The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally coming to a close, and the most recent name to report is Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF). During a challenging year for the sector, Endeavour Mining reported solid results from its operations and went on a shopping spree, announcing two transformative acquisitions while the sector was on sale. These two deals have strengthened the stock's investment case, with FY2021 set to be a great year with 55% production growth, margin expansion, and up to ~$1 billion in free cash flow. In a market where investors are willing to pay over 20x sales, 3% free cash flow yields, and more than 60x earnings for high-flyers, Endeavour continues to look like a solid bet for investors hunting for value.

Endeavour Mining released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of ~344,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $803/oz. These strong results with the inclusion of Boungou and Mana (Semafo acquisition) helped push annual gold production above ~900,000 ounces, translating to a 39% increase in output on a year-over-year basis. Just as impressively, the company managed to keep all-in sustaining costs [AISC] at industry-leading despite the challenging year and massive production growth, a deviation from other acquisitions we've seen in the sector, which have been very margin-dilutive. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, Endeavour saw a strong finish to FY2020, with quarterly gold production of ~344,000 ounces helped, translating to a 93% increase in production year-over-year. This exceptional performance was helped by the restart of the company's high-grade Boungou Mine and a strong performance from Hounde, which saw an 83% increase in production vs. the year-ago period. While most of this growth was inorganic and generated through M&A with ~125,000 ounces of added production coming from Boungou and Mana in the Semafo acquisition, this was still a very solid quarter for Endeavour across the board. Notably, while production did increase, quarterly AISC came in ~13% below the industry average at $873/oz.

If we dig into the results a little closer, we can see that there have been some major changes to Endeavour's operating portfolio, with production transitioning from Ity Heap Leach to Ity CIL, Boungou and Mana coming online, and Agbaou recently being divested, which should show as lower production in the Q1 results. However, the most significant change is the addition of the Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion mines from the Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) acquisition, which will show up in the Q1 results based on the February 11th closing date. These two mines alone are expected to add another ~120,000 ounces of gold to Endeavour's production profile going forward and will easily offset lost ounces from Agbaou after Endeavour decided to divest the higher-cost operation.

Overall, production was relatively status-quo in the quarter, with production up marginally at Ity CIL and Karma and down slightly at Agbaou. However, the star performer in Q4 for Endeavour was Hounde, which benefited from much higher grades of 3.06 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.78 grams per tonne gold and slightly higher throughput. During Q4, Hounde production increased by 83% from Q4 2019 levels to 101,000 ounces of gold production, with FY2020 production up more than 20% to 277,000 ounces. This incredible Q4 performance was attributed to a significant lift in grades, with Kari Pump ore being added to the Vindaloo mix in the quarter. Looking ahead to FY2021, Endeavour expects another solid year from Hounde with up to ~260,000 ounces of annual gold production, a 16% increase vs. FY2019 levels (223,000 ounces).

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the strong performance in Q4, Endeavour managed to increase production by 39% year-over-year, and the transformational Teranga acquisition should boost production by more than 50% in FY2021. It's worth noting that this significant growth is not at the expense of margins and has been achieved despite divesting the Nzema Mine in 2017, Tabakoto in 2018, and Agbaou earlier this year. This growth strategy without sacrificing on quality has allowed Endeavour to remain near the bottom of the pack in terms of annual AISC among its peers, with Endeavour's FY2021 AISC guidance midpoint sitting at $875/oz. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

If we look at the chart below, we can see it was a great year for revenue and operating cash flow growth, with FY2020 revenue increasing more than 50% to ~$1.42 billion. This exponential revenue growth was driven by higher production from the Semafo acquisition and a much higher gold price, with Endeavour's FY2020 average realized gold price coming in at $1,761/oz (FY2019: $1,358/oz). This translated to a more than 1000% increase in free cash flow to ~$476 million, up from $38 million in FY2019. In addition to high double-digit revenue growth, Endeavour also enjoyed strong margin expansion, with AISC margins coming in at $1,038/oz in Q4, up 66% year-over-year (FY2019: $626/oz). Let's take a look at how Endeavour stacks up vs. its peers on reserves:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart below, Endeavour is now sitting just shy of the 20 million ounce reserve mark, which translates to a more than 11-year mine life based on an annual production profile of ~1.4 million ounces per year. This is quite enviable compared to African peers like B2Gold (BTG), where mine life is below 10 years currently on a consolidated basis. It's also worth noting that Endeavour stacks up very well from a grade standpoint, with 18.03 million ounces of reserves at an average grade of 1.87 grams per tonne gold. This is more than 10% above the peer average for million-ounce producers, which comes in at ~1.65 grams per tonne gold.

Despite this significant increase in the reserve base from two transformative acquisitions, Endeavour remains cheap relative to peers, given that it's trading well below the line of best fit for reserve size vs. valuation per reserve ounce. As we can see, Endeavour is trading at $290.62/oz, which is half the reserve value per ounce of B2Gold at above $600.00/oz, and below the valuation of AngloGold Ashanti (AU) near ~$300.00/oz. AngloGold Ashanti and Endeavour are less comparable, given that AngloGold has more than 40% of its production outside Africa. However, Endeavour looks very cheap relative to B2Gold and some of its other peers.

If Endeavour were a high-cost producer, this deep discount vs. B2Gold might make sense. However, as the below chart shows, Endeavour is only slightly behind B2Gold for costs with FY2021 AISC guidance of $875/oz vs. B2Gold at $800/oz. So, while Endeavour should receive a discount relative to its peers given that it's operating solely out of Tier-3 jurisdictions in Africa, its high-margin production profile should offset some of this discount. Looking at the above chart, it's clear that it's taking the full brunt of the Africa discount without any benefit from its very high-margin production profile with 50% AISC margins even at a $1,750/oz gold price.

So, is Endeavour Mining a Buy?

If we look at the below valuation metrics compared to peers, Endeavour offers immense value at current levels. This is because the company generated $261 million in free cash flow in Q4 alone, and Q4 did not benefit from the addition of its two newest mines: Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion. Even if we assume a much weaker gold price in FY2021 and account for the divestment of Agbaou, Endeavour should have no issue generating a minimum of ~$950 million in free cash flow, which is an incredible metric for a company with a market cap of ~$5.24 billion. Assuming the share price stays at current levels, this translates to a free cash flow yield of ~18%, with Endeavour trading at ~5.5x FY2021 free cash flow. The valuation of $5.24~ billion is based on ~252 million shares outstanding after the La Mancha investment and a share price of US$20.80.

Value investors often ignore cyclical sectors like the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and it makes some sense given the destruction of shareholder value we saw in the prior bull cycle. However, Endeavour Mining has proven that it can acquire companies at the right price in periods of weak sentiment, evidenced by its 20% return on employed capital [ROCE]. So, painting Endeavour with the same brush as the past bull cycle's capital destroyers is not fair, given that Endeavour has made some of the best acquisitions in the sector picking up Avnel Mining, True Gold Mining, Semafo, and now Teranga just recently.

Any time an investor can buy a company with double-digit ROCE and 40% plus margins at a free cash flow yield just shy of 20%, this suggests a low-risk buying opportunity, as long as one is willing to be patient enough to let the market wake up to this value. Besides, Endeavour Mining has recently announced a ~5% buyback program, meaning that it will take advantage of market weakness if the market is going to let the company buy back shares at these depressed prices. Based on the immense value Endeavour offers, the organic growth potential with Fetekro and Kalana, and its improving margin profile, I continue to see the stock as cheap at current levels. Therefore, I would view any pullbacks below US$20.20 as low-risk buying opportunities, where Endeavour would trade closer to a 20% free cash flow yield.