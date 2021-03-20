Photo by 101cats/E+ via Getty Images

Okay, let's see what we have here:

Differentiated product/service? Check

Riding a secular growth trend? Check

Competitive Moat? Somewhat...

High sales growth at >50% yoy? Check

Massive Addressable Market? Check

Serial Entrepreneur Founder? Check

Reasonable Valuation? Not terrible at ~13.3x FY2021 EV/S

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is riding the global streaming transformation trend with an SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) service built around fact-based entertainment to over 13 million users worldwide and counting. And guess what? It was founded by none other than the founder of the Discovery Channel, John Hendricks, who's currently serving as Chairman.

At first glance, it ticks most of the boxes of a compelling high-growth investment opportunity and tickles the opportunist inside me. So my instincts first said: "Yes please!", and I was ready to pounce.

Before I could though, I recalled my high school English teacher once telling me: "Did you know that curiosity killed the cat in Alice In Wonderland?" in response to me sticking my nose somewhere I shouldn't. In hindsight, I suppose my actions were a by-product of the part of my psychology that enjoys figuring out stocks. As I sometimes do, I connected the dots where it made no rational sense and wondered if CuriosityStream might hurt my capital as an investor. They don't call me "The Abstract Investor" for nothing after all.

Nonsense aside, it's worth taking a step back to acknowledge that we are looking at a story stock in an environment where the market has had a few too many cups of coffee, and then proceed with a fair analysis. Before the nasty growth selloff, it had felt in recent months that Mr. Market himself has been in Wonderland. This article offers my quick investment thesis of CuriosityStream. I highlight the core business, market opportunity, competition, and the usual financials and valuation multiples to tie things up. I imagine many readers might be intrigued by the current price given the drawdown from the $20 range.

P.S. This cat is a long CURI.

The CuriosityStream Business

Source: CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream is a leading fact-based entertainment streaming service. Think National Geographic or Discovery Channel. At the end of Q3 2020, CuriosityStream scored a total of 13 million paying subscribers, up 108% yoy, and with quarterly revenues of $8.7m, up 83% yoy (Source). The company operates primarily through an SVoD (Subscription Video On Demand) business model. One can pay periodically, and get access depending on which tier you choose, HD ($2.99/mo or $19.99/yr) or 4K ($9.99/mo or $69.99/yr). The company currently onboards viewers through three distinct channels and by extension, revenue streams:

Direct & Partner Direct Subscriptions: Direct to Consumer (DTC) and through OTT services like FireTV, Roku, other smart TVs, available in over 170 countries.

Direct to Consumer (DTC) and through OTT services like FireTV, Roku, other smart TVs, available in over 170 countries. Bundled MVPD (Multichannel Video Programming Distributor): They tie-up with telecom and cable operators to bundle their channel with other streaming services

They tie-up with telecom and cable operators to bundle their channel with other streaming services Corporate/Educational Partnerships: multi-year free and escalating fee arrangements with corporations and educational institutions

While these three channels bring in viewers and thus sales through subscriptions and contracts, the company also lists two other channels of revenue generation:

Sponsorship & Advertising: brand partnerships and 30s or 60s commercials

brand partnerships and 30s or 60s commercials Program Sales: sale of the existing content on the platform to other media companies

As of 2020, almost all of the revenue comes from DTC, Partners, and MVPD. Other avenues are expected to ramp up as a proportion of the total revenue mix going into 2021 and beyond. While CuriosityStream is currently a straightforward SVoD business model, it's worth noting these isolated revenue drivers are intended to keep the top line growing in years to come as the business model evolves. Therefore, monetization is not in a linear relationship to subscribers. With CruiosityStream, there are exponential elements to this relationship. Considering Advertising or Program Sales, the company can have additional top-line growth with likely lower incremental costs of revenue, and a potentially expanding gross margin. In layman's terms, CuriosityStream isn't squeezing all the lemon juice out of its lemons just yet. It's in fact offering discounts on its lemonade, plans to market its lemon stand, and it shall sell some additional ad-space for its increasingly popular lemon stand. Terrible analogy, but this is central to understanding exponential growth prospects as it often involves large investments and leaving money on the table to reap rewards later. In a high-growth stock, accelerated growth is often key to unlocking share price appreciation when multiples are looking expensive at the entry point.

