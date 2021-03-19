Photo by ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my last post on NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in June last year I recommended the company's shares as an investment opportunity and set a price of >$50 for 2021. I'm pleased to report that Neo stock passed $50 in early December and rose as high as $60 in February, before correcting slightly to trade at $50 at the time of writing.

That was accomplished despite pandemic headwinds, although additional revenues generated from PCR COVID testing helped compensate for lost revenues.

The oncological testing sector is growing and Neo is almost uniquely well positioned within it, in my view, thanks in large part to the efforts of its CEO, Douglas Van Oort, who is set to retire in April. Meanwhile, the company has raised ~$500m via a convertible bond issuance and share offering this year, in order to pursue acquisition-led growth.

It could however be a challenging year for Neo as it seeks to restore lost revenues and prioritize its fast-growing Pharma Services business while introducing innovative new products. I think this could create some share price turbulence over the next six months so I remain neutral for now, given the present day valuation of the company anticipates growth ~25% per annum, based on my DCF analysis.

If management displays good stewardship, however, I would set a longer-term price target >$80, while Neo itself could become an acquisition target for a larger market player.

Company Overview

Neo's ambition is to "become the world’s leading cancer testing and information company by delivering uncompromising quality, exceptional service and innovative solutions." As discussed in my last note, the company provides six different types of testing, which I will list here:

Cytogenetics - study of normal/abnormal chromosomes and their relation to disease;

- study of normal/abnormal chromosomes and their relation to disease; Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization ("FISH") - Molecular cytogenetic technique for detecting presence/absence of DNA sequences or genes in chromosomes using fluorescent probes;

("FISH") - Molecular cytogenetic technique for detecting presence/absence of DNA sequences or genes in chromosomes using fluorescent probes; Flow Cytometry - Testing mainly liquid samples e.g. blood/bone marrow to measure activity of cell populations. Fluorescent antibodies bind to and highlight abnormalities e.g. neoplasms;

- Testing mainly liquid samples e.g. blood/bone marrow to measure activity of cell populations. Fluorescent antibodies bind to and highlight abnormalities e.g. neoplasms; Immunohistochemistry ("IHC")/Digital Imaging - Localizing cellular proteins in tissue sections often to detect cancer through distribution of differentially expressed proteins. Scanned slides can be provided in real time.

- Localizing cellular proteins in tissue sections often to detect cancer through distribution of differentially expressed proteins. Scanned slides can be provided in real time. Molecular testing - DNA/RNA testing, gene structure/function. Real-time/quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR"), reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) analysis, Sanger Sequencing, Next-generation sequencing ("NGS").

- DNA/RNA testing, gene structure/function. Real-time/quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction ("PCR"), reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (“RT-PCR”) analysis, Sanger Sequencing, Next-generation sequencing ("NGS"). Morphologic analysis - Analyzing of cells under a microscope carried out by a qualified pathologist.

Neo's main source of revenues is its Clinical Services Division, which accounted for ~86% of the $444.45m the company earned in FY20. Clinical services covers services provided to community-based pathology practices and hospital pathology labs - either partial - through its technical component service which offers complementary services to those who pathologists use within their own practices - or professional - whereby Neo employs its own laboratory technologists and equipment to provide the tests required.

Clinical services also includes Neo's team of Molecular experts who perform Molecular and Next Generation Sequencing ("NGS"), providing rapid treatment decisions for patients in bulk rather than via single-gene molecular tests. This "one-stop shop" model covers a broad range of oncological testing and is one of the company's fastest-growing segments, and a key driver of future growth, management believes.

Neo's Pharma Services segment carries out clinical trials and research, validation laboratory services and informatics to support biotech and pharmaceutical firms in their drug development efforts, assisting with study design as well as providing testing, biomarker identification and companion diagnostics to help understand patients' response to treatments. The company works across all phases of the trial process including assisting with the management of relations with the FDA.

In 2020, Neo spun Informatics out of Pharma Services to create a third business division, which will focus on using its database of clinical testing results - to create data-driven solutions for patients and other stakeholders. Management says the database "covers the complete spectrum of oncology testing modalities for >1.6m patients and growing."

Neo is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, and numbers ~1,700 employees, employing or contracting with ~120 M.D.s and Ph.Ds. The company now operates labs in 13 different locations as shown below:

NeoGenomics all locations. Source: company 10K submission 2020.

Douglas Van Oort has been Neo's CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2009, but recently announced his decision to retire in April this year. His replacement is Mark Mallon, formerly CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) - a $1.8bn market cap biotech focused on gastrointestinal disease, and before that, an Executive Vice President at AstraZeneca (AZN) for ~25 years.

