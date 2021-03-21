This article was originally released to Systematic Income subscribers on 8-Mar.

Loans have caught a bid recently on the back of investor worries about rising interest rates. In this article we take a look at the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) which might merge with its sister fund Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) if shareholders approve the move in the second quarter of this year. With this in mind, AIF remains an attractive option in the sector due to its wide mandate, strong historic absolute and risk-adjusted returns and its attractive discount valuation. AIF is currently trading at a 10.55% discount and a 6.18% current yield.

First, A Look At The Bigger Picture

Some investors have flocked to loans because of the perception that they remain "beaten down". That may have been the case in the middle of last year but is no longer true. The average loan bid is at $99.73, according to TCW as of February, which is pretty much as high as loan prices go which means that the performance going forward is going to be much more linked to loan coupons rather than price appreciation. Unlike loans, high-yield corporate bonds can move significantly above par due to their longer duration and infrequent issuer calls. Loans have no interest rate duration and can be refinanced much more frequently which caps the price at around par.

Investors who absolutely cannot stand distribution cuts may also want to avoid the sector as well. It may be tempting to think that with Libor as low as it is likely to go, further distribution cuts from loan CEFs are extremely unlikely. This view misses the point that loans are frequently refinanced by issuers when they can do so at a tighter discount margin. Issuers can also negotiate down the Libor floor which has been set above the current level for many loans. Both of these dynamics create a less favorable distribution picture for the sector than for fixed-coupon assets even in the current low short-term rate environment.

The obvious question is then if distribution cuts are still possible why would anyone hold loan CEFs over high-yield bond CEFs which feature a much more resilient distribution profile? There are a few reasons.

First, lack of interest rate duration means that loans can behave in a more resilient fashion in a period of gradually rising interest rates in NAV terms, though, as other CEFs, they are not immune to discount widening if the rate rise turns messy.

Secondly, the valuation picture is still supportive. Loans are trading at spreads that are significantly wider of high-yield corporate bonds despite not having duration exposure.

And in CEF discount terms, the sector is trading wider of high-yield CEFs in absolute and relative terms (discount percentile, 5y Z-Score).

Thirdly, as we discussed earlier, investors in loan CEFs don't have to guess how much their CEFs are really earning. This is because high-yield CEF net investment income will overstate the funds' portfolio yields due to the fact that the vast majority of high-yield bonds are trading above par i.e. their coupons are in excess of their yields. This means that bonds are subsidizing excess coupons via negative pull-to-par over time. Because loans are par instruments due to their floating-rate nature, loan CEF net investment income broadly reflects their actual portfolio yields.

A Look At AIF

Any discussion of AIF has to be in the context of its sister fund: AFT. This is particularly important as the funds are expected to merge, pending a shareholder vote. If approved, the fund's ultimate allocation will be very interesting. This is because the two funds have slightly different mandates. AFT is more of a pure-play loan fund with a 97% allocation. AIF, on the other hand, has a broader credit mandate and is allocated about 2/3 to loans, a quarter to high-yield corporate bonds and the rest in CLOs.

Our view has consistently been that we find mixed-sector credit funds much more compelling than pure-play loan funds. This is because wider mandates allow fund managers to diversify both their risk factor exposure as well as issuer and sector exposure much easier than if they are pigeon-holed in either loans or bonds. Since our August 2019 article where we expressed a preference for AIF over AFT, AIF has indeed outperformed AFT in both NAV and price terms.

In our Income Portfolio allocations we have also maintained a preference for mixed-credit funds that resemble AIF such as the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) and the BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF) both of which have performed very strongly relative to the broader loan and high-yield CEF sectors since the inception of our Portfolios.

Both Apollo funds have 1% management fees as a percentage of total assets which is on the high side (the average loan CEF sector fee is 0.81%) though as we see below that mostly comes back via the wider discount.

The portfolio credit profiles of the funds are slightly different with AIF having a somewhat stronger profile and is much more in line with the sector average.

Both funds are overweight Technology, Telecom and Healthcare as some of their top industry allocations.

As far historic performance, AIF is one of the top sector performers in NAV terms over the last 3 and 5-years.

It is also the most consistent outperformer in the sector, beating the sector in 6 of the last 8 years.

The fund has achieved this without taking on additional volatility or drawdowns which are in line with the sector average. This strong outperformance at an average volatility translates into a strong alpha - or risk-adjusted return - in the sector.