Tier-2 Streaming Services & Market Opportunity

Speaking of content, it's fair to say that CuriosityStream's content likely won't reach the wide appeal of a Netflix (NFLX) or Prime Video (AMZN) which attempt to cover scripted movies, TV, documentaries and more, often tweaked for specific country's tastes and languages. Drawing the perimeter around fact-based entertainment is both a feature and a selling point of CuriosityStream. With the current environment and abundance of "suitable for every taste" streaming content apps, I see this as a good thing and an important product differentiator. In my made-up industry jargon, I'd categorize streaming services in the following two tiers:

Tier 1 Channels: Netflix and Prime Video; intended to deliver mass appeal and achieve global world domination. This game was in hindsight a race that Netflix and Prime won with the big production houses following suit such as Disney (DIS). First movers without big-production chops had to sell rapidly while balancing reinvestments in flourishing ecosystems of content. Tier 1 services particularly drove forward the OTT and cord-cutting trends over the last couple of years, which was accelerated recently by the pandemic.

Netflix and Prime Video; intended to deliver mass appeal and achieve global world domination. This game was in hindsight a race that Netflix and Prime won with the big production houses following suit such as Disney (DIS). First movers without big-production chops had to sell rapidly while balancing reinvestments in flourishing ecosystems of content. Tier 1 services particularly drove forward the OTT and cord-cutting trends over the last couple of years, which was accelerated recently by the pandemic. Tier 2 Channels: These are channels catered to specific interests. Cord cutters are warming up to the concept of not just subscribing to 2-3 OTT services, but a few more curated and interest-specific channels. These channels are riding the OTT trend by filling up gaps, more so than driving the trend. Ultimately, as these services are relatively late to the market, they won't be rewarded with Netflix like market caps and a user base, but they can absolutely win and gain mindshare, recurring revenue, and viewer interest among television households.

If I had to ballpark, Tier 2 markets in subscribers could normalize anywhere from 10 to 150 million subs as compared to theoretically 500 million for a business like Netflix. To put things in context, Netflix crossed the 200 million global paid subscribers mark as of their Q4 earnings release. It's important to note that viewer numbers and subscriber numbers are different as a single Netflix family plan could have one subscriber but could cover a household of 4 users. Going by my criteria, CuriosityStream is a Tier 2 service.

As for fact-based entertainment, I found it reasonable to assume the gold standard of fact-based entertainment in the linear-TV world and then work backwards to draw up a market opportunity. National Geographic is that gold standard, with a television viewership across 433M households, 171 countries, and 45 languages (Source). Can Curiosity get to 433 million? I think that's unlikely. For one, old linear TV programming was traditionally bundled and Nat Geo counts the households that have access to it rather than those that actively engage in it. With linear TV, you paid for the buffet; in the streaming world, you have options between both a-la-carte and buffet. The mix of cord-cutters that go for the a-la-carte option is likely significantly higher than before. As a result, I'd expect CuriosityStream would in a bull-case scenario normalize to fewer household numbers. With a subscription per household, 100 million is possible in a few years if CuriosityStream executes extremely well. The company itself has forecasted 110 million by 2025 end.

Source: CuriosityStream Investor Presentation

How do 110 million subscribers translate to the top line (if that even comes to fruition)? Company forecasts across its multiple revenue channels estimate a total revenue opportunity of $390m by 2025. That is ambitious, to say the least. The broader TAM is in the hundreds of billions of dollars for OTT revenues but I'd ignore this for a start considering the youth of the company. CuriosityStream has a lot to prove before we talk about that kind of market. What we do know, however, is that the channel can theoretically scale and a large pie is there for the taking.

