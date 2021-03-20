While the pandemic continues to seriously and severely impact air travel, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) ("OMA") has done quite well, rising another 50% since my last article. While traffic has remained quite weak, the company's Master Development Plan with the Mexican government came out much better than I'd expected, and management has done a very good job managing costs during the downturn.

The strong performance has tempered my enthusiasm for the shares. I still see a high-single-digit long-term annualized potential return from here, but I typically target double-digit returns from my emerging market investments. It's a quibble, I'll grant, and I wouldn't be in a rush to sell, but I think the obvious undervaluation has been soaked up.

Traffic Still Weak … But Not Surprisingly So

When the Mexican airports reported their traffic numbers earlier this month, the results were not good. For OMA, traffic was down 54% in February after a 47% drop in January, with domestic traffic down 51% and international traffic down 71%.

That follows a fourth quarter in which traffic declined about 45% (domestic down 43%, international down 58%), and it's consistent with management's expectation that, while traffic will likely recover in the second half as vaccinations lead to more "visiting friends and relatives" and tourist traffic, traffic will likely still be down over 30% from pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Management believes that traffic will normalize to pre-COVID-19 levels sometime in late 2022 or early 2023, which is pretty close to what I expected back in the summer of 2020. Given dynamics like work from home and videoconferencing, I would expect a stronger initial recovery in leisure travel, and that would likely benefit Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) more.

Looking further down the road, though, I don't think business travel will change all that much on a long-term basis - humans are creatures of habit. One possible source of growth, though, could be in near-shoring of manufacturing. I've been skeptical that there will be large-scaling reshoring of manufacturing to the U.S., but I do think it's entirely plausible that at least some companies will try to localize more of their supply chain to countries like Mexico, leading to an increase in business travel to OMA destinations like Monterrey and Juarez.

A Better-Than-Expected MDP

OMA's late November announcement of its new five-year Master Development Plan (or MDP) with the Mexican government (covering 2021 to 2025) was quite a bit more positive than anybody expected.

As a brief reminder/tutorial, MDPs are basically the ongoing concession agreement between airport operators like OMA, GAP, and ASR, wherein the airports commit to certain levels of capital improvements for the airports they operate and the government allows specified maximum tariffs. While these agreements don't guarantee traffic, they do go a long way toward determining an airports aero revenue and capex.

The capex side was basically as expected, with OMA committed to spend P$ 12B over the next five years on improvement and maintenance projects. Not surprisingly, the majority of the capex (P$ 6.7B) will go to the Monterrey airport, which accounts for around half of the company's traffic and revenue (and is the third-busiest airport in Mexico).

The surprise was on tariffs. Expectations were that OMA would secure a low-to-mid single-digit tariff increase. Instead, tariffs can increase by nearly 13% in 2021 (closer to 14% for Monterrey). My understanding of the MDP is that tariffs will then decline slightly thereafter, but still work out to a roughly 10% increase for the full duration of the MDP.

Other Opportunities To Generate More Revenue Could Be In Play

With fees related to air traffic generating about three-quarters of OMA's ex-construction revenue, that MDP clearly has a major impact on future earnings expectations. But it also highlights the need for management to be opportunistic in seeking opportunities for non-aero revenue and possibly other revenue sources outside Mexico.

The government of Barbados has put a 30-year concession to run the Grantley Adams airport in Bridgetown up for bid, and OMA is one of the qualified bidders. The only legal point of entry for international air travel, it got about 2.3M passengers per year before COVID-19, putting it in between OMA's Monterrey and Culiacan airports in terms of size. The pandemic has delayed the bidding process, but management expects it to resume in April and given OMA management's responsible behavior in the past, I think the odds of an uneconomical bid are low.

At this point, OMA is not involved in the Mexican government's efforts to build a new airport in Tulum, an increasingly popular tourist destination along the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula. The Mexican government is building the airport (through/with the army's engineers), but will likely hand off management to one of the concession operators.

Tulum would normally be in Sureste's footprint, but it remains to be seen how the bidding process will go. Sureste shares initially sold off on the Tulum airport announcement, with the president of Mexico making the farcical claim that Tulum won't hurt traffic to Sureste's valuable Cancun airport concession (currently Cancun is the nearest airport to Tulum). With multiple luxury features, the non-aero revenue potential at Tulum would seem to be significant, so I would think any operator would be interested in at least considering a bid.

The Outlook

With the better-than0expected MDP, my long-term revenue expectations for OMA do head higher, but FCF will be somewhat depressed for a couple of years on the still-significant impact of the pandemic and the MDP-driven capex spending. Long term, I still see robust high single-digit FCF growth, with upside tied to OMA adding airport concession (within or outside of Mexico) and finding more success with its non-aero revenue growth efforts.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the cash flows back, I believe OMA shares are priced for a high-single-digit long-term annualized return. As I said in the open, I try to target double-digit prospective returns from emerging market stocks, but I wouldn't reject OMA outright over a 100bp difference in long-term prospective return. I think this is a fine company with opportunities to grow and I think it's a solid holding. I just don't think it is "unfairly" undervalued as it has been in the past.