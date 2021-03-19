Photo by krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Suntory's (OTCPK:STBFY) strategy of innovating its core drink brands to incorporate value-add health benefits worked during the pandemic. We believe under normalizing market conditions in FY12/2021, earnings growth will be greater than consensus is forecasting. M&A activity to strengthen its presence in Asia Pacific should bolster longer term growth prospects. With the shares trading on PER FY12/2021 18.5x and free cash flow yield of 6.3%, we are buyers.

Quick primer

Founded in 1899, Suntory Beverage and Food is a producer of soft drinks, mineral water and health drinks. Its core market is Japan, and has been expanding overseas via M&A. Core brands include Boss Coffee, Schweppes, Orangina and Essence of Chicken.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

Outlook for FY12/2021 considering the performance seen in FY12/2020.

Scope for further M&A to bolster geographic expansion and broaden its health product category to deliver accretive growth.

We will take each one in turn.

Key brands outperform

The pandemic had affected soft drinks and mineral water producers to varying degrees. Coca-Cola (KO) saw FY12/2020 revenues fall 11% YoY, whilst Danone's (OTCQX:DANOY) Waters (mineral water) division saw LFL sales drop 16% YoY. Lack of commercial demand has been primarily to blame for these weaknesses.

Suntory Beverage & Food recorded a similar but relatively better performance with overall FY12/2020 sales falling 9% YoY. Its geographic focus on Japan and Asia may have assisted in this performance.

Geographic sales split FY12/2020

Source: Company, created by author

Interestingly, the company disclosed that there were certain core drink brands in their line-up that saw positive volume growth YoY. The star of the show was Iyemon, the market leader green tea drink in Japan with 9% growth YoY which makes up around 30% of domestic sales. Despite the pandemic the brand underwent a major renewal in April 2020 which proved very effective. In France the Schweppes brand saw 7% volume growth, and Vietnam saw a 2% rise in their TEA+ brand.

Management focuses on continually innovating their core brands, and this strategy has worked even during a pandemic. We think this performance is exceptional given the difficulties from falling foot traffic which impacted sales at vending machines and convenience stores. Suntory has also been successful in introducing health-orientated value-add products (dubbed FOSHU or food for specified health use), and this is key part of their brand renewal strategy which attracts customers and enables market share gains.

With demand expected to normalize as we enter post-pandemic stages, continued innovation of core brands planned for FY12/2021 should bring about a material recovery YoY. Consensus expects a 6% FY12/2021 sales recovery YoY, but we believe it should be higher given the following. Firstly, Japan will see a greater focus on health-orientated tea drinks and a revamp of Suntory's vending machine network to boost volumes. Secondly, Asia-Pacific will see continued investment in core brands such as TEA+, and release of new ready-to-drink non-alcoholic drinks. In health supplements the BRAND's business is planning a major renewal aiming for double-digit growth. With Suntory's two key markets on a robust footing, we believe there is a positive outlook for revenue growth.

Next we look at M&A.

M&A to proceed

Suntory has disclosed that it has set a budget of ¥200 billion to ¥300 billion, aiming for acquisitions in the Asia Pacific region. The business could be in beverages, health supplements or catalogue sales. The company has spent ¥400 billion on M&A since listing in 2013, allocating over half its free cash flow generated in that period - it clearly has an appetite here.

Allocation of capital since listing in FY12/2013

Source: Company, created by author

The balance sheet is strong with a net debt to equity ratio of 0.1x. The company has set an upper level of 1.0x for leverage requirements for M&A - we think they can go higher if the right target came along.

The focus on Asia Pacific looks correct, given its stronger market growth outlook versus more mature markets like Japan and Europe. Although segment operating profit margins were lower here in FY12/2020 in comparison, management believe that it has the greatest potential.

Segment profit margins FY12/2020

Source: Company, created by author

The company has a revenue aspiration of reaching ¥2,500 billion in 2030, which implies a FY2020-2030 CAGR of 8% YoY. This looks like a realistic prospect with a 50:50 split between organic and inorganic growth - we should therefore expect some activity in the short to medium term.

We believe that positive acquisitive growth is highly likely given the company's readiness over debt financing, and in order to meet its long term revenue target.

Balance sheet analysis

Suntory's balance sheet as mentioned is strongly capitalized with a net debt to equity ratio of 0.1x for FY12/2020, based on the back of a small net debt position of ¥35 billion equivalent to under 3% of current market capitalization. The interest cover was at a high level of 36x. Many Japanese companies have excess capital, and Suntory has a similar conservative approach.

The strong capital base partly comes from the IPO in 2013 which raised ¥275 billion, and the sustained free cash flow generation that has enabled the company to continually decrease net debt levels. But prior to the IPO, Suntory's net debt to equity was already at a manageable level of 1.7x in FY12/2012, with interest cover at 11x.

In the domestic market, Suntory has a leased network of drink vending machines nationwide. Some of these are leased and are included in the manageable net debt balance under finance leases.

To reflect Suntory's high credit worthiness, the company's long-term issuer rating is A3 with Moody's, which reflects its upper medium grade status. There are currently three senior unsecured ¥15 billion bond tranches outstanding that are due to mature in July 2021, 2023 and 2024 respectively. The interest rates are 0.001% for the 2021 maturity, 0.07% for the 2023 maturity and 0.7% for the 2024 maturity. The company's borrowing costs do look very cheap. In fact, on the company has a better issuer rating that its immediate parent company Suntory Holdings (unlisted - the business with the alcoholic drinks portfolio) which is on a Moody's rating of Baa2.

Suntory's debt also includes a small ¥15 billion defined benefit employee pension scheme liability. Adjustments to the actuarial discount rate does have an impact on obligations the company has, but a 0.5% rate decrease equates to a ¥3 billion liability increase which is not material for the company.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts Suntory's shares are trading on PER FY12/2021 20x, with a free cash flow yield of 5.6%. Into FY12/2022 the PER is 18.5x, with free cash flow yield estimated at 6.3%.

Whilst the prospective dividend yield is at a lackluster 2.0%, we believe current multiples are attractive and the outlook stronger than currently forecast. With M&A activity expected, we believe acquisitive growth will bring down the PER multiple further.

Risks

Japan remains Suntory's key earnings driver, and major market share gains in tea beverages, FOSHU products and mineral water will be a major problem. There are some concerns that the ongoing pandemic may limit the potential recovery of the vending machine sales channel, as foot traffic may not normalize completely during FY12/2021.

Product quality is of utmost importance in the food and beverage sector. Suntory is known for high quality, but any product recalls will have a detrimental impact on their brand. Loss of market share will result, which will be difficult to claw back in the short to medium term.

Limited activity in M&A may result in lost earnings momentum for the medium term, although in some respects it is more important to buy quality assets for the longer term as opposed to buying growth for short term gains.

After numerous M&A activity, Suntory has booked ¥250 billion in goodwill and ¥405 billion in intangible assets which include trademarks - this is equivalent to 76% of shareholders equity. If there were any material impairments that need to be recognized, it will have a negative impact on earnings and potential dividend distribution although there would be no impact on the company's free cash flow.

Conclusion

We believe on PER FY12/2021 18.5x Suntory's shares are attractively valued. By FY2021 we should see normalized demand globally with all sales channels functioning. Management's focus on core product innovation into health-orientated products has increased volumes on key product lines during the pandemic, and hence we believe this trend can be strengthened into FY12/2021 and beyond. M&A activity to bolster its presence in Asia Pacific should support its long term growth. We are buyers of the shares.