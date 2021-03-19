Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I have started a position in despite its massive run-up. While it is a bit late to the game, I see further gains ahead. Broadly, I like the Financials sector, because it is a primary beneficiary from rising yields and interest rates. Within this sector, KRE stands out, due to its outperformance, lower valuation, and diversification benefits. While the fund holds some big names in banking, they are not the biggest. This makes the fund a little less correlated to the large-cap equity market, which is a trait I view positive as I hunt for ways to diversify going forward. Finally, there have been multiple merger announcements in the regional bank sphere recently, which often tend to be positive for long-term equity performance.

Background

First, a little about KRE. The fund's objective is to "provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index." Currently, the fund is trading at $68.31/share and yields 2.05% annually. This is my first review of KRE, but has come about as I continue to look for ways to diversify my portfolio in an elevated valuation environment. Despite KRE sitting at an all-time high, I actually see some relative value in the fund. While this may seem counterintuitive, regional banks are actually priced more attractively than their mega-cap peers, despite the high price in isolation. With this in mind, I took a deeper look at KRE and saw a few other attributes I found attractive. As a result, I opened up a position in the fund and feel comfortable placing a bullish rating on it, and I will explain why in detail below.

Part 1 - Momentum Play

To begin, I want to take a quick look at recent performance. Clearly, the broader market has been on fire, but the surge in equity prices over the past year has been a bit uneven. Simply, there have been winners and bigger winners, and KRE has been one of the bigger winners. In fact, when we look at the fund's performance compared to the broader Financials sector, as well as the S&P 500, we see KRE has vastly outperformed both. To illustrate, let us look at the 1-year return of KRE, as well as the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO):

Source: CNBC

Clearly, all these have been performing very well, but KRE has a lot of bullish momentum. This is one reason I like the fund, but I want to be careful that readers do not assume just because KRE has been rising that it will automatically rise further. This is not a guarantee of future gains, but a simply a quick look-back at how the fund has fared in our current environment. It has seen strong gains and has swiftly outpaced some alternatives as 2021 got underway. That is what I like most about this graph, the momentum has been accelerating in the short-term. This makes me a bit more confident the fund owns the right stocks for the year ahead.

Part 2 - Better Diversifier

I now want to dig into what I like about KRE specifically. As my readers know, I always get cautious on equities in general when markets hit all-time highs. Yet, I like to add cash to the market on at least a monthly basis - so I have to try to find value somewhere. Even when "true value" may not be present, I can always find a reason to buy something. In this particular case, I am looking for ways to diversify my portfolio. My core funds, such as VOO, and others that track the broader market, have done incredibly well over the past few years. While this is good news, it has made my portfolio more correlated, as the Tech sector has led the charge. My top holdings, VOO, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), and Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) have quite a bit of overlap. While this has been rewarding, it is also exposing my portfolio to a lot of downside risk if the market leaders turn around, which has been happening to some degree over the past month. As a result, I am looking for ways to branch out into other stocks, sectors, and funds that offer different names and ideas than those core offerings.

One way to do this would be to buy into sector funds that have a lower weighting in the S&P 500. In the case of the Financials sector, it is not exactly overweight, but there are multiple sectors that are less represented. For comparison, here is the breakdown of VOO's sector percentages:

Source: Vanguard

I bring this up because investors who want Financials exposure may look first to a fund like VFH, and it is a popular alternative. However, for the purposes of diversification, it may not offer as much as one might think. One reason why is that both funds are heavily skewed towards the biggest companies. The S&P 500 is a market-cap index, which means the companies with the largest market capitalizations (greatest values) will have the highest weights in the index. This is why the S&P 500 has gotten so concentrated. The biggest names have been leading the way, and therefore growing their weighting within passive funds. Looking at VFH, we see that there is a bit of overlap with VOO, as the funds share two of the same top holdings, respectively:

Source: Vanguard

Now, my point here is not to suggest that this is "bad", nor that investors should avoid VFH because of it. However, I do bring it up because the overlap is important - investors may not be diversifying their portfolio as much as they think they are when buying the broader Financials sector. The sector already comprises more than 11% of the S&P 500, and some of the top companies are overweight in both VFH and VOO.

