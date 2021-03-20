Photo by Arkadiusz Warguła/iStock via Getty Images

Previously, I presented Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR), or ASUR henceforth, as a wide moat Covid-19 recovery play (see here and here).

Below, I'd like to review the monthly air traffic data reported here in combination with the 4Q2020 results released by the company on February 24, 2021, to assess where ASUR stands on the journey of returning to normalcy.

ASUR airports

ASUR operates nine airports in the southeastern states of Mexico. Its flagship Cancun airport alone accounts for 45.8% of the total terminal passengers going through ASUR's airports in 2019 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. ASUR airports, shown with 2019 passenger throughput, from this source.

ASUR expanded to Puerto Rico in 2012 and Colombia in 2017:

ASUR, in a 50:50 partnership with private equity fund Highstar Capital IV, won a public bid for operating the Luis Munoz Marin international airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (aka, SJU) in July 2012 (see here), and assumed the operatorship in February 2013. Highstar (which was itself acquired by Oaktree Capital Management in 2014) sold 10% of its interest in the partnership to ASUR in May 2017, with the remaining 40% to AviAlliance Canada Inc., thus making ASUR a 60% interest holder (see here).

In October 2017, ASUR acquired a controlling stake (92.42%) in Airplan, starting to operate six airports in Colombia, including Medellin (or EOH), Rionegro (or MDE), Monteria (or MTR), Quibdo (or UIB), Carepa (or APO), and Corozal (or CZU) (see here). In May 2018, ASUR acquired the remaining 7.58% of Airplan, bringing its ownership to 100%.

Passenger throughput

Mexico

In May 2020, the worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic, there were only 96,777 passengers through all nine Mexican airports operated by ASUR, down by 96.7% from the pre-Covid February 2020.

Since then, passenger throughput had recovered to approximately 1.95 million by December 2020 (Fig. 2). At Cancun, the flagship airport of ASUR, air traffic improved from a paltry 48,610 in May 2020 to roughly 1.47 million in December 2020 (Fig. 3).

Fig. 2. The monthly air traffic through ASUR airports from March 2019 to February 2021. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data released by the company.

Fig. 3. The monthly air traffic through the Cancun airport from March 2019 to February 2021. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data released by the company.

However, the recovery lost steam as the Christmas holiday season ended and 2020 turned into 2021. Passenger throughput in all nine Mexican airports dropped by some 354,097 in January 2021 and by an additional 238,864 in February 2021 (Fig. 2), including a decrease of 264,283 in January 2021 and a further 179,115 in the next month at the Cancun airport (Fig. 3). The decline is seen both in domestic and international traffic.

Is this reversal an effect of seasonality? The answer appears to be no, as suggested by the year-over-year comparison of monthly air traffic, both domestic and international (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. The percentage of decline in monthly air traffic through ASUR airports for March 2020 to February 2021, as compared with the same month one year ago. Chart by Laurentian Research based on data released by the company.

A similar downtrend also occurred in the U.S. in the first two months of 2021. Beginning in March 2021, air traffic increased again and may continue to improve in the coming months as led by road traffic, which has fully recovered to pre-Covid levels (Fig. 5). If the U.S. air traffic is any indication, I expect ASUR to report busier passenger throughput in the coming months, possibly March.

Fig. 5. The United States TSA checkpoint travel numbers, recent vs. one year ago (upper), and year-over-year variation in percentage (lower). Chart by Laurentian Research based on this data source.

Colombia

Air traffic through the six Colombian airports literally evaporated from April to August 2020. From there, it steadily improved to 44.7% down year over year (Fig. 4). International air traffic did decrease in the first two months of the year, but it only accounts for 9.3% of the total traffic in Colombia.

Puerto Rico

Total passenger traffic through San Juan airport increased from the April 2020 low of 41,692 to 481,270 in February 2021, showing consistent improvement after adjusted for seasonality. International passenger throughput dropped in January and February 2021 but it accounts for <5% of the total traffic (Fig. 4).

