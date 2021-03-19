Photo by janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

In today's research piece we focus on a name we have never analyzed on these pages before. It's on a small developmental firm that just hit the public markets just less than three years ago. It popped up on our radar thanks to some recent positive trial news and quite a few sanguine comments from the analyst community as well. A full analysis on this small cap concern follows below.

Company Overview:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) is a developmental concern that seems on the cusp of its first FDA approval. The company is based in Red Bank, New Jersey, and came public in the middle of 2018. Prevention is focused on developing therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. One of the core missions of the company is intercept autoimmunity early to modify disease development and reduce chronic morbidity, rather than treating the disease after the fact. The stock currently trades just below $14.00 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $840 million.

Source: Company Presentation

The most advance candidate in the company's pipeline is called teplizumab or PRV-031. Teplizumab an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody that's being developed for the delay or prevention of Type 1 Diabetes or T1D in at-risk individuals, as indicated by the presence of two or more T1D-related autoantibodies.

Source: Company Presentation

Teplizumab has shown excellent results in studies and in one trial above presented the onset of this condition by nearly three years. Teplizumab acts to prevent damage to β-cells. These are a type of cell found in pancreatic islets that synthesize and secrete insulin and amylin. Teplizumab has Priority Review status for this indication. Its PDUFA date is July 2 of this year, with an AdCom Panel convening on May 27. Teplizumab has Breakthrough Therapy status for this indication.

Source: Company Presentation

The company is already hard at work trying to expand teplizumab to additional populations/indications. It's currently recruiting 300 newly diagnosed insulin independent Type 1 diabetics aged 8 to 17 within six weeks of their initial diagnosis for its study "PROTECT."

Late in 2020, the company initiated the first-in-human study of its candidate PRV-101, which is Prevention's coxsackievirus B vaccine candidate. This Phase 1 study is ongoing and results should be out in the fourth quarter of this year. Coxsackievirus B infection is a presumed trigger in the development of both Type 1 diabetes and celiac disease.

Prevention also initiated their Phase 2b trial of candidate PRV-015 for the treatment of nonresponsive celiac disease in the third quarter of last year. PRV-015 is an investigational anti IL-15 monoclonal antibody and it's being developed in partnership with drug giant Amgen (AMGN). Top-line data from this study should be out some time in the second half of 2022.

PRV-3279 is now partnered with Huadong Medicine Company which will now fund a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the prevention of relapse in lupus patients in China.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has been quite active on chiming in around Provention since it reported fourth quarter results on Feb. 25. In that time span, four analyst firms including RBC Capital and Chardan Capital have reissued Buy ratings on PRVB. Price targets proffered have ranged from $25 to $35 a share. Oppenheimer also has assigned a new Buy rating and $29 price target on Prevention as well. It should be noted that Chardan did lower its Street high $40 price target to $35 to account for a more "conservative approach" to modeling, along with post-Q4 "housekeeping."

The company ended FY2020 with just over $120 million of cash hand after having cash-based operational expenses of $24.6 million. Subsequently, the company did a capital raise in 2021 that raise some $102.3 million in aggregate proceeds. Management addressed its current cash position in the following way at its last quarterly conference call.

We expect our current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund projected operating requirements for at least the next 12 months, which will enable us to actively develop all four of our programs: Teplizumab, for type one diabetes; PRV-3279 for lupus, PRV-015 for celiac and PRV-101 a coxsackievirus vaccine."

Encouragingly, there has only been one small insider sale in the stock since the company came public in mid-2018. There have been myriad small insider purchases by several insiders since the company's IPO, the latest in September of last year.

Verdict:

Provention has multiple "shots on goal" and one major potential catalyst on the near term horizon. The company also enjoys strong analyst support and has recently addressed its near term capital needs. I have taken an initial holding in Prevention this week via covered call orders. Option premiums are both lucrative and have good liquidity. Accumulating a position slowly via straight equity is another way to play the stock's favorable risk/reward profile. I have chosen the covered call route as I think the market is overbought and will happily exchange additional downside protection even if it means leaving money on the table if Provention executes well in coming quarters.