Competition, Scaling, & Network Effects

Getting to 100 million subscribers is far from a certainty at the moment. CuriosityStream is burning cash, going toe to toe against Discovery+ and National Geographic (Nat Geo content is partly included in Disney+). One has to question whether it can win in this environment and if enough people have the appetite to pay for a specific fact-based entertainment channel. Netflix, for example, somewhat covers those bases too with albeit a smaller selection of science/tech/nature content. In the case of Discovery+, content leans towards reality-style television with a fair mix of travel and lifestyle, or cooking shows etc. Comparatively, CuriosityStream is more serious on the documentary front. Discovery+ also starts at $5/mo with ads and goes to $7/mo without ads (Source). There might be enough justification for people to still purchase CuriosityStream for $3/mo despite the other options out there. After hunting through app reviews, channels, blogs, and some articles, I drew the following inferences/opinions of their core service.

CuriosityStream is what Discovery used to be; more straightforward on knowledge-based entertainment rather than reality/lifestyle; this factor seems to be particularly appreciated by some of their audience.

Subscribers have highly praised the content quality and selection across both iOS and Play Store; this is crucial and is likely an extension of John Hendricks's production experience .

The apps and technical aspects, however, could use some work in terms of improving the user experience as some reviews have remarked on iOS & the Play Store; this has pulled down the otherwise high ratings.

CuriosityStream is undercutting its closest competitor Discovery+ in price; this is likely to grab as many subscribers as possible before cord-cutters achieve channel saturation in their entertainment needs.

While it's good to see the company offering great value through monthly subscriptions and some product differentiation, there isn't a huge competitive moat yet in my opinion. This is a situation where the moat comes from scale itself so that cash generated from subscribers can be reinvested to cement their competitive positioning further going forward. CuriosityStream's success thus ultimately depends on its ability to scale at speed while offering great content. The critical time to scale is right now, especially when many streamers don't have a fact-based specific channel yet. If 2020 was a year where Tier 1 adoption became mainstream, 2021 could be a year where Tier 2 channel winners might be cemented for the next decade. The faster the numbers of subscribers scale, the better the network effects for additional growth as existing subscribers serve as marketing agents within their social networks.

Jack: So, any recommendations on Netflix? I'm out of stuff to watch Jill: Actually, I've been binging on CuriosityStream. Nick Offerman has a show where all he talks about is the history of houses and house architecture. You know how I was obsessed with food shows? Now replace food with houses. Jack: Really?, I like Nick Offerman; What's CuriosityStream? Jill: It's documentaries, sciency and tech stuff, nature... it's really good. Not bad for 20 bucks a year. Completely worth it if you ask me.

Now the sum effect of such conversations happening can be broken down by:

A) The chance of a conversation happening given a CURI subscriber and non-subscriber (higher quality content improves the chance).

B) The number of subscribers and non-subscribers in a network. One subscriber might have that conversation with multiple non-subscribers. At an early stage, there's an open market for a lot of converts. After subscriber saturation in a given locale, conversions happen less often. This is why net paid adds first accelerate and then decelerate (Netflix in 2019 pre-pandemic had fewer net adds domestically compared to 2018; Source). CuriosityStream is still in an acceleration stage at least in absolute subscriber count growth.

The effects of AxB provides a feedback loop that ultimately produces a flywheel for future growth. It's a classic network effect stock. Ultimately, it's difficult to tell whether CuriosityStream will keep up with the growth metrics as well as we'd like. Given my research, free alternative data has been inconclusive while financial and growth trends are difficult to evaluate considering the very short public history. The latest subscriber growth recorded was for Q3 at 108% yoy, with revenues following at 83% yoy. The company is currently in hyper-growth mode but the coming quarters will tell us how this growth will decelerate (or if we're lucky, accelerate) to better contextualize the valuations. Investors should know that there's a lot of uncertainty in the story here.

Financials & Valuation

Source: Author, Financial Performance comparisons, Data from Q3 Press Release

The above graphs show year-over-year financial comparisons for the quarter, and 9 months ending September 30th 2020 respectively. Profitability margins denoted in brackets are substantially negative though they've vastly improved from last year. This is an early-stage business as far as public markets go and CuriosityStream is burning significant amounts of cash to fuel growth and content at the moment. While recent capital raises and the SPAC acquisition equipped the business with cash for the short term, sales growth needs to keep up for the business to eventually exit the cash flow valley of death. FCF margin on a last-nine-month basis is at -128%, so there's a lot of room to go on that front and it could play out over a couple of years. Given all this, CuriosityStream is a high-risk investment.