So, how does this relate to KRE? Specifically, it will help explain why I choose KRE over VFH, the former was a better diversifier. To understand why, consider that none of KRE's top holdings overlap with VOO:

Source: State Street

While many of the companies are included in VOO, they have a very low weighting, which is why KRE's performance has diverged from both VOO and VFH. Further, I like that KRE is less concentrated at the top than VFH. For comparison, consider that VFH's top 10 holdings comprise over 41% of the total portfolio, while KRE's top 10 holdings make up only 35-36%. While this may not seem like much of a difference, readers should note that KRE has fewer holdings, 128 versus VFH's 411. This means that KRE is a more evenly spread-out fund, which again helps with diversification. Investors are less exposed to the biggest names in the fund. For someone, like myself, who wants to spread out risk across more assets right now, KRE seems a better fit.

Part 3 - Financials Have Relative Value

My next point looks at why I like Financials as a whole, and also KRE by extension. As I noted, equity valuations are a concern for me at the moment. However, it is fair to point out that Financials have been performing very well, so their valuations are also elevated compared to where they were only very recently. Despite this reality, Financials still trade at a much cheaper price than the broader market. Importantly, KRE does as well, and it also trades at a lower price than VFH, in terms of price-to-earnings ratios, as shown below:

Fund P/E Ratio KRE 15 VFH 17 VOO 28

Source: State Street; Vanguard

This is a simple comparison, but it helps to support why I felt comfortable buying in to KRE, despite its recent run-up. Even with those gains, the fund still offers a relative value, which should protect the fund to some degree.

Of course, Financials are not the only sector offering a discount to the S&P. In fact, all but three sectors are registering some degree of relative value for the time being. Yet, Financials still stand out as one of the cheaper sectors, as the graphic below illustrates:

Source: Charles Schwab

This again helps to support my bullish position. With elevated valuations across the market, Financials comes in near the bottom in terms of price to own. Within that sector, KRE is less than average, which makes this particular fund quite attractive in my eyes.

Part 4 - Banks Benefit From Rising Yields

While my last paragraph touched on the relative value in the Financials space, it is important to understand that simply being cheaper than the market does not mean a sector/stock/fund is a "good" buy. There could be very valid reasons for the underperformance, and therefore cheaper relative prices. The sector could be facing significant demand headwinds, regulatory uncertainty, or have an otherwise negative outlook. In the case of Financials, this is not the reality I see. In fact, if anything, this is a sector that is poised to out-perform as 2021 progresses.

A key reason for this outlook is actually the headwind that has plagued bonds and growth stocks in the short term. This is rising Treasury yields, which has been the story of 2021 so far. As inflation expectations have risen, driven by stimulus and dovish central banks, the 10-year yield has reached the 1.7% threshold, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg (via YouTube)

While this macro-development has been a challenge for many corners of the markets, banks and other financial stocks actually benefit from rising yields. This puts the sector at a unique advantage right now, which is key to why I favor increasing my exposure to it. In fact, if we look at how interest rate sensitive each sector is, we see that Financials are the most positively correlated to rising yields. This compares to sectors like Real Estate and Utilities, which fall at the other end of the spectrum, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

Ultimately, the attractiveness of this plays depends on one's outlook for interest rates and yields. If an investor expects yields to drop at re-test lows, then this thesis is not for them. While I personally think the Fed will cap the rise in yields at some point, I don't expect them to move very far down from current levels. This supports the underlying Financials sector, and KRE by extension.

Part 5 - M&A Is A Tailwind

My final point calls attention to some of the merger and acquisition activity we have seen in the regional banking sector. This, again, is a bullish tailwind for KRE, as mergers and acquisitions tend to increase shareholder value with time. As KRE holds most of the main players in this space, the fund is sure to benefit. Simply, the regional players are striving to keep up with the big boys in the sector, so I do not see a slowdown of this activity any time soon.

To illustrate, the chart below highlights a couple of the major merger announcements to hit the markets recently:

Acquirer Target Valuation M&T Bank Corp (MTB) People’s United Financial Inc (PBCT) $7.6 billion Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) TCF Financial Corp (TCF) $6 billion PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) (US banking operations only) $11.6 billion

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is that there is a lot of activity going on in this space. Through KRE, investors can get direct exposure to it, which should be beneficial in both short- and longer-term time horizons.

Bottom Line

KRE is a recent pick-up for me, and I am happy so far with the decision. While the fund's elevated price is a bit of a concern, it still has some relative value to both the Financials sector and the S&P 500. Further, if yields keep rising, that will pressure many of my other holdings, but it will actually benefit KRE. This trade-off will help to diversify my portfolio as 2021 moves along. With merger activity picking up, I like the idea of getting in now to benefit off that trend. Therefore, I believe my bullish take on KRE is justified, and I would suggest investors give this fund some consideration at this time.