Hi again everybody. Welcome back to the show. It's great to have you listening with us. Super happy to bring you today's episode. We're talking to Kim Bambach, who is CFO at Jushi Holdings (). Jushi has had a lot of exciting growth this past year. It's an up and coming, maybe not even necessarily so up and coming, but it's an MSO in the United States, multi-state operator. It's had a lot of great growth, as I mentioned.

And we talk today to Kim about that year, that Jushi has had and the upcoming kind of 12 months to 24 months as we suss out the developing legal picture in the States, and what that means for companies like Jushi and what Jushi specifically has in mind for the coming 12 months to 24 months? What other states it might get into?

Where it sees it growing in the states that it's already in? Will it pursue new states? Kim talks to us about all that, about their targeted approaches, about raising debt for a good reason as she puts it. And in terms of scaling and growth, how you fund those operations. And as a female executive in the C-suite, March is the month of International Women's Day and we've been talking about that on the podcast this month.

And in terms of moving the discussion forward in terms of building the bridges between all executives having equal opportunity, but Kim gives great advice I think on the realities of being not just a female executive, but an executive. And we talk about Jushi raising guidance and their plans for new and existing markets in the U.S., a great overall picture for Jushi, a great talk from Kim about what it means to be a CFO in the MSO space. So, hope you enjoy this conversation and talk to you soon.

Kim, welcome to the Cannabis Investing Podcast, super happy to have you on the show. So, thanks for taking the time and joining us.

Kim Bambach: Thanks for having me Rena.

RS: So, talk to us about how you got to Jushi and kind of the steps you had along the way and what has led you to here?

KB: Sure. You know, I have worked in start-ups for the last 13 or so years, high growth start-ups in all sorts of industries and sectors. And frankly, you know, I was approached about the opportunity at Jushi when, you know, it was a non-operating company. They were just raising capital and looking at acquisition targets and laid a team. And frankly, I loved the idea and the challenge of it. I worked in, you know the early days of the internet, when it was first evolving and they were figuring things out. I worked in a lot of emerging industries, and frankly, it's an exciting time. And I'm a problem solver. So, you know, it just kind of led naturally, and I love the idea of working through, you know, creating an industry and frankly, products that were higher quality and consistent in terms of their formulations for consumers when they had had to rely, you know on the gray market for so long, frankly.

RS: So, it's interesting. I was going to ask like, do you spend like coming from the finance perspective, like, how much are you paying attention to, like, what the company is doing and how much are you planning to, it sounds like you are? Or how much are you just concentrating on, you know, the exciting financial, the exciting financial picture?

KB: You know, just because of my startup background, you know I worked from very small to very large companies in a really, really short amount of time. So, I have a broader background than most CFOs, which means that I have a more active interest in operations and scaling the infrastructure to support hyper growth effectively. I also have, you know, 10 plus years of public background as well. So, I know what it takes to get from, you know, a pre-revenue startup, you know, to, you know, a $300 million company that's publicly traded with all the controls and requirements that that entails.

It's super important to me, and I love the whole process of value creation. So, I look at it more in terms of how do we build just in time scale, where the economics makes sense for a long-term sustainable business. So, yes, capital raising is a, you know a part of the process, but the really exciting things happen as when you start executing on your plan and seeing the company evolve.

RS: So, that's what I was going to ask you. Because I mean, that certainly seems like it's an exciting industry to get into. And kind of, first of all, I guess I, my first question would be, were you scared to get into it, in terms of like, what you were seeing across the landscape?

KB: You know, I would say in 2018, it was a very different environment than it is in 2021 today. I think it's evolved very rapidly, you know, I worked with - I worked in a lot of startups in New York with a lot of the big venture capitalist groups, you know, Bain Capital Ventures, Susquehanna Capital, like the big guys. And, you know, when I told them what I was planning to do, you know, I got kind of shocked at first because I'm a very conservative person. But at the end of the day, they were also like, wow, this is great. We can't plan that space yet, but there's so much potential.

RS: Yeah, it's, it's interesting, like, I feel like are you - were you attracted to Jushi specifically, because of kind of where they were aligned with your thought process in terms of how you wanted to lead the company from a financial point of view?