With a ~$950M Enterprise Value, Curiosity is trading at 2.4x its projected 2025 revenue opportunity. So if the company succeeds and hypothetically trades at 9.6x EV/S in 2025 (which is a little more than Netflix at 9.4x EV/S LTM right now), that's a theoretical 4x in five years, at an IRR of 32%. If it pulls off this goal in four years, that's an IRR of 38%. I'd absolutely want a 30%+ return because the company is still far from proving itself as a dominant streaming service. Some might say that's wishful thinking but the odds of that happening aren't out of question especially given their team, content strength, and recent growth trajectory.

Source: Koyfin

Koyfin's aggregated analyst estimates imply a 16.1x on an NTM EV/S basis. Those multiples contract to 13.3x (sales +79% yoy) and 7.3x (sales +85% yoy) for FY2021 and FY2022 respectively. The forecasts are consistent with company expectations of increasing monetization later. Sales growth has been departing with subscriber growth over the last year and the trend should eventually reverse once discounts disappear and program sales, sponsorship, and advertising start bringing in new money with limited additional costs and expenses to the company. It'll be intriguing to see how all this plays out but the ingredients for sustained high-growth seem to be there.

I reckon that the Q4 results due in a week will be very telling in determining how the tempo of growth is going to evolve for the company. Knowing that apps like CuriosityStream tend to go viral very quickly means there's a kind of optionality embedded within the stock price. That deserves a valuation premium since outperforming subscriber growth will eventually unlock more value in the stock.

With all the risks, and a ballparked fundamental upside of 30-40% over the next year given my analysis, I like the risk/reward for a relatively small position. At these valuation multiples, I'm willing to invest in the business but I'm not taking a big swing yet due to risks.

Risks

Competition: Multiple channels are competing to monetize global user time and attention which is limited; With Discovery+ and Disney+ achieving huge traction, CuriosityStream's competitive positioning will only improve with sustained rapid growth that will, in turn, improve network effects and generate cash to go fund more growth and better content. The growth might fall short.

Dilution: CuriosityStream raised capital recently at a follow-on offering, and I believe it'll continue to do so to keep funding growth. This is appropriate considering their relative youth, recent de-SPAC, and cash burn. Unfortunately, this translates to an increasing supply of shares and lower demand might drive the stock price down.

Financial: The cash burn runs out, the market works against its favour in future capital raises, and it's forced to quickly transition to profitability or get bought out at a lower price.

Systemic: Market gyrations and volatility can have pronounced effects on CURI with a high chance of large and extended drawdowns. Consider your risk appetite when investing.

Macro: A post-pandemic economic recovery and post-vaccination behaviour can likely release a lot of pent-up demand for outdoor entertainment rather than indoor; this may prove to be a headwind for CuriosityStream's growth.

Ending Notes

CuriosityStream is a high-risk, high-reward play. With John Hendricks and an experienced management team, I reckon content quality and selection will continue to be a strength for the service; the channel differentiates itself from Discovery+ and at a $3/mo or $19/yr price tag, it should have broad appeal to those who're even partially interested in fact-based content. All that said, it's extremely early to call out how competition and growth will playout and Q4 results next week will be important in providing some more colour and conviction.

I like the strategy surrounding the multiple monetization streams that are planned to kick in during the coming year and keep the top-line elevated. Among the wide range of possibilities, the company can achieve higher than expected growth that should translate to share price appreciation, or it could underdeliver and hurt the cat, if not kill it. I'm only nibbling at the current price so that I won't mind taking a big hit if this goes south. With this half-completed jigsaw of a thesis, as many of my investments are, I like the picture well enough to put the odds in favour of this team and their strategic vision. I'm long CURI at a relatively small portfolio position.