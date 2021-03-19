All Along The Watchtower, Part I

Summary

  • Investor sentiment and behavior, whether retail or institutional, capture the market "mood"-is it optimistic or pessimistic?
  • The three most commonly referenced confidence indicators are the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index and the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Businesses) Small Business Optimism Index.
  • While uncertainty remains over new taxes and regulations that are almost certain to come under the Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress, the general mood of most consumers seems to be one of cautious optimism.

In this two-part blog series, we will discuss what we believe are a collection of under-reported-or perhaps underappreciated-market metrics. Specifically, we will discuss sentiment and behavior and what they might tell us about future market movements. In this first part, we will discuss confidence indicators and personal income and consumption metrics. In the second part, we will focus on investor sentiment and trading behavior.

Investor sentiment and behavior, whether retail or institutional, capture the market "mood"-is it optimistic or pessimistic? The given level of a given indicator may be less important than its trend-that is, which direction it is moving. This may provide information about how investors are likely to behave in the near to mid future.

Confidence Indicators

The three most commonly referenced confidence indicators are the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index and the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Businesses) Small Business Optimism Index.

The first two of these are surveys of families and households, asking their opinions of general economic conditions, family financial health, expectations for the future and so forth. Since personal consumption drives roughly 70% of the U.S. GDP, gauging the "mood" of individuals and families can be very helpful for anticipating future consumption patterns, which may, in turn, influence future market movements.

The NFIB Index surveys small business owners and asks them about such things as hiring plans, optimism regarding the economy, anticipated sales, etc. Small businesses employ roughly 50% of all U.S. workers, and so, again, knowing how they feel about the economy and their anticipated hiring plans can provide important information regarding potential future income and consumption.

Through the end of February, these indicators showed dramatic decline in the early days of the pandemic, followed by another sharp decline immediately after the elections in November, but now have improved slightly. There may still be some level of residual uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and new uncertainty over the future state of taxes and regulations under the new administration.

Personal Income and Consumption

Other useful metrics concern the financial health and spending patterns of consumers. These metrics indicate how much money consumers have to spend, how much they choose to save instead of spend (the higher the savings level, the more pessimistic the consumer) and how they choose to spend.

We believe the current readings of these various metrics send generally positive but slightly mixed signals. Retail sales and durable goods sales seem to have regained and passed pre-pandemic levels, no doubt encouraged by the December $600 stimulus checks and by expectations for additional checks following the recent passing of the new $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package.

Next, let's compare the change in personal income (which, again, was and will be boosted by transfer payments from the stimulus packages) to the change in the personal savings rate. What is interesting is that, despite only modest increases in personal income, the savings rate has been quite volatile. We saw a sudden spike last year as the pandemic hit, followed by a steady decline as confidence returned over the rest of the year (a bullish signal), but then a sudden spike again over the past two months-perhaps people are becoming cautious again over virus, economic and inflation concerns.

Some good news is that, perhaps because they were locked down over much of 2020, consumers took the opportunity (and their stimulus checks) to strengthen their family balance sheets. This was no doubt aided by a more than 10% increase in average home prices (as measured by the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index) and a dramatic drop in mortgage refinancing rates.

Conclusions, Part I

While uncertainty remains over new taxes and regulations that are almost certain to come under the Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress, the general mood of most consumers seems to be one of cautious optimism.

Stimulus checks should spur additional consumption and provide a strong growth catalyst to an already recovering economy. As the vaccination-received levels increase and families and businesses begin to return to more normal spending patterns once again, we may see a burst of consumption-which should provide a "consumption put" under the equity markets, despite concerns over frothy valuations and rising interest rates.

Scott Welch, CIMA, Chief Investment Officer – Model Portfolios

Scott Welch is the CIO of Model Portfolios at WisdomTree Asset Management, a provider of factor-based ETFs and differentiated model portfolio solutions. In this capacity he oversees the creation and ongoing management of the WisdomTree model portfolio solution set. He is also a member of the WisdomTree Asset Allocation and Investment Committees. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Scott was the Chief Investment Officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, a provider of outsourced investment research, portfolio management, technology, and practice management solutions to RIAs and advisory teams making the move to independence. He remains an outside member of the Dynasty Investment Committee. He sits on the Board of Directors of IWI, the Advisory Board of the ABA Wealth Management & Trust Conference, and the Editorial Advisory Boards of the Journal of Wealth Management and the IWI Investments & Wealth Monitor. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