KB: You know, it's interesting, I think that I probably wouldn't have considered it if not for, you know, the 5 hours or 6 hours that I sat down and spent with Jim and Eric and John kind of talking through their vision, and their experience, you know, in early investing in cannabis in Canada, and their you know, kind of laid out plan of what - how they wanted to do it successfully in the U.S. by applying kind of really strong capital markets, background, and understanding of, you know, the regulatory environment for cannabis, and bringing in really talented executives from, you know, many different industries to apply to cannabis to do it properly.

You know, I think two of the biggest problems that the early movers in the U.S. cannabis market had is that they weren't properly capitalized, and they didn't have the business expertise to operate successfully in a highly regulated business. In those two things were, you know, Jushi was solving early. And we had a very, very targeted approach.

RS: So, talk to us about that, because we've seen kind of Jushi's had a really nice trajectory this year. And I think you could point to kind of like, debt that you guys have taken on, but it seems like for a very specific reason why you took on that debt. So, I guess, talk to us about how you build that, how you build that as a company and what kind of - what the groundwork is that you're trying to lay and then, kind of what debt you like to take on, how you'd like to take on the debt, and what kind of parameters are you looking for? Yeah, share that with listeners, if you would.

KB: So, Jushi, you know, from the beginning was focused on building scale in very select markets. Our early focus was limited licensed medical markets on the path towards adult use sales, such as Pennsylvania and Virginia, or, you know, larger adult use markets, the markets that were limited at the state or jurisdiction levels, such as Nevada and California. As a result, you know, we acquired and built-in scale the businesses just a few short years into a really high quality portfolio of assets that we could then continue to scale.

I think, from an investing perspective, that we've taken the opportunity when necessary to raise capital or debt to pursue some of those acquisitions. And we've been pretty successful in doing so. You know, since our founding in 2018, you know, we raised roughly $400 million specifically to invest in undervalued assets. Just recently, for example, we raised in February a $59 million equity offering. And we use that to further, you know, improve our balance sheet and allow the company to pursue additional strategic transactions.

It may include, you know, expanding, for example, our 93,000 square foot facility in Virginia, you know, subject to regulatory approvals, of course, but continuing to build that out, you know, given you know, the regulatory environment in Virginia, you know, with the recent approval of [adding flower], for example, to medical, but also the plan to go recreational in 2024. So, it gives us a really good position there in terms of, you know, making sense from a financial perspective to continue to invest in that market that we see is highly valuable.

RS: So, is this something that, kind of you guys, as an executive team sit down and talk about all the different points of strategy? Right, like limited license states or, you know, what kind of debt that you're taking on? Or are you issuing shares? You know, is it, or is it medically first market? You know, kind of, that's all like a holistic conversation about how you go forward in terms of the financials?

KB: You know, it's not as specific as that. I would say that we have a very, very strong business development team that has - that does a ton of research in all of the states that have a balling regulatory movement to evaluate where we think the biggest values might be. And then we, depending on what we're looking at, we actually determine whether, you know, we wish to, you know, raise additional capital or we feel that the markets are attractive for doing that.

We've actually, you know, we have roughly 180 million at this point to be able to pursue acquisitions in markets that we think are interesting. And, of course, you know, lots of factors go into that from, you know, pricing, attractive pricing, the assets themselves, the Limited License location, the opportunity that we see. You know, we're not going to go out and pursue things and every single state that has the ability to run, you know, medical or recreational cannabis businesses, we're going to be, you know, looking for the best that makes sense to focus our time and energy on.

RS: And is that something that you guys settled on as a strategy and kind of haven't deviated from or were there times where you were thinking about it coming at it from a slightly different approach?

KB: You know, we've never really deviated from that core approach, I think what we have done is, the decisions we make and choose to do are just as important as the things that we choose not to do. So, I think that continuing to have that lens in ensuring that everything that we do is accretive and adds to shareholder value and long-term value of the company is what we're looking at.

RS: And how often do you feel like, do you guys have to check yourselves between short-term and long-term? Like, are there times where you're worried about - well, in the short term, this doesn't feel great, but we know in the long-term, like taking that debt, for instance, but we know in the long-term, it's going to pay out, like, are there times that you worry about it playing out the way that you think it's going to play out in terms of the partnership landing the way you think it will, etcetera, etcetera?

