Introduction

COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) and MindMed (MMEDF) are among the leaders in the psychedelic therapy solutions space and these companies have been recently covered on SA here and here.

However, my top pick in this industry is a well-funded Toronto-listed company named Numinus Wellness (LKYSF). It has first mover advantage and is generating rapidly growing revenue, unlike Compass and MindMed.

Overview of the business

Numinus has three business divisions - Numinus Bioscience, Numinus R&D, and Numinus Health.

Numinus Bioscience is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Numinus has a Health Canada-licensed lab, which has been operating since 2012. The research facility has an area of 7,000 square feet and is located in Nanaimo, British Columbia. In October 2020, Numinus became the first Canadian public company to complete a legal harvest of Psilocybe mushrooms, which are commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Extracting psilocybin from mushrooms should be cheaper than creating the synthetic compound, but it’s unclear by how much. In any case, the company should have cost advantage over the likes of COMPASS Pathways. Also, keep in mind that creating synthetic compounds should increase the risk of sample contamination.

Numinus holds licenses to import, export, possess, and test MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline and to produce and extract psilocybin from mushrooms. It’s the first publicly-traded company to be licensed by Health Canada to conduct psilocybin research.

In March 2021, it announced plans to expand its psychedelics research laboratory by 7,500 square feet. Numinus currently generates a small amount of revenue through analytics testing for psychedelics and other contract services. In Q1 FY21, the company booked revenues of C$0.23 million ($0.17 million).

Numinus R&D, in turn, is focused on conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery. The company is interested in furthering research on how the psychedelic drug could be used to treat different addictions, and how it’s used to ease end-of-life anxiety.

And last but not least, Numinus Health specializes in delivering treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health through clinics and virtual services. In February 2021, Numinus completed the acquisition of a Montreal-based psychedelic programming company named Mindspace. The latter has a network of two clinics, which generated revenues of C$1.7 million ($1.3 million) over the previous 12 months.

I think Numinus is well-funded at the moment. As of February 3, the company had a cash position of C$28 million ($21.9 million) and is currently in the process of raising another C$35 million ($28.1 million) through a bought deal public offering.

Valuation

At their core, psychedelic-assisted therapeutic solutions companies like COMPASS Pathways, MindMed, and Numinus have high valuations based on the eventuality that governments around the world will approve the therapeutic use of psychedelics. The chances for this to happen on a large scale look well and COMPASS’ synthetic psilocybin (COMP360) was granted breakthrough therapy status in 2018 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Global sales of antidepressant drugs are expected to reach almost $16 billion by 2023, according to a report of Allied Market Research. If psilocybin is proven to be safer, more effective, and less addictive than the current generation of antidepressants, I think the psychedelic-assisted therapeutic solutions market could be worth billions of dollars in a few years.

In terms of valuation, I think Numinus should be on a level close to COMPASS Pathways, and MindMed, or around $1 billion. Like all biotech startups, the high valuations of the three companies are narrative-based. In the case of Numinus, the most significant selling point is its intellectual property moat and its first-mover advantage in Canada. I also see it as an integrated health services company with rapidly growing revenue, which sets it apart from COMPASS Pathways, and MindMed.

The Mindspace clinics it acquired have booked an average revenues year-over-year growth of 25% over the past five years. Revenues should grow further with the recently launched ketamine-assisted therapy program. You have to take into account that the Mindspace transaction included Numinus paying in shares and just C$0.5 million ($0.4 million) in cash. In its prospectus for the latest financing transaction, the company revealed it has earmarked C$5 million for the acquisition of clinics from the proceeds from a December 2020 offering. At the recent purchase price, Numinus could afford to buy another 18 clinics and thus achieve remarkable revenues growth over the next few years. Ophelia Research mentioned in their December 2020 SA article on Numinus that one potential acquisition target is a company named Champignon.

Investor takeaway

Numinus was the first Canadian public company to complete a legal harvest of Psilocybe mushrooms and I don’t see why it shouldn’t have a valuation of $1 billion, which is close to the ones of COMPASS Pathways, and MindMed, the leaders in the psychedelic therapy solutions space.

Numinus is well-funded, which removes equity dilution risk in the near term. Also, the company is rapidly growing its revenues thanks to the acquisition of health clinics through its Numinus Health division.

I view this is a compelling high-risk high-reward type of investment opportunity. Keep in mind that a lot can go wrong here, including Canada’s government deciding not to approve the therapeutic use of psychedelics; the company losing its first mover advantage; or its clinics failing to grow revenues in the future. Also, psychedelic companies could simply fall out of favour with investors, just like marijuana stocks did in the recent past.