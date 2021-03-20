The Semiconductor Cycle Is Heading Up According To Kulicke And Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) blew past already high expectations with a quarter to remember. The company came close to doubling revenue and tripling non-GAAP EPS. Furthermore, the company issued strong guidance and raised its outlook for FY2021. In doing so, KLIC gave a fitting reply to some of the doubters out there and cleared the way for bulls to gain the upper hand. Why will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 quarterly report

Guidance had called for Q1 revenue and non-GAAP EPS to increase by 66% and 120% respectively YoY. A high bar to cross no doubt, but KLIC still managed to blow right past those numbers. As it turned out, Q1 revenue increased by 85.6% YoY to $267.9M. GAAP and non-GAAP EPS increased by 258.5% and 196.6% to $0.77 and $0.86 respectively. The table below shows the numbers for Q1.

Note that KLIC hanged the way it categorizes capital equipment sales when it comes to non-GAAP. The changes do not affect the GAAP numbers. As a consequence, non-GAAP numbers from prior quarters, including those from Q4 FY2020 and Q1 FY2020, are now higher than where they were originally. For instance, the non-GAAP numbers for income from operations, net income and EPS in Q1 FY2020 were actually $15.6M, $15.7M and $0.24 respectively before they were adjusted higher. This naturally affects the non-GAAP quarterly comparisons.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $267.857M $177.688M $144.297M 50.8% 85.6% Gross margin 45.4% 50.0% 48.8% (460bps) (340bps) Operating margin 20.2% 12.9% 9.3% 730bps 1090bps Income from operations $54.042M $23.048M $13.414M 134.8% 303.0% Net income $48.363M $15.784M $13.477M 206.3% 258.5% EPS $0.77 $0.25 $0.21 208.0% 266.7% (Non-GAAP) Operating margin 22.3% 16.4% 13.3% 590bps 900bps Income from operations $59.843M $29.194M $19.257M 104.8% 209.8% Net income $53.690M $21.572M $18.725M 148.6% 187.2% EPS $0.86 $0.34 $0.29 145.7% 196.6%

If Q1 was impressive, then Q2 will be even more so according to the outlook. Guidance calls for Q2 revenue of $280-300M, an increase of 99.1% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.88, plus or minus 10%, an increase of 300% YoY at the midpoint. KLIC raised the bar with its Q1 performance. Setting the bar high can make it difficult to clear, but that's apparently no problem for KLIC as it decided to raise the bar even more, a sign of confidence and strength. The table below shows the expected numbers for Q2.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $280-320M $150.7M 99.1% EPS $0.88 +/- 10% $0.22 300.0%

Q1 FY2021 earnings call

But that's not the end of it. KLIC also raised its full-year guidance. The forecast expects FY2021 revenue to increase by over 75% to $1.1B. Note that the prior forecast, given during the Q4 FY2020 earnings call, expected annual revenue to increase by 20-25% from $623.2M in FY2020 to $748-779M in FY2021. The outlook has been raised by a substantial margin. From the Q1 earnings call:

"our outlook has improved significantly since our prior earnings call held on November 20th. Currently, due to improved visibility into our second half, we are now anticipating revenue for the year to be approximately $1.1 billion, representing a significant improvement, over 75%, from fiscal year 2020."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Quarterly revenue can fluctuate greatly at companies like KLIC. For instance, the December quarter is usually significantly weaker than the September quarter. But the latest forecast does not see much of a drop off in the second half of the year. If Q1 revenue and Q2 guidance combine for $568M in the first half and FY2021 revenue is expected to end up at $1.1B, then it's implied that the fast pace of growth seen recently is not expected to slow down much as revenue in the second half of FY2021 will be about the same as the first half.

KLIC provided justification as to why it believes the goal of $1.1B is achievable. The company cites a growing backlog, resulting in lead time having gone up to as much as 40 weeks. This level of demand gives KLIC the confidence that FY2021 will turn out the way it expects it to.

"our visibility has extended as we put in the backlog, customers are putting in PO at a tremendous rate not just for the next quarter, but for the remaining rest of the fiscal year given the very tight demand for our product as well for all products, as well as lead time, lead time now has gone up significantly. I would say it's almost up to about 40 weeks or so 30-40 weeks. So I think we do have much better visibility, which is why I think we were comfortable in terms of giving guidance of $1.1 billion for the year."