KB: So the last step financing we did was in July of 2020. We upsized that and raised roughly 33 million, which was primarily led by insiders and existing shareholders. We did that in the middle of COVID. You know, and it was the fastest way to do so that made sense for us, because we had an opportunity to purchase a grower processor in Pennsylvania that operated 90,000 square feet and contain about 45,000 square feet of indoor grow. As you know, we have the ability to operate up to 18 locations in Pennsylvania from a retail perspective. Because there were supply constraints in Pennsylvania it was highly attractive to make that purchase to be able to supply the products for our retail store growth in Pennsylvania.

So that's an example where we raised that for a very good reason. It was, you know, a really attractive deal for us, given the value that we purchased. And it's going to cement our kind of footprint in Pennsylvania and support that as we scale and grow and as Pennsylvania continues to grow.

RS: And how much does, you know talk of legalization, if you listen to the media, it seems to be imminent, but I think, you know, you guys probably think that even any imminent action, it's a protracted process. Do you - how much do you concentrate on, you know, what's happening with legislation? Like, are you concentrating on the fact that most people or many people certainly are of the opinion that some kind of safe banking or, you know, more friendly financial regulations are going to hit the cannabis industry? Are you looking for that? Are you waiting for that or how do you approach that?

KB: So, we're not counting on any, you know, anything currently. You know, I think, I mean, given the Democrats control the House and the Senate now there's most likely going to be federal regulatory movement. It will take time, no matter you know, how many stars align. As for its impact in the sector, I think from my perspective, given, you know, I'm in the financials is that, you know, there are higher expense areas you need to cannabis that, you know, such as banking, security insurance to maybe 280E tax limitations, you know, those are pretty strong headwinds to developing a robust business and model and be able to reinvest to grow that business when you have such heavy cost considerations.

It also hurts frankly, consumers the price to consumers, and indeed about services and the development of products to consumers. You know, by having those heavy cross-loads on this type of business. The normal startups don't have those headwinds. You know, only regulatory changes at the federal level will resolve, which will hopefully come soon to reduce those costs, so that we don't have those headwinds. It does however, create hurdles and obstacles for others to raise assets and capital to enter the industry, which of course, creates more opportunity for Jushi.

RS: Right. And do you feel like across the board the MSOs that are kind of, I would say, like, over the last year Jushi has gotten its financials, like into a place of like the Top Tier MSO level, and you guys are kind of, you know, positive EBITDA and, you know, kind of soaring growth and revenue and kind of all the things that people are looking for you guys have experienced over the past year, do you feel like the MSOs across the board are approaching this coming year as kind of, you know, people, the companies that are doing it, approaching it like you in a similar type of manner? Do you feel like that they're approaching this coming legalization thinking that this year, is really going to like take it up to the next level or do you feel like there's fear about what the next level brings for MSOs?

KB: So, I don't think that there's fear. I think that there is definitely going to be an interesting, you know, 12 months to 18 months, where we see MSOs really execute on their plans and focus, and others that are going to get distracted and struggle. You know, it is not a simple thing to operate in this industry. And, you know, it's part of the reason why we built the team that we have bringing together both non-cannabis and cannabis industry veterans to apply to the problem.

And I think that, you know, combining that like Fortune 500 you know, management, corporate governance, risk balance sheet management, you know, really influencing discipline of our corporate management, and how we drive our M&A strategy and execute on all of the acquisitions and the investments in those assets to bring them, you know, to bring them to fruition, but also open them, build them grow, market share, create products, you know, all of those things, it's all about execution. And you will see that more and more in the next 12 months to 18 months of whether all of these MSOs can execute at a level that they need to be successful.

RS: And do you feel like even with strong corporate governance, people get trapped or tripped up by kind of getting ahead of themselves? Like, do you feel like strong corporate governance is the secret sauce or it needs to be strong corporate governance, you know, kind of tempered by other voices in the room or do you feel like the strong corporate governance is kind of the wise voice in the room?

KB: You know, it's not so much that. It's actually about, this is a very highly regulated industry that is not ever going to change, no matter what regulatory changes occur at the federal or state level. You have to have strong controls, and oversight, quality, compliance, internal audit, to operate that successfully in that environment, it is incredibly important. Equally important, though, is to be able to execute on your plan and realize the value of, in our case, the acquisitions that we're making and the investments that we're making to build out and grow businesses in the various states.

