SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) produces and sells transparent retainers that fix malocclusion (crooked teeth). In my opinion, the company offers a useful service at a very competitive price. However, both the stock and the company face significant challenges and risks moving ahead. At this point, the valuation is attractive for long-term buyers that believe in the long-term prospects and success of the teledentistry industry.

A Quick Back Story

SmileDirectClub started in 2014 and entered a partnership with Align Technologies (ALGN) in 2014, which bought a 17% stake in the company. This partnership included a supply agreement and a non-compete clause. Align supplied SDC with retainers, and SDC used a direct-to-consumer approach to sell and market these through their SmileShop. The problems came when Align decided to open their own concept of the SmileShop, which SDC claimed was a breach of contract. Litigation followed which SDC won, forcing Align to sell back their stake and, importantly, the non-compete clause was extended until August 2022. This means Align can’t open competing stores until that date, giving SDC a good margin of time to gain market share.

SDC got to work, and IPO’d in September 2019 in order to raise cash. Before COVID, the company was achieving good sales growth of around 50%, but that has slowed down considerably in the last year. Furthermore, the stock has not given great returns, trading today below its IPO price, and SDC also seems to have a considerable amount of short interest.

The Good

We are long this company but have to acknowledge there are some concerns with their product and short interest, but let’s begin with the good news

First and foremost, the potential market for these kinds of services is huge. According to Align’s own research, between 60-75% of people in the world suffer from malocclusion. Furthermore, according to research from The Insight Partners, the teledentistry market could grow at a 17.1% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is great news for SDC, and we must consider that teledentistry products/services can go far beyond offering retainers. Furthermore, SDC has a huge untapped market worldwide. International sales represent 12% of revenues, but around 75% of the growth opportunities

So, the question now would be if SDC is ready to thrive in this growing market. Looking at their offerings, it is undeniable that SDC has much more competitive prices than Align technology. SDC’s services can save you as much as 60% according to the company’s website. Investors might be concerned that this would affect profitability, but SDC has considerably high gross margins, and will likely improve them in the future

The company achieved gross margins of 74% in the last quarter and has a long-term target of 85%. No doubt, this will come at the hand of improved technology and automation. An important element here will be the improvement of 3D printing technology, which the company already uses. Of course, in the long-term, we should expect marketing costs and SGA to come down and make the company profitable. We actually already saw marketing costs come down significantly over 2019, and revenues actually held up remarkably well, leading us to believe the company can achieve a good level of organic sales growth.

Overall, SDC’s business requires little capital and overhead costs, giving it the potential to generate lots of free cash flow.

Finally, strategic alliances & partnerships will be a key point in both growing sales and improving their product. This is the area where SDC sets itself apart from the rest of up-and-coming companies. SDC has made great deals with companies such as Walmart and CVS.

But without a doubt, what SDC must do in order to succeed, and has managed to do to some extent already, is become entrenched in the insurance system and partner up with providers. Here’s the thing about invisible retainers. While they can work well for most people, problems can arise, and it is good to have a doctor at hand. This has to be part of SDC’s offering and expansion path, which it is.

The above slide features many companies under new acquisition channels. I would like to point out MetLife, which is one of the largest global insurance providers in the world with over 90 million customers in 60 countries. This is huge for SDC and is the key to making this business successful.

Including SDC in insurance plans and allowing these services to work in conjunction with traditional dental services has only advantages. This makes the product more complete; it creates a whole new acquisition channel at little cost, and it makes the product more affordable for the customer as it can become part of an overarching health insurance plan.

The Bad

There’s no doubt in our mind that SDC has the potential to be a great company, but there are significant challenges that lie ahead.

Most obviously, SDC has to compete with Align which has a considerable first-mover advantage thanks to the fact that they invented invisible retainers and held a patent for 10 years. Furthermore, when it comes to SDC and Align, it’s personal, and the companies to this day are still involved in litigation. Just the other day, SDC was made to pay $45.5 million to Align as part of the settlement to buy back their stake in the company. This can be seen as bad for SDC, but let us not forget it is the result of a case that SDC won!

However, it is not only Align that SDC has to worry about. The company has also received backlash from orthodontists around the country, who see SDC as a threat to their bottom line. In a highly regulated segment as is healthcare, this could be a real threat to SDC. Once again, orthodontists do have a point; invisible retainers aren’t 100% effective, and sometimes the aid of a professional is required. However, most traditional options are overpriced, and I don’t see why the industry can’t find a reasonable middle ground.

It seems that SDC also has a long-standing battle against some media outlets, which have run many “smear” pieces on the company. In fact, SDC sued NBC for $2.85 billion last June on these grounds.

All of this seems to have led to a perfect storm which has made SDC one of the most shorted stocks in the market, at around 20% short interest. So, for those looking for GME short-squeeze potential, look no further. SDC could easily force a short squeeze. The company seems to be trading at a discount. Clearly, there are some concerns, but in the long-run I expect this company to thrive. Technology always wins in the long-run, and David did beat Goliath.

Lastly, one could argue that SDC is also exposed to competition from the other side. Arguably there aren’t many barriers to entry for new competitors, but this isn’t necessarily true. While SDC was second to Align, it still has a first-mover advantage over the next up and comers. This comes in the form of the numerous partnerships exposed above, and also the numerous patents on their technology and even on the SmileShop concept.

Valuation

We find that given our research and outlook for the segment, SDC could be quite undervalued. We believe that the company could achieve the expectations set forth by management. Namely, that SDC can achieve long-term EBITDA margins of 25-30% and growth between 20-30% in the next five years. Using these parameters on finbox we get the following projected free cash flow:

The above cash flow projection has a 5-year revenue CAGR of 26,1%. EBITDA margins are projected to increase steadily and reach 25% in the last year, giving us a 5-year average EBITDA margin of 10,2%.

The target price according to this model would be between 16-24 depending on the discount rate. At today’s price of around $11, this represents a 75% upside potential. Even using more pessimistic numbers, the return could still be substantial.

Takeaway

In conclusion, we believe that SDC is making the right moves in a fast-growing industry. The company has some clear challenges from both the regulatory and competition standpoint, but in the long-term SDC will thrive. At the end of the day, technology and innovation win, and so will SDC, which is leveraging technology to offer a good product at a cheaper price and a better overall consumer experience.