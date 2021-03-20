Photo by blackred/iStock via Getty Images

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is a company that has issued quite a few press releases about partnerships in the past, as well as been involved in rumors about working with giant customers. However, none of that has translated into meaningful revenues, and its 2020 revenues were actually down -87% compared to its 2015 revenues.

Energous does seem capable of surviving indefinitely by issuing equity to raise money. After its most recent equity offering, it has enough cash to last for around two years.

I remain skeptical about its ability to achieve commercial success though, and it needs to increase revenues by a huge amount to justify its current market capitalization. At a market capitalization of around $250 million, it is trading at over 750 times 2020 revenues.

Minimal Revenues

Energous's revenue remains at minimal levels, causing it to still have considerable cash burn over three years after it was supposed to (Q3 2017) reach breakeven cash flow and generate tens of millions of revenue per year. Energous's revenues have been under $1 million per year for three straight years now.

$ Million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue $2.500 $1.452 $1.154 $0.515 $0.200 $0.327

Energous notes that it has no history of generating meaningful product revenue and is now up to an accumulated deficit of $295 million (up from $263 million at the end of 2019), with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Source

Energous has managed to trim costs to reduce its cash burn to under $6 million per quarter. With the $50.7 million in cash it had on hand on the end of 2020, it appears to have enough runway to last until early 2023.

Partnerships And Rumors

Although Energous continues to announce various partnerships, it has also announced many partnerships in the past, without any meaningful impact on revenue. Given its past history, the default assumption should be that these newest partnerships won't end up resulting in much revenue either. For example the Delight PSAP ended up with a handful of reviews on Amazon in August 2019 and is currently ranked around 1,900th to 2,000th in the Hearing Aids, Amplifiers & Accessories category bestsellers list, indicating a pretty minimal level of sales.

Energous also saw a temporary price spike from a report that Apple (AAPL) was working on a magnetically attached battery pack that would wireless charge iPhones. There was no mention of Energous in the report (and no reason to believe that Energous is working with Apple given the different technology involved with MagSafe wireless charging).

There was a lot of speculation a few years ago that Energous was working with Apple. However, that speculation proved to be quite unfounded.

Share Count Reaches Above 60 Million

Energous's $40 million at-the-market equity offering has left it with plenty of cash on hand, but also has resulted in its share count continuing to increase markedly. At the end of December 2020, Energous reported having 61.3 million shares outstanding, up from 34.6 million in March 2020 and getting close to five times the 12.8 million shares it had in March 2015.

Mar-15 Mar-16 Mar-17 Mar-18 Feb-19 Mar-20 Dec-20 Share Count (Millions) 12.8 16.4 20.5 25.2 26.7 34.6 61.3

This means that Energous's market capitalization is actually fairly high still, despite its stock being at around $4 now. At $4.10 per share, Energous's market capitalization is around $250 million. To get to the same market cap in March 2016, Energous's share price would have needed to be above $15 per share with 16.4 million shares outstanding.

Conclusion

Not much has changed for Energous over the last few years other than its share count. It continues to enter into many partnerships, but its revenue remains minimal and was actually lower in 2020 than it was during each year from 2015 to 2018. Meanwhile, Energous's share count has gone from 12.8 million to 61.3 million since March 2015.

To justify its current $250 million market capitalization, Energous would need to have a lot of commercial success. Revenues of $10 million per year would still result in it being valued at 25x revenues with its current share price. To get to $10 million per year in revenues would also require it to increase revenues 30x from 2020 levels.