Van Oort had overseen the transition of Neo from a small startup to a major player in the diagnostics sector, growing the company's market cap from just $26m, to $5.7bn at the time of writing. Although he will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, the change in leadership marks a significant inflection point for Neo, which has been carefully managed until now by a group of Senior Executives that has been together for some time - Robert Shovlin, President of the Clinical Services Division, has been at NEO since 2014, and George Cardoza, President of Pharma Services has been at the company since 2009.

Nevertheless, Van Oort is handing over the leadership after announcing a healthy set of FY20 financials, which has seen Neo begin to emerge relatively unscathed from the pandemic, having been supported by a surge in demand for COVID-related PCR testing, although the challenge will be to replace those non-core revenues in FY21 and deliver on its stated ambition of growing at twice the market rate - which I calculate as being in the low double digits.

Recent Performance

Neo's overall revenues grew by 18% year-on-year in Q420, to a record $126m, with Clinical Services revenues rising by 14% to $107m, and Pharma Services revenues by 43%, to $19m, with a reported backlog of $209m.

The gains across the Clinical Services division were primarily driven by demand for PCR testing - i.e. COVID tests - which accounted for $9m of revenues, and had been even higher, at $17m, in Q320. Without PCR the division still experienced a return to growth of 5% year-on-year, CFO Kathryn McKenzie told analysts on Neo's Q420 earnings call, which is an encouraging sign for its new Chief Executive, since Neo does not expect to be in the COVID PCR testing business in 2021, and expects to earn no revenues from it after Q221.

The COVID-19 testing opportunity certainly helped to support Neo's business as its core markets faltered in 2020 - overall clinical testing volume decreased by 1.2% overall, as under pandemic conditions patient access to oncologists became restricted, or patients themselves preferred not to visit their oncologist, and clinical trial recruitment slowed.

That led to a slight overall decline in revenue per test across 2020 of ~1%, from $366 per test to $353. In total, across 2020, Neo received 559.4m requisitions, and completed 976m tests, compared to 573m requisitions and 987.5m tests in FY19, declines of 2.4% and 1.2% respectively. The average cost per test to Neo in 2020 rose to $204, versus $188 in FY19.

Neo's cost of revenues across Clinical Services and Pharma Services increased by 16% and 63%, to $215.5 and $43m respectively, while gross profit for Clinical Services declined from $175.5m, to $166.8m, and from $21.3m, to $19m in Pharma Services, for an overall gross margin of 42%, versus 48% in FY19. Operating income fell from +$13m in FY19, to -$14m in FY20 on a GAAP basis, whilst net income was $4.1m, owing to favourable income tax expense benefits, versus $8m in FY19. GAAP EPS was $0.04, compared to $0.08 in FY19.

Neo's profit margins are razor thin - the company's PE ratio is currently >1,300x, whilst its revenue per share of ~$4 and price to sales ratio of ~12.9x is modest, which places the company under some pressure operationally and likely accounts for recent slide in its share price, from an all-time high of $60 prior to the announcement of results, to a price of $41 just over one week ago. The rapid gains made since suggests that the market does not harbour too many concerns about Neo's long-term outlook.

Market and Strategy

So far in 2021 Neo has raised >$500m in net proceeds - $200m from a share offering at a price of $49, and $300M from 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2028.

Combined with the company's $226m of cash reported as of Q420, Neo now has a war chest of >$800m, which appears to be earmarked for M&A activity in order to help Neo grow inorganically as well as organically. The switch to a more aggressive overall growth strategy to be implemented by the company and its new incoming CEO was all but confirmed by current CEO Van Oort's remarks during the recent earnings call:

The M&A market is very active. In the first two months of 2021 alone there have been several transactions. Other opportunities may also be available. We have a long history of M&A success with Clarient, Genoptix and recently with the La Jolla Oncology business of Human Longevity. We want to build on that success in 2021.

Neo's acquisition of Genoptix for $125m in December 2018 helped to increase revenues from $277m in FY18, to $409m in FY19, and the $37m deal for Human Longevity in January last year brought in a $10m revenue generating business with a backlog of $15m of signed contracts, plus an 14,500 square foot lab.

In May last year, Neo formed a strategic collaboration with United Kingdom-based Inviata to commercialize the company's InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test for Non Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") in the United States, acquiring a $25m minority ownership in the company, with an option to buy it outright.

