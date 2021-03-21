Photo by xeni4ka/iStock via Getty Images

Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF) is currently in the development stage of their 3Q project, located in the Catamarca Province of Argentina. The company maintains full control of the project as of now, allowing for greater operational freedom later down the road. The company’s decision to pursue lithium carbonate over hydroxide, as the vast majority of upcoming lithium projects are, offers a refreshing contrast to the industry norm. This article will aim to balance the risk profile of the lithium junior with the upside that its junior status provides it.

Company Overview

The company’s pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) lays out the planned operations at the site, from which we learn that the company plans to produce 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually over the course of 35 years. With incredibly low operating costs of just $2,914, the company will operate in the lowest quartile of lