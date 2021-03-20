Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The re-opening play is a well-known theme on Wall Street by now, as many of these names have clawed back most of their losses incurred early in the pandemic. I’m focused on Cintas Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAS) which appears to be one such stock.

Over the past year, the shares have returned an impressive 87%. This presents an interesting conundrum, in which investors may begin to question what they should do with their unrealized gains. In this article, I evaluate whether if Cintas is a buy, hold, or sell, so let’s get started.

Looking Into Cintas

Cintas is an S&P 500 company that provides products and services to more than 1 million businesses to help keep their facilities clean and safe. Its offerings include uniforms, janitorial supplies, first aid products, fire extinguishers, and safety training. It’s headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in the trailing 12-months, generated $6.9B in total revenue.

Cintas recently reported rather mixed results, with Q3’21 (ended February) revenue dropping by 2% YoY, and diluted EPS growing by 9.7% YoY, to $2.37 per share. This was driven by growth in Cintas’ operating margin, by 100 bps, from 17.4% last year, to 18.4% in Q3’21. As seen below, management has done an admirable job of consistently growing its operating margin over the past decade, from around just 12% in 2021 to 17.9% for the trailing 12-months.

(Source: YCharts)

This, combined with revenue growth and share repurchases has resulted in rather impressive EPS growth over the past decade. As seen below EPS has risen by 443% while revenue rose by 86% over this timeframe.

Looking forward, I expect to see mixed results for Cintas, as the economy returns to a sense of normalcy. This could result in less sales related to PPE equipment, but higher sales related to Cintas’ core business. This is supported by management guiding for a sequential revenue decline in the fourth quarter, as noted during the recent conference call:

“We do not anticipate that personal protective equipment sales will be as strong, so fourth quarter revenue in this product line will decline sequentially. However, we believe that our recurring service revenue will increase solidly on a sequential basis after being flat in the third quarter. Mike will provide more information regarding our fourth quarter guidance soon.”

Plus, EPS is also expected decline slightly on a sequential basis, as management has guided for $2.30 per share at the midpoint (range of $2.20 to $2.40), in Q4’21. As such, I don’t see many growth catalysts for Cintas in the near future.

Analysts are projecting much slower EPS growth for Cintas in FY’22, with just 1.8% EPS growth. That’s likely because they think that the benefit that Cintas has derived from providing increased cleaning supplies is already largely played out.

While meaningful growth is expected to resume in FY’23, that is still a couple of years away, and the forward PE ratio remains stubbornly high, at 30, based on 2023 estimates, as seen below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Cintas’ blended PE is also high by historical standards. As seen below, its blended PE of 35 is well above its normal PE of 28 over the trailing 6 years. As such, I find Cintas to be rather expensive at the moment, and investors who buy in today are at risk of overpaying for the company.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Seeking Alpha’s Quant also seems to agree with my assessment, as it assigns CTAS a neutral rating, with a D- for Value, C- for Growth, and an A for Profitability

It’s worth noting, however, that Cintas is a well-run company, with a solid balance sheet. I see it as having plenty of liquidity, with $554M in cash on hand, giving it the flexibility to continue repurchasing shares (after having spent $82M on repurchases during Q3’21), and growing its dividend. While Cintas’ dividend is rather low, at just 0.9%, it does come with a low 30% payout ratio, a 5-year CAGR of 27.7%, and 9 years of consecutive dividend growth.

Investor Takeaway

Cintas is a well-run company that has seen strong execution amidst a difficult economic backdrop. While I’m bullish on the company over the long-run, I see too much optimism being priced into the stock at the moment. While long-term investors may want to hold on to the shares. Enterprising investors may want to trim their positions and redeploy their proceeds into value stocks with higher dividend yields and PE ratios below 15.