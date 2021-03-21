Olo (NYSE:OLO) has gone public in an offering which was welcomed by the investment market despite the recent volatility in the technology sector. Investors like the prospects for Olo and firms in the industry, yet a 30 times annualized revenue multiple reveals that expectations are high. This is certainly the case as comparable growths trends become very challenging, especially if the re-opening becomes a reality in the coming months, that is the consensus of course.

I think valuations are too demanding for me despite the accelerating growth and great operating leverage, as the risk-reward simply is not compelling for me here.

On Demand Restaurant Commerce

Olo describes its business as a leading SaaS platform for on-demand restaurant commerce. Founded back in 2005 in New York City the company processes nearly 2 million orders per day for more than 60,000 restaurants, generating nearly $15 billion in gross merchandise value in 2020!

Many large chains use its ordering services, such as Shake Shack, Five Guys, Applebee's, Denny's, Jamba and many more, although it seems fair to say that the real big players have not (yet) used the services.

The cloud-based platform is a so-called on-demand platform through which many restaurants offer their menu's, facilitating ease of digital ordering and delivery. The network effect allows for scale and great infrastructure, as many restaurant (chains) are simply too small to set this up themselves in a cost-effective manner. With an open SaaS platform, Olo gains scale to make it efficient while the platform allows for personalization by restaurants, all while the unity of the platform makes it an easy and recognizable round-trip for consumers.

Needless to say the arrival of Covid-19 only accelerated this gradual and long term trend, making 2020 an unprecedented year, for the good that is for Olo. In fact years of anticipated growth were delivered on last year, creating the definitive breakthrough of these platforms, in part because so many consumers were ''forced'' to enjoy their first experience through its platform, with physical dining out not being an option.

Valuation & IPO Discussions

Olo's management and underwriters initially aimed to sell 18 million shares in a range between $20 and $22 per share. Strong demand, despite some volatility in the technology sector, made that pricing was set at $25 per share, as the company raised $450 million in gross proceeds with this public offering.

With a total share count of 142 million shares outstanding following the public debut the company supports a $3.55 billion equity valuation. If we include existing net cash balances of around $75 million and the net proceeds from the offering, the operating asset valuation comes in just above the $3 billion mark at $25 per share. That is before the opening day pop, as shares are trading around the $30 mark towards the end of the first week of trading, pushing up the enterprise valuation to roughly $3.7 billion.

If we look at the underlying business, the revenue base is quite small. The company generated less than $32 million in sales in 2018 on which a near $9 million operating loss was reported. Revenues rose 59% in 2019 to just over $50 million as operating losses shrank to $5 million, quite comforting. 2020 was highly distorted because of Covid-19 with sales growth accelerating to 94% as sales came in above $94 million. Great operating leverage across all cost categories resulted in a rather steep $16 million operating profit number.

Based on this valuation the company trades around 40 times sales and well over 200 times operating earnings, as investors like the model and its growth. After all, this is not the actual delivery of the food but a savvy platform which generates software like margins. If we compare the business model to the near $15 billion in gross merchandise value, it is evident that the revenue is equal to about 0.6% of the gross merchandise value, or six cents on a $10 dollar order. That is a bit unfair, as the revenue business model of the company is a mixture of both subscription based and variable ordering fees. In fact, transaction volumes were just 43% in 2020, although that percentage is rapidly on the increase.

Given the trends and acceleration of 2020 revenue growth, we have to look at the quarterly growth numbers to get a clue about the strength of the underlying business. First quarter revenue growth rose 55%, sales essentially doubled in the second quarter, revenues were up 94% in the third quarter, to rise by more than 117% in the fourth quarter again. With sales coming in at $30.5 million in the last three months of 2020, for an annualized revenue number of $122 million, the annualized revenue multiple comes down to 30 times.

Some Thoughts

Risks related to the public offering include mostly the valuation as this requires rapid growth, further penetration with restaurants, as well as evolving competitive pressure in this industry. After all, payment processing providers and POS platform providers, as well as delivery platform might all want to take a bit of its platform and could potentially offer more integrated solutions.

The biggest risk in the near term might be the very fact that Covid-19 might be ''solved'' this year as this would make for very heard comparable sales growth numbers, which makes that sales multiples might collapse a great deal.

On the other hand is the huge opportunity, as the restaurant business will measure a trillion dollars in all likelihood in the coming years, as a 1% cut of that could yield a $10 billion revenue base, which of course is a very lucrative and potential revenue base given the software like margins.

That however requires a 1% cut, 100% online penetration and 100% market share of the company as it is evident that growth likely has a big runway, but not an eternal growth runway. Given the elevated valuation and thus expectations, I am taking a breather here and while I like the company, the risk-reward simply is not compelling enough.