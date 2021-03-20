Photo by artisteer/iStock via Getty Images

Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) is a Canadian gold explorer with a world-class project, the Eskay Creek mine in British Columbia. Besides Eskay Creek, Skeena owns also a less advanced Snip project located several kilometers to the west. After the closing of the recently announced private placement, it should be sufficiently financed at least for the remainder of this year. Although Skeena's share price has increased significantly over the last year, it still offers notable upside potential at the current metals prices.

Eskay Creek

The Eskay Creek project is located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It is road-accessible, close to a hydroelectric plant, and it has some famous neighbors. Seabridge Gold's (SA) KSM project is located only some 15 kilometers to the south-east, and Pretium Resources' (PVG) Brucejack mine lies another approximately 10 kilometers to the southeast. Skeena's land package covers an area of approximately 61.5 km².

Eskay Creek is a brownfield project, as the Eskay Creek mine was in production between 1994 and 2008. When in production, Eskay Creek was supposed to be the highest-grade gold mine in the world, producing around 3.3 million toz gold and 160 million toz silver, at a gold grade of 45 g/t and silver grade of 2,224 g/t. Due to the brownfield status, numerous facilities and infrastructure are already in place, which should reduce the development time and especially the development costs notably.

Eskay Creek's resources consist of the open-pittable and the underground part. The open-pittable material consists of indicated resources of 1.74 million toz gold and 44.66 million toz silver (or 2.34 million toz of gold equivalent), at a gold grade of 4.3 g/t and silver grade of 110 g/t (or 5.8 g/t of gold equivalent). The inferred resources contain 1.05 million toz gold and 21.7 million toz silver (or 1.34 million toz of gold equivalent) at a gold grade of 2.3 g/t and silver grade of 47 g/t (or 2.9 g/t of gold equivalent). Both inferred and indicated resources have very high grades, given that we are talking about an open-pittable ore.

The underground resources are much smaller (at least for now). They contain 237,000 toz gold and 4.44 million toz silver (296,000 toz of gold equivalent) in total. The grades are around 8.2 g/t of gold equivalent.

Source: Skeena Resources

However, the resources will most probably grow even bigger. The 2020 drill-campaign was focused not only on infill-drilling but also on exploration-drilling. And both activities delivered some very positive results. Worth mentioning is especially hole SK-19-170 that intersected 10.14 g/t gold and 345 g/t silver over 36.85 meters, SK-20-270 with 32.21 g/t gold and 121 g/t silver over 22.5 meters, SK-20-290 with 21.9 g/t gold and 235 g/t silver over 35.42 meters, or SK-20-579 with 7.17 g/t gold and 146 g/t silver over 49.6 meters. Moreover, on February 17, Skeena announced that it discovered a new mineralized zone directly inside the proposed open-pit:

Situated within the open-pit contemplated by the Company’s 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment, a previously unrecognized zone of mineralization has been discovered above the 21C Zone. Examples of this recently drilled mineralization (21C-HW Zone) include 4.65 g/t Au, 11 g/t Ag (4.80 g/t AuEq) over 30.50 m (SK-20-780), 4.33 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (4.50 g/t AuEq) over 20.05 m (SK-20-692), and 1.39 g/t Au, 8 g/t Ag (1.49 g/t AuEq) over 29.25 m (and SK-20-698). This portion of the pit constrained resource was considered unmineralized waste rock due to a lack of drill hole sampling by previous operators and it will now likely translate into additional resources in the Company’s upcoming resource update, which is expected to be released this spring. Secondly, this new information clearly demonstrates that the Eskay Creek mineralizing events in the hanging wall rocks were not constrained to a single locale as exemplified by the original HW Zone. This discovery fortifies the sizable exploration potential of this large-scale mineralizing system for both near mine and regional resource expansion.

The 2020 drill-campaign is over and an updated resource estimate and a PFS should follow. The PFS is expected by the end of Q2, the updated resource estimate slightly sooner. The PFS will follow-up on the November 2019 PEA that envisioned an open-pit mining operation with an average annual production of 236,000 toz gold and 5.812 million toz silver, or 306,000 toz of gold equivalent, over 8.6-year mine life. The AISC should be $757/toz of gold equivalent. What is very attractive about the Eskay Creek project is not only the extent of production and low AISC, but also the low initial CAPEX that was projected only at $233 million. All of this leads to great economics. At a gold price of $1,500/toz and a silver price of $18/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) equals $676 million and the after-tax IRR equals 63%. At the current metals prices of $1,730/toz gold and $26/toz silver, the after-tax NPV(5%) is around $970 million. And the free cash flow should be around $200 million per year.