KLIC also had some words as to the outlook beyond the current fiscal year. The company is optimistic about its prospects in the coming years. Industry demand is expected to remain strong, which should work in favor of KLIC.

"I think the industry next couple of years should be very, very healthy. So as long as the industry is healthy, I think our core business is very, very healthy for us and we also have upside, for LED I mentioned our dedicated advanced packaging flip chip and TCB and also our display and APS. I think we are quite optimistic for KNS and the whole industry for 2021 and beyond."

In a nutshell, things are looking up and then some for KLIC.

KLIC has been through this before

However, it's important to point out that KLIC is not new to these big jumps in demand. Revenue has risen quickly in the past, only for it to drop by half or even two-thirds. The chart above shows how revenue has greatly fluctuated throughout the years. The market for semiconductor equipment and packaging materials is prone to periods of booms and busts.

Some people have reservations about long KLIC for these reasons, no matter how outstanding the quarterly results appear to be. The wild changes in fortunes makes people hesitant to go all in on KLIC, even though the numbers suggest otherwise. A previous article covers this issue in greater detail.

Nevertheless, the stock has been on fire even with all the hesitation on the part of some. KLIC has doubled in value since early October as shown in the chart above. It did lose almost 20% of those gains in early March. But the stock has since recouped those losses and it's again bumping up against the level it has twice before failed to breach. Twice the stock bounced off, only for it to come right back. The greater the number of times a level is challenged, the more likely it becomes the level will be breached. KLIC may be setting itself up for a case of the third time is the charm.

KLIC Market cap $3.10B Enterprise value $2.57B Revenue ("ttm") $746.74M EBITDA $113.46M Trailing P/E 35.92 Forward P/E 15.98 PEG ratio 0.60 P/S 4.14 P/B 3.83 EV/revenue 3.44 EV/EBITDA 22.54

KLIC may have doubled in price, but the stock is still not expensive given today's environment where growth is at a premium, something that KLIC offers in spades. The table above shows the multiples KLIC trades at. For instance, KLIC trades at 16 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E ratio of 36. The drop in P/E reflects the multiplying of earnings at KLIC. It could be that some reluctance to go all in on KLIC may have helped keep multiples in check to some extent. Otherwise, they could very well have been much higher at this point.

Investor takeaways

KLIC has been on a roll ever since the company let it be known that growth was about to hit the fast lane in its quarterly guidance. As it turned out, growth accelerated even more than predicted. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS increased by 86% and 197% respectively. If this wasn't fast enough, growth is expected to gain even more speed. Guidance calls for Q1 revenue and EPS to increase by 99% and 300% respectively.

Much of the growth seems to be driven by China, although KLIC has made it clear industry strength is broad based. According to the latest Form 10-K, China accounted for 51.6%, 46.7% and 46.0% of revenue in fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. China itself seems to be on a multi-year plan to boost its domestic semiconductor manufacturing capability. There is reason to believe KLIC could continue to reap the benefits for years to come. The strong growth forecast predicted for FY2021 may not be a one-off event.

KLIC's assessment of the state of the market has gone up. Guidance now expects FY2021 revenue to jump to $1.1B instead of the previous forecast of $748-779M. While guidance did not extend beyond FY2021, KLIC did suggest that the company is in the early innings of a multi-year expansion. KLIC seems to be clicking on all cylinders. Long KLIC seems more than warranted.

However, it worth paying attention to the lessons that history provides. KLIC is not really a stock to buy and hold forever as the market it serves is prone to big expansions and then contractions. At the moment, the semiconductor cycle seems to be moving in favor of KLIC. But it's important to keep an eye on any signs that the tide may be turning, which it will almost certainly at some point in the future. If or when this happens, it's time to let go of KLIC.

I am bullish KLIC nonetheless. The company did a lot to soothe some of the concerns people had after the second-to-last earnings call. KLIC is certain to see a drop off down the road, but that day is yet to come. Multiples for KLIC are still relatively low for a company whose earnings are tripling or quadrupling by the quarter. Combine extremely fast growth with reasonable valuations and you could have a winner.