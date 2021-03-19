Photo by 3dsam79/iStock via Getty Images

The SPAC boom has been a boost to the ESG sector by providing an extreme source of deep capital. This has helped several largely pre-revenue companies chasing fringe parts of the sustainability space to raise higher levels of capital that would likely have been impossible before the blank check phenomenon.

DeepGreen (SOAC) is going public through a merger with blank check company Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will see the ocean mining concept become a public company at a $2.9 billion valuation. The agreement will see DeepGreen raise $570 million in gross proceeds, including a $330 million PIPE.

The market reacted tepidly to the announcement of the merger, with SOAC currently trading barely above the $10 NAV floor. However, the announcement was made against a broader pullback in SPACs and ESG stocks as inflation fears continue to drive a rotation of capital away from speculation to value. There is also an argument to be made of fatigue with the plethora of pre-revenue ESG companies that continue to go public on the back of SPACs.

DeepGreen perhaps embodies the worst of this excess with business operations precipitated on a concept and commercial operations not expected to start until 2024. The company aims to mine the ocean floor for polymetallic nodules which contain high concentrations of key base metals required to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.

The company is going public at a very early stage as it is currently still conducting studies to baseline the ocean environment to assess the impact of collecting these polymetallic nodules.

A Valuation Mined With Hope And Dreams

DeepGreen's $3 billion implied market capitalization is extremely problematic for what amounts to nothing more than a concept idea with semi altruistic ambitions. While the company does hold exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Pacific Ocean called the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), it does not anticipate starting commercial production of battery metals until 2024.

DeepGreen March 2021 Investor Presentation (Source)

The company expects there to be enough nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese in this zone to build at least 280 million electric vehicles and expects to be amongst the lowest cost nickel producer "on the planet" when commercial production commences. DeepGreen expects this to enable its critical mission to supply metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact.

However, this company has been far too aggressive with its revenue and EBITDA estimates. This in turn has driven an implied valuation far in excess of what DeepGreen would have commanded before the SPAC boom intertwined with euphoric levels of sentiment for ESG plays. The company up until its merger announcement has been a concept and is still yet to progress beyond a scientific study on the safety of mining the ocean floor.

DeepGreen's valuation has been driven by revenue and EBITDA estimates from 2024. The company expects deep ocean mining to be instantly EBITDA positive once it starts commercial production in 2024. This is extremely ambitious and leaves almost zero leeway for the operational complexity of commercializing a novel idea.

DeepGreen March 2021 Investor Presentation (Source)

DeepGreen estimates revenue of $251 million for its fiscal 2024, rising to $3.7 billion in 2027. This 144% compound annual growth rate has been baselined against current spot prices for all four key metals, opening up these figures to future spot price volatility. Further, the company's estimates for cumulative negative cash flows as of the end of 2024 is far in excess of the cash raised from its merger with Sustainable Opportunities. This opens up the spectre of future dilutive equity offerings to plug the liquidity gap, a figure expected to grow in the subsequent years as the company does not expect positive net cash flow until 2027.

Fundamentally, for DeepGreen to make such aggressive estimates so far into the future would mean its analysts would have had an almost god-like foresight. That the company has based its valuation on such estimates means there is almost no upside for current DeepGreen longs as anything short of perfect execution would result in a collapse in its stock price. This might make it difficult for the company to raise money in the future to continue its operations.

A Great Idea With An Unattractive Valuation

DeepGreen's idea for ocean floor mining for polymetallic nodules would be a significant and welcome break from the current status quo. Hence, the company's success would be a boost for the environment and further cement the sustainability credentials of EVs. The negative externalities of which are strongly connected to what will be a proliferation of mines required for battery metals. The valuation leaves little room for speculative growth and the market price for its common shares will likely decline on merger close if the company has to push back its commercial start date or ESG sentiment further wanes from its current level.