Distribution Picture

Both AIF and AFT cut distributions over a number of months in 2020 which is not unusual for the loan CEF sector. What is a bit unusual is in how frequently the funds adjust distributions. A glance at the historic distributions versus their net investment income shows that they are rarely more than a few cents per share out of sync.

This desire to align distributions with income means that the funds frequently raise distributions also as they did a few months ago.

And secondly, it means that funds often make special distributions. So, while the funds' distribution rate or current yield is below the sector average, its trailing-twelve month yield is on par with the sector average.

The naive distribution coverage analysis tells us that distribution coverage is about 96% ($1.02 of NII / $1.06 of distributions paid out for the last fiscal year). However, this figure has a number of problems and is quite misleading for these two funds on five fronts. In short, it tells us the fund's historic distribution coverage rather than the going-forward distribution coverage which is what we are really interested in.

First, standard distributions have decreased over the last 12 months. Secondly, the total distribution figure will include the special distribution made this year. Both of these will overstate the denominator of distribution coverage going forward. Thirdly, the fund's financing cost has decreased with the drop in short-term rates. Fourthly, the fund's portfolio income has decreased with lower LIBOR. And finally, the fund has cut some of its borrowings - about 13% relative to its pre-COVID level.

It's tricky to take all of these factors into account with high precision, particularly, as the fund has seen high turnover in its portfolio. However, we can get a better estimate by taking the fund figures over the last 6 months of its fiscal year, rather than over the last 12 months as well as sticking in the current distribution rate rather than use the cumulative historic distributions with the special distribution. Once we do this, the coverage improves to about 114% so it's no surprise that the fund had raised its distribution a few months ago.

With the gain in the fund's asset we would also be looking for it to potentially add borrowings which would further increase its net investment income. If this happens then the fund is likely to follow up with another distribution rise over the coming months.

Overall, the fund's distribution picture is quite attractive. This is because the fund is a relatively high-earning fund but masquerades as a low-earner due to its low distribution rate. This has a number of benefits to investors. First, investors hold a relatively high-earning fund - its covered yield is around 6.9% - well above the sector average of about 6.1%. Secondly, investors don't have to forego a high distribution rate since the fund tends to make special distributions. As we highlight above the fund's TTM yield is actually above the sector average. Thirdly, the fund's low-ish distribution rate pushes its discount wider as investors tend to proxy fund earning power by their distribution rates and chase funds with higher distribution rates, causing discounts to tighten. Fourthly, the fund's frequent distribution adjustments mean that it is less liable to see a large discount widening as its discount is already on the wider side and the fund is likely to be in "stronger" hands i.e. those investors who are happy to hold a fund that has previously made distribution cuts.

Discount Valuation

AIF has tended to trade at a wider discount than the broader sector average. The discount spread to the sector is now on the wider side at around 4.2% (11.1% fund discount vs. 6.3% sector average).

AFT is trading at a slightly wider discount than AIF of 11.1% vs 10.6%. Investors who are happy to stick with these funds and are confident the merger will go through may want to allocate to AFT which should receive a small uplift into the merged fund because of its slightly wider discount.

The fund's persistent discount does have a fundamental component which is its above-average management fee. However, in our view, the main reason for the discount weakness is the below average distribution rate and the lack of brand-name cachet. The fact that the discount appears to be driven by these non-fundamental reasons is what makes it fairly attractive. In other words, a wide discount in-and-of-itself does not make the fund attractive (regardless of what the CEF commentariat says), however, wide discounts are attractive when they are driven more by optics than by fundamentals.

Saba Holding

It's worth highlighting that Saba is heavily allocated to AIF as well. It recently made a filing indicating it held a 10.1% stake in AIF which is on the high side for Saba. The Saba CEF Fund (CEFS) holds a 1.8% position in the fund also.

Takeaways

AIF is one of two Apollo credit CEFs undergoing a potential merger by the end of Q2 of this year subject to shareholder approval. If successful, it's not clear what the fund's ultimate allocation profile is going to be like. However, because the remaining fund will be AIF we are hopeful that it will retain the multi-sector credit profile which has been so successful to date. With this in mind, AIF remains an attractive option in the sector due to its wide mandate, strong historic absolute and risk-adjusted returns and its attractive discount valuation.