It requires expertise and merchandising requires expertise and operations, facilities and construction and so many other things to be able to grow and create a successful business in any space. You know, and part of that is not compromising on the talent that you bring in and the ability to keep that team operating at the highest level.

RS: So, talk to us about the makeup of Jushi and kind of your experience in the cannabis world like, kind of broader than just Jushi like what you've seen coming up? Do you feel like the makeup, I mean, you've spoken a little bit about what you guys are trying to emphasize in terms of the different experience that you're trying to bring in [coalesce] on your team, do you feel like there's something that you see in the cannabis industry that has been different from what you've experienced up until now, or is pretty much, you know, a kind of a similar band?

KB: You know, it's interesting, there are similarities to other high growth industries with lots of startups, in terms of your approach to the business, and you're focused on execution and then drive to make decisions at a higher rate to adapt to changing market situations. And we do that really, really well at Jushi. In fact, Jim would probably tell you that we probably execute faster than most out there. And part of that is because we're actually applying expertise from so many industries. We've been there, we know what it takes, you know, and we're just applying it to cannabis.

So, that's very similar in a lot of cases. What I find super interesting though, is that we've been able to build such a diverse team here at Jushi, that, you know, underlying, you know, of course, expertise in our functional areas. But, you know, it's great to have such a diversity of industries and people that we work with. I mean, this is that I've worked with so many strong, talented women here at Jushi, it's actually a pleasure to have that, especially considering, you know, I worked in some pretty high tech startups over the years that were didn't have the diversity that I have here. But it just creates a real sense of teamwork and working through to solve for, you know, barriers that get into our way in terms of growth and building out this fairly complex, highly regulated business.

RS: Is it something that bothers you? Like, I know, right, we're talking in March, and there's, you know, we just had International Women's Day, and you know, kind of a month of celebrating women, and I think there's a lot of value in that, because there's still a lot of obstacles that we need to overcome as women. And honestly, the more I learn about the legislation that still needs to pass, I'm embarrassed at how little as somebody who thinks of themselves as knowledgeable, I'm embarrassed sometimes how little I know about how far there still is to go. And yet at the same time, kind of as a woman who has a podcast asking other women that are successful, you know, how does it feel to be a woman doing this and succeeding in it? And what's the difference?

There's a part of me, that's still annoyed that we're still talking about the differences. And we're not just talking about, like, you're just doing a great job. And let's just talk about what a great job you're doing or, you know, what do you see, in terms of guidance for the coming year? I guess, kind of where do you come at it from that perspective, in terms of, I guess, thinking of yourself in the C-Suite as a woman executive, building out a new industry, but also just, kind of wanting to be an executive building out an industry or do you think that?

KB: You know, I don't think about it too much anymore. I think that when I was younger, in my career, there are things that bothered me. You know, I didn't really let that, you know, define or worry me then or now? You know, it's funny, my mother raised three really strong, independent, smart daughters that were, you know, taught to believe we could do anything we wanted, if we worked hard enough.

You know, and we've all gone on, you know, in various careers and made choices, right. And, you know, I choose to do this, I love doing this. My husband thinks I'm nuts. But I love the whole process of, you know, growing companies creating value, and actually watching people, you know, push the bounds of their abilities, and stretch and grow. So, I love, you know, building the team aspects. And this gives me a platform to be able to really watch, you know, people grow with the company. And, you know, I love that part of it. You know, as a woman and an executive C-Suite, I don't think about it too much, frankly.

I look for the most talented, knowledgeable team members that I can build around me, regardless of you know, race, color, sex, you know, I don't look at those things. What I look at is, what are you capable of today? What will you be capable of tomorrow? And how can I help you while you're helping us? You know, so yes, I've seen many things over the years in many different industries and I choose to work where I wish to, and the projects that I want to work on. So, I don't feel that I'm limited or that anything defines me other than what I choose to do.

RS: And what would you say like coming up, like people that are, you know, experiencing, like challenges and coming up, or specifically as women coming up, you know, being, whatever you can imagine the challenges, you know, kind of what's your piece of advice to kind of like, keep plugging through and keep plugging away?