As mentioned above, if everything goes well, the PFS should be completed by the end of Q2 and the FS by the end of this year. The EA process should start soon, probably by the end of this month. And according to the schedule provided in the recent corporate presentation, also mine financing should be completed by the end of this year. If there are no major delays, production should start before the end of 2023.

Snip

The Snip project is smaller and less advanced than Eskay Creek; however, it has some upside potential too. Also Snip is a brownfield project. It was in production between 1991 and 1999. During this period, approximately 1.1 million toz gold at a gold grade of 27.5 g/t was produced. Skeena acquired Snip in 2017 and in July 2020, a new resource estimate was prepared. According to this estimate, Snip contains indicated resources of 244,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 14 g/t and inferred resources of 402,000 toz gold at a gold grade of 13.3 g/t. All the resources are amenable to underground mining.

Source: Skeena Resources

Skeena made some very nice drill-interceptions at Snip as well. Worth mentioning is especially hole S19-044 that intersected 1,131.91 g/t gold over 1.5 meters. However, right now, Snip is on a side-track, which is logical. Snip not only looks inferior to Eskay Creek but also back in 2018, Skeena granted Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF) an option to acquire 60% of the project. Hochschild should decide by October 16, 2021, whether it wants to exercise this option or not.

Risks and opportunities

Although Skeena's share price increased by approximately 350% since the beginning of 2020, it still offers interesting upside potential. Skeena's current market capitalization is $593 million. As of the end of Q3, Skeena held cash of C$24.4 million ($19.5 million). On November 17, a C$46 million ($36.8 million) equity financing was completed. Further C$8.5 million ($6.8 million) was raised on December 22, and a C$20 million ($16 million) financing should be completed by the end of March. Over the first nine months of 2020, Skeena's expenses were around $10 million per quarter on average. Assuming that similar expenses were recorded also in Q4 and Q1, Skeena should finish Q1 2021 with cash of approximately $50-60 million. It means that the current enterprise value should be around $550 million. It is much less than the after-tax NPV(5%) that is close to $1 billion at the current metals prices and it is possible that this number will be further boosted by some adjustments included in the PFS and the FS.

An obvious risk is a decline in gold and silver prices that would suppress the cash-flow projections and the NPV, weighing on the share price negatively. At a gold price of $1,500/toz and a silver price of $20/toz, the after-tax NPV(5%) declines to $711 million. And at a gold price of $1,325/toz and silver price of $16/toz, it declines to $491 million.

The permitting may present some negative surprises; however, as Eskay Creek is a brownfield operation, the whole process should be easier compared to common greenfield projects. Moreover, the mine is located in a region with rich mining history. For common mining projects, also the financing presents a major risk. But Skeena and Eskay Creek are different. The economics of the project are great and the initial CAPEX is only $233 million. It shouldn't be any problem to cover a major part of the initial CAPEX by a debt. In this case, the creditors may be willing to cover even a bigger portion of the CAPEX than the standard 50-60%. It means that probably only less than $100 million will have to be financed via the sale of a stream or via equity financing. But at the current share price, a $100 million equity financing would lead only to a 17% share dilution, which is very acceptable.

Conclusion

As shown in the chart below, the long-term bullish trend that started back in last March and that took Skeena's shares more than 350% higher still lasts. However, on the verge of February and March, the share price experienced a steep decline, when it fell from $3 to $2 in only six trading days. This decline was fueled by falling gold prices that declined below the $1,750/toz level for the first time since last June. Although the share price bounced from the bullish trend line back up to the $2.6 area, it encountered a bearish trend line and it looks like it is about to bounce back down. On the other hand, the 10-day moving average seems to be about to cross the 50-day one to the upside, which would be a bullish signal. As the next catalysts, an updated resource estimate and the PFS, are expected only later in Q2, the near-term share price development will be highly dependent on gold and silver prices. If the weakness continues and the support doesn't hold, a re-test of the $1.75 level cannot be excluded.

From a longer-term point of view, the late Q2 catalysts (the updated Eskay Creek resource estimate and PFS) will be important. And in late 2021, the feasibility study and probably also the financing package. Moreover, further drill results should keep on coming from Eskay Creek over the remainder of this year.

At the current metals prices, Eskay Creek's after-tax NPV(5%) is nearly $1 billion. It compares favorably to the enterprise value of around $550 million. Although Skeena is not a dirt-cheap bargain anymore, if everything goes well and the current gold and silver prices prevail, it offers a relatively low-risk 100% upside potential over the next 2-3 years.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.