Liquid Biopsy is seen by management as a major growth driver for the company, and InVision - plus Neo's proprietary NeoLab liquid biopsy suite will target market share in the community setting, where management estimates 80%-85% of all cancer patients are treated. Inviata also is developing a RADAR (rapid approach to DNA adduct recovery) assay, indicated for a variety of different solid tumor diagnostics, about which CEO Van Oort has commented:

We believe this is a terrific market. We believe that the radar assay is the most sensitive assay that we are aware of that's being developed. We're optimistic about our relationship with Inivata and about the radar assay.

The company expects that three of its newest initiatives - its Pharma Services division, which has grown from generating nominal revenues in 2015 to >15% of company revenues in 2020, with a backlog of $209m of contracts representing >5x current revenues, plus NGS - responsible for 15% of all Clinical Services revenue - and the newly formed Informatics division - will generate 1/3 of all company revenues in FY21.

Neo's payer mix in FY20 was 63% direct client billing, 20% commercial insurance and 17% Medicare and other government, and as such, reimbursement effectiveness plays an important role in the company's forward looking strategy.

The Genetic and Molecular testing environment - in which Neo is primarily active - generally yields a higher level of reimbursement than Clinical Pathology testing or Anatomic Pathology testing, but Medicare and Medicaid are subject to significant regulatory pressures and there is continual scrutiny of Neo's reimbursement arrangements, which means ongoing uncertainty over whether payers will adequately cover services provided.

Nevertheless, the variety of new cancer treatments either approved or in development is driving the growth of oncological testing, particularly due to the rise of Precision Medicine, which has spawned a new generation of treatments that are only effective in certain genetic subsets of patients - increasing the requirement for testing - while the tests themselves are growing in sophistication and creating further options around diagnosis, prognosis, and choice of treatment.

Added to this is the higher incidence of overall cancer diagnoses owing to an aging population, and more effective treatments which are allowing people to live longer with the disease, albeit whilst being tested regularly. Over the next 10 years, the number of cancer survivors is projected to increase by 31.4%, to 22.2m people.

In summary, the virtuous circle of better cancer treatment and better cancer testing is helping to improve rates of overall cancer survival, whilst more people are being diagnosed owing to population aging demographics, all of which is inspiring more varied and technologically/scientifically advanced approaches to drug development.

All of this is good news for Neo's business - the company has one of the broadest suites of test-offerings in its sector - although it needs to make sure that all of the tests it is offering and developing offer value - ensuring that they are able to secure reimbursement coverage and client retention amongst its direct clients and preserve the company's reputation - Neo currently enjoys a Net Promoter Score of +66 (scale from -100 to +100).

NeoGenomics competitive differentiation according to management. Source: Q420 earnings presentation.

Neo's management estimates that the oncology testing market is growing at a rate of 6%-8% per year, and therefore the company is presumably looking to grow revenues at a rate of 12%-16% per annum, to achieve its stated ambition of growing at twice the market rate.

The growth achieved in FY20 was 9% overall, which is impressive given the pandemic headwinds, but in order to justify its current market cap of $5.8bn, or ~$50 per share, based on my calculations the company needs to be generating long term revenue growth of ~20-25% per annum, or >$1bn of sales by FY25.

Valuation

After raising such a substantial amount of funding in 2020 and early 2021, and with its share price having been on a long-term bull run, it certainly seems as though Neo is positioning itself for high growth and that the market appears to be supportive of management's efforts.

However based on my DCF analysis to justify its current high valuation Neo will have to grow at a much faster rate than twice the market.

In my optimistic scenario model I project 18% revenue growth in FY21 as the company returns to BAU, followed by a 25% per annum rise in revenues from 2022-2026. I reduce the cost of goods sold - which rose to 58% of revenues in FY20 owing to pandemic pressures - to the average of 2018/19, at 53% of revenues. I have kept the operating expenses steady at 45% of revenues between 2021-23, and reduced both COGS and OPEX by 5% per annum after 2023. This factors in any cost synergies from likely acquisitions.

Acquisitions also tend to negatively impact COGS/OPEX in their first years of operations within a new company, but I will assume this is netted off by operational synergies.

NeoGenomics income statement forecast. Source: my assumptions using company historical data.

The amount of interest expense and tax Neo will pay over the next five years is hard to determine. Its convertible notes pay 1.25% interest, while tax expense in 2020 was actually positive, and 31% the year before. I have used a tax rate figure of 16% and overall interest rate of 3% to factor in other debts. Neo has complex accounting - and that's something for investors to be aware of - but it does not materially affect my ballpark calculations for the purposes of estimating Neo's present value.

I calculate Neo's free cash flow to be ~$11m in FY20 - after deducting tax, capital expenditures of $29m - using 2020 CAPEX as my benchmark - and adding depreciation at 6% of revenues, again as per 2020 - growing to $256m by FY26 - a CAGR of 74%.