KB: You know, I don't know if it's right or wrong, but I've always found over the years that like, overwhelming competence in your area of specialization, that's consistent hard work and performance, you know, in exceeding expectations will get you very, very far. And if you still find that there is that, you know that barrier to you moving ahead then perhaps you're not at the right company, or the right industry or the right place for you. There are many, many other industries and companies that will value your contribution.

RS: Yeah, I think that's really a good piece of advice. If it's still not working, change where you are. Yeah, I think absolutely. I think also absolutely a point of kind of also taking it into our own hands and as best as we can, kind of defining our own path. Yeah, big supporter and fan of that. So what do you - you guys have issued some really nice guidance for the coming year? What do you see kind of coming for Jushi in these next year or two years? Where do you see it going?

KB: You know, I have to say that, you know, it's been important to us to actually have really, really qualitative guidance in terms of what we're doing as a company. It's not simple or easy when you're operating in this kind of a growth phase with so many acquisitions, and scaling operations and standing up assets and opening businesses in so many states in the middle of COVID, of course, which has construction delays, and you know, all kinds of lovely things that are occurring. That said, you know we did raise our guidance for the fourth quarter, at the beginning of the year. We're now in the range of revenue forecasting range of 32 million to 33 million increase from [20 to 30]. So, we're definitely doing all the right things from, you know, from achieving the goals that we've set out for ourselves.

Our 2021 revenue outlook is still in the 205 to 255 range. And EBITDA is around 40 million to 50 million for this year. It depends on a lot of things. You know, we are continuing to execute in our expansion plans, we're opening 10 to 12 new stores this year. We're building out our grower processor facilities in Pennsylvania and Virginia. We're continuing to identify and execute on acquisition targets. We plan to expand our footprint in states which we currently operate, and potentially into new markets where Jushi does not have a presence.

We have eight more medical dispensaries that are opening in Pennsylvania, including Irwin, I think we just announced today is opening on Friday, in Irwin, Pennsylvania. So, you know, we expect, you know, one per month throughout the remainder of the year. We're also…

RS: One acquisition per month?

KB: No. Opening the new dispensaries that we're currently in.

RS: Got you.

KB: Right, so previous acquisitions that were recently rolled out.

RS: Okay.

KB: I mean, we do have a very robust set of acquisitions that we're looking at. But again, those are really an M&A, and until we get to a point, you know, we're clearly looking at, you know, new markets that we see potential opportunity in. You know, one of our competitive advantages, of course, is identifying undervalued and distressed assets, and pursuing those acquisition opportunities across the supply chain. In Limited License markets again, complementing our existing portfolio.

We're continuing to look at opportunities to become vertically integrated in Illinois, where the company operates retail dispensaries. We're also looking to vertically integrate perhaps in Ohio and Nevada, again, with the right opportunity at attractive valuations. I think in California, we've kind of slowed our [growth in state], given the increases in cannabis taxes last year, and also the corresponding resurgence of the unregulated market in California.

Given that, you know, we're still positioned well to take advantage of some of the distressed sellers in California, but we'll be very selective. We're also considering, you know, other new Limited License markets such as Massachusetts and Maryland, for example, they have pretty high barriers to entries, and they're pretty attractive adult use markets. I just think in general, we think our financial capacity to operate. And look at all of these acquisitions, you know, from a position of strength, given our balance sheet, will help us emerge as an even stronger player in the distressed industry that we're seeing.

RS: And then, are you paying attention or do you guys as a team, pay attention to the volatility in the markets? Or do you guys - are you more concentrated on your own path?

KB: You know, I don't personally look at the stock every day. Frankly, we're very focused on executing on our plan, and the value and the recognition will follow in terms of the markets. You're right, it is, you know, not for the faint of heart. This is an emerging industry, and all the things come with that. But as long as we continue to focus on our strategy and execute on our plan, I think that we will all be well rewarded.

RS: And do you feel like in terms of as these states go more and more online, do you have a feeling on kind of how legalization is going to go in either way or is that also something that you feel like crystal ball, you know, could come in a million different ways?

KB: You know, at the state level there's lots of changes going on with decriminalization, state transitioning or voting for adult use programs, you know, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and so forth. I just think that, you know, we focus at the state level, since there's been a lot of regulatory movement there, which impacts consumers and patients, frankly. You know, Virginia, for example, allowing [flower] to be available in the medical cannabis program. It'll actually allow pharmaceutical process to make medicines available in 2021, which is huge for patients, and also allows us to provide it at a lower price point and expand access to patients who otherwise could not afford sustainable medical cannabis therapy.

