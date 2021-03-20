Nothing has really gone easy for the airline industry in this pandemic, including a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has led many governments to reinstitute strict (or at least stricter) travel restrictions. That's not going to make life any easier for Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), as it tries to balance capacity, costs, and cash burn across its Latin American footprint, but it doesn't also change my long-term view all that much.

Copa shares have appreciated almost 80% since my last update, but I still think there's more left in these shares as travel demand recovers, Copa simplifies its fleet, and continues to leverage long-term growth through its very valuable Panama-centered hub-and-spoke system. With long-term adjusted revenue growth (adjusted to a pre-pandemic starting point) of 4% and low-double-digit FCF margins (actually a contraction from the trailing decade), I still see double-digit annualized total return potential today.

Tough Near-Term Numbers

January's air traffic number for Copa was hardly good, with revenue passenger miles down 66%, but February's number was even worse (down 69%), as the company saw the impact of renewed / strengthened restrictions in response to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. While it is pretty much a regional (if not global) phenomenon at this point, Argentina, Cuba, and Uruguay have been a little more aggressive in their recent restrictions.

The good news, such as it is, is that Copa's load factor improved about 600bp from January to February, meaning that Copa did a better job of reducing capacity and better aligning it with actual travel demand. Copa can't make real money at these levels of utilization, but maximizing load factor does at least limit the downside while still maintaining some availability for customers.

One other positive point I'd note is that these capacity adjustments do highlight the operational flexibility Copa has, and that is not a trivial point for the long-term success of the airline. While management intends to remain responsive with its capacity additions, management has noted that it could ramp up to as much as 80% of pre-pandemic capacity without much difficulty - a strong operational metric that most airlines cannot match (or at least not on remotely economical terms).

Preserving Cash, But Refreshing The Fleet

Probably the most bullish takeaway from Copa's fourth-quarter earnings report was the cash burn numbers. In a quarter where passenger revenue declined 78% year over year, cash burn was just $6 million per month, well below both the $36M/mo burn in Q3'20 and the $25M/mo burn guidance.

While we are still likely literally years away from normalization, Copa is nevertheless moving on with its fleet renewal and simplification efforts. The plan here is to eventually transition completely away from the Boeing (BA) 737 (the Embraer (ERJ) E-190s are on the way out too) to the MAX9. Copa expects nine deliveries between December 2020 and December 2021 and has already taken delivery of four, with three more expected before quarter-end.

Management confirmed that it secured financial concessions/compensations from Boeing for the prior MAX issues, but the details are confidential. Still, with $460M in capex guidance for 2021 and $60M of that going to maintenance, it would seem that Copa is getting these jets for something meaningfully less than the $129M/per price I've seen quoted in some places.

It's obviously going to take time to refresh the fleet, but that was always the plan. Copa has over $1.3 billion in available liquidity today (and less than $400M in net debt) and was able to secure financing from the Ex-Im Bank for eight of the nine MAXs they plan to acquire in 2021.

Once the process is complete, Copa will reap benefits from having a modern fleet (lower maintenance and fuel costs), as well as having a unified fleet, which will save on training and "back office" costs as well.

Waiting For The Recovery

I've previously written in reference to Copa that I thought it would take until the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024 for the business to normalize to pre-pandemic levels. That is still my assumption. Since then, I've reduced my expectations for 2021 (larger on this weaker first half) and increased them for 2022, but my 2023 and 2024 expectations have changed very little in terms of revenue.

While the recovery path is uncertain, I don't think the 2023/2024 environment will be any worse for Copa and may be better. With several rivals undergoing bankruptcy during the pandemic, I believe it's at least plausible that capacity and pricing will be more rational in 2023/24 than it was leading into the pandemic. I'm not counting on that or modeling it, but it's a possibility.

I'm also intrigued as to the extent to which at least some of the cost-reduction efforts taken by management during this downturn could persist on the other side. Copa management has always been particularly adept on the cost side, and management did say in conjunction with the fourth-quarter release that it saw a path to 2019 unit costs on 20% less capacity. If so, that bodes really well for medium-term and long-term margin leverage for Copa.

The Outlook

I'm continuing to look for around 4% long-term core revenue growth from Copa, and if anything that may prove conservative given how air travel demand grows in response to rising GDP/household income. I'm also modeling more or less the same long-term profitability I expected before the pandemic, but as I said above, it may be the case that Copa's cost structure will emerge even leaner.

The biggest risk to my FCF model, other than some sort of prolonged recurrence of the CoV-SARS-2 virus or some variant, is simply the difficulty of accurately predicting future capex timing. I'm pretty confident in the long-term sum total of operating cash flow, capex, and free cash flow, but deviations in order timing/delivery could push the actual numbers around.

The Bottom Line

Based upon my long-term FCF expectations (4% revenue growth and long-term average FCF margins in the low double-digits), I believe Copa is still priced to generate a long-term total annualized return in the double-digits, making it a name well worth consideration. I also see upside to over $100 on an EV/EBITDAR basis, going back to a normal 7.5x forward multiple, using my 2023 EBITDAR estimate, and discounting back two years at a double-digit discount rate.

While Copa has already recovered strongly off the pandemic lows, I believe there's room for the shares to keep outperforming, and I continue to believe this is one of the world's best airlines and leveraged to a region with attractive long-term air travel demand growth.