Using a WACC of 6.1% and applying discount factors, I arrive at a present day firm value of $6.7bn and a present day value for Neo's shares of $49. NeoGenomics DCF present day valuation calculation. Source: my tables and formulas.

These calculations are not intended to be set in stone but I include them to give an indication of the kind of growth that the market is expecting from Neo by pricing its shares as high as it has.

For example, if I alter my revenue growth expectation from 25%, to 35%, the present day value of Neo's shares ought to creep up above ~$75. So the question that investor's need to answer in relation to Neo is really how confident they are in the company's ability to generate this kind of growth.

In fairness, Neo's acquisition-led revenue growth in FY19 was 48%, but with its higher revenues today of ~$450m, the company will have to spend significantly more on acquisitions to generate the same volumes of growth.

Risks

From an investor's perspective I therefore think that Neo faces a challenge to support its current market valuation, let alone grow its share price significantly in the coming years, and that is the first risk to consider.

It's almost impossible for Neo to grow organically at >20% per annum and that puts pressure on the company when it comes to M&A, because companies may be aware that Neo is looking at acquiring them, and push their asking prices up in response, making Neo pay a premium. M&A can be a hit and miss business.

With its ambitious growth targets Neo may also be under pressure to pioneer new technologies and testing modalities, and not just follow the market trends. Although there are high barriers of entry to the oncological testing market, there are plenty of incumbents - many of them significantly larger than Neo, such as LabCorp (LH) Abbott Laboratories (ABT), QIAGEN (QGEN), Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Thermo Fisher (TMO) - and the pace of development is rapid.

If Neo is unable to innovate new products quickly enough the company could lose market share or fail to enter new markets on time.

There's also the reimbursement challenge and a high level of regulatory oversight to contend with - it may be that the Democrat administration delivers on its promise to look closely into how the drug development and drug marketing industries are financed, and how drugs are priced, which could result in Neo's clients having smaller budgets for their testing needs.

Conclusion

Despite all of these challenges however Neo does appear to be well placed in its market, with sufficient funding to pursue an aggressive growth strategy under new management. There's a possibility that Neo itself could become an acquisition target - by the likes of e.g. Thermo Fisher, who very nearly acquired Qiagen in 2020, although I doubt Neo would have raised such a substantial amount of funding if it saw itself as ready to be acquired.

As discussed in my last note the company's "one-stop shop" approach makes it easy for clients to deal with, and it occupies a unique space in the clinical market, focused on the community setting which is the area of highest need for its services and the setting in which cancer patients are treated.

With its share price trading at a slight discount to recent highs owing to the market downturn, the case for share price growth in 2021 can be made, but my feeling is that Neo's share price might plateau or even decline in the first half of this year for several reasons.

Firstly, the company needs to show that it can recover the revenues lost in 2020 to the pandemic, while it no longer has PCR COVID test revenues to fall back on. The company has not provided any guidance for FY21 which suggests that revenues in Q1 and Q221 are subject to uncertainty, and could disappoint.

Secondly, Neo will need to make use of its considerable cash pile and seek out optimal acquisition opportunities, which could take time, while acquisition bids usually lead to share price losses owing to the premium that usually has to be paid. Thirdly, Neo is not an especially profitable company and the market may not react well if it makes losses in the short term, whilst long term, the business model may need adjusting if extra profitability cannot be found.

Finally, Neo is losing its long-term CEO and replacing them with a new CEO who is not an industry insider, being from a Pharma, rather than a diagnostics background.

It may be that Neo has selected its new CEO owing to their background at a global pharmaceutical, and in order to give preference to its pharma Services division over its Clinical Service division long-term, but Clinical Services remains the main driver of revenues for the company and therefore any attempt to reposition its outlook and focus could take time and lead to medium term pressure on revenue generation.

During Mallon's two-year stint at Ironwood the company's share price was volatile but ultimately did not deliver upside, and Ironwood is a much smaller company than Neo, so it would possibly be fair to say that Mallon has a lot to prove at Neo.

That is why I'm remaining neutral on Neo at the present time, although I think the company is well positioned for growth. Share price accretion may well run ahead of revenue growth, so long as there are signs that the company is targeting expansion, and ultimately, I believe a combination of organic and inorganic growth, growing market share, and positive company-client relations could see Neo achieve >30% annual revenue growth long term, and a price target >$80.

Analysts' consensus price target for Neo stock is $64. I think the company may struggle to exceed a price of $60 over the next six months and lower revenues in the first half of the year could even drag the share price down. When I revisit the company in 6 months however I hope to find it in a good place, perhaps having made a sizable acquisition, and ready to target high growth in 2022.