So I'm really, really happy to see that movement. You know, come - you know, the legislation that Virginia's General Assembly passed regarding legalized cannabis, and starting a commercial recreational marijuana program is 2024. So, I think that there's a lot of things that we need to do between now and then to be able to serve more customers. So, we certainly got our work cut out for us there.

RS: When you say serving new customers, do you mean, like in different places, or in different ways or with different products or what do you mean?

KB: No, what I mean by that is because right now, we're geared towards servicing medical patients in Virginia and recreation is a bit different, and it will take some planning and coordination as the state evolves on their program. So, you know, we'll anticipate what might need to occur, but we'll work with the legislature on how we can support that.

RS: And is that something that you guys have a team working with the legislatures, the legislative side, in terms of, kind of helping navigate that part of the industry?

KB: Yes, we do have Regulatory Council and we work through and have a very conversant understanding of both the clarity that the legislature makes in regards to the regulations around cannabis, and also where it might cause issues in terms of just purely operating a business and doing that successfully and capably within the states that we work in. So, absolutely is very top of mind to ensure, you know that we understand exactly what those changes mean.

RS: And where do you feel like, do you feel like, you know, in the marketplace that there's something coming that you feel like, either might surprise investors or followers of the marketplace? Or is there something coming in the next year that you feel like, especially encouraged by, is there something that you feel like coming that you've got your eye on?

KB: Not in particular. I mean, I just think that there's a lot of movement in general, and it's certainly very difficult to predict the timing of how and when, and each state evolves differently, and depending on how they focus, their time and energy. And the rules that they create out of that will make those states more able to adopt, you know, a legal framework and regulatory environment to support medical or recreational cannabis sales. And of course, as we learn and work through that, you know, we will refocus our strategy.

RS: Got you, got you. Well, anything that you'd like to leave listeners with, before we go, Kim? Anything that you feel like, we should be paying attention to at Jushi that we haven't talked about or that you don't see investors talking enough about any anything you want to leave us with?

KB: You know, our focus has always been in building out assets in high growth limited license markets, I don't think that's going to change. I think they generate the greatest return on investment, and build out a defensible market position. You know, we made key hires and built our corporate infrastructure in anticipation of our rapid expansion. We've done everything we've set out to do that we said we were going to do. You know, we have not attempted to plant our flag in all markets or stretch yourself too thin, from a balance sheet perspective.

You know, our investment thesis is that it's easier to vertically integrate through acquisitions of licenses upstream and downstream into retail. So, the company was always a retail first acquirer. You know, and I think that really, Virginia is really just that sleeping giant, that, you know, once we start moving there, and the regulations continue to evolve, you know, we have one of five vertically integrated licenses, and only one of four that received approval and permit issuance in such an early stage, attractive medical market. You know, our ability to then service, you know, the 2.5 million people in our service area are 30% of the population of Virginia, is a tremendous opportunity for us to execute and deliver high quality products.

I think we're also really focused on building out, you know, high quality brands, with, you know, really, really good, accurate formulations to solve for patient needs in some of those markets. And I think that, you know, providing a high quality product at reasonable price points is the really important approach there. Customers, you know, are the most important thing, you know, the most important to Jushi is to service those customers well, and if we do that, we'll be very successful.

RS: Yeah, I feel like that that's a nice point that the consumer place is looking for, for sure. Well, I think you've given a lot of investors a lot to think about in terms of Jushi. I know that a lot of investors, certainly on Seeking Alpha are talking about it, but I think in the broader marketplace, you know, you guys have just had a really nice growth story this past year. And I think you've given us a lot to think about in terms of what we have coming up. I know that nice guidance gave a lot of investors, a lot of good news upcoming. So, I think a lot of a lot of stuff to watch for Jushi in the coming here. And I really appreciate you taking the time and sharing with us your insight and your experience and what we can look for. So, I hope to keep talking to Jushi and hearing your guy's story, but, Kim, thank you so much for coming on today. I really appreciate it.

KB: Thanks for having me Rena.