By February 2021, the total throughput in San Juan Airport has recovered to down 39.3% year over year, which is ahead of the Colombian airports (44.7%), and Mexican airports (53.4%).

ASUR consolidated

The consolidated passenger traffic through all ASUR airports recovered from down 96.3% in April 2020 to down 41.3% by December 2020 but reversed course in the first two months of 2021 and was down 49.2% in February 2021, all on a year-over-year basis (Fig. 4).

Quarterly total passenger traffic decreased by 44.9%, from 13,998,638 in the 4Q2019 to 7,713,199 in the 4Q2020. Yearly total passenger traffic dropped 54.0%, from 55,662,230 in 2019 to 25,589,446 in 2020 (Table 1).

Table 1. ASUR passenger traffic summary, from this source.

Financial results

Although quarterly total passenger traffic dropped 44.9% in the 4Q2020 on a year-over-year basis, total revenues only declined by 6.4%. Why? Mostly because ASUR was able to raise commercial revenue per passenger by some 14.7%. Yearly total passenger traffic decreased by 54.0%, but revenue only dropped 24.9% in 2020, thanks to the 25.7% hike of commercial revenue per passenger that ASUR managed to pull off (Table 2).

Table 2. A highlight of ASUR financial data in 4Q2019, 4Q2020, 2019, and 2020, from the same source as Table 1. 1. Adjusted operating margin is equal to operating income divided by total revenues minus revenues from construction services. 2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. 3. Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. 4. It represents ASUR’s operations in convenience stores.

The Covid-19-induced travel restrictions began to impact air traffic in the latter part of March 2020, largely sparing the 1Q financial results. In the 2Q, when air traffic fell off a cliff, ASUR did lose money, but it improved profitability steadily in the subsequent quarters. For the entire year, the company managed to make a net income of Ps. 2.13 billion (Fig. 6). Such a performance is head and shoulder above the airlines: Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ), Avianca Holdings (AVH), and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCPK:LTMAQ) have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., while all U.S. airlines are in financial distress.

Fig. 6. The quarterly total revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and net income of ASUR, from this source.

Although it generated Ps. 576 million of FCF in 2020 due to the strong 1Q, ASUR had negative FCF in the 3Q and 4Q2020 (Fig. 7). The company closed the 4Q2020 with a solid financial position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling Ps. 5,192.6 million offset by Ps. 13,900.3 million in total debt. Its debt to equity ratio is at 33.34%, while the current ratio is at 2.79.

Fig. 7. Quarterly cash flow from operations and capex, from the same source as Fig. 6.

Based on its financial performance, I think ASUR has survived the Covid-19 pandemic with flying colors, thus confirming the presence of a sustainable competitive advantage as I discussed in a previous article.

Investor takeaways

Commercial airports are a critical part of the infrastructure that makes modern life hum. Local governments that own airports grant monopolistic rights to private businesses to operate, manage, and develop airports. Acting like a toll booth, airport operators pull in multiple streams of revenue by charging a fee on passenger throughput by allowing aircraft to access its facilities and services and by letting out airport space to car rentals, restaurants, retailers, and advertisers, over which it has powerful pricing power. In spite of periodical capital spending on the infrastructure, airport operators are relatively capital-light, extremely profitable, and resilient during crises, as I explored in previous articles (see here and here).

ASUR has survived the Covid-19 pandemic in fairly good shape in spite of decimated passenger throughput, especially in the 2Q2020. It even managed to remain profitable in 2020, when air traffic dropped 54.0%, thanks to its pricing power.

Passenger traffic did soften in January and February 2021 following a strong recovery from the April 2020 low. However, looking ahead, I believe passengers through its Mexican airports will resume growth probably beginning in March.

The share price, which is only 10% below the pre-Covid high reached in February 2020, has probably gotten ahead of the passenger throughput, which is still down by 49.2% year over year. I think ASUR is a "hold" at this time. In the longer term, I believe shareholders will be richly rewarded in the form of capital appreciation as well as yet-to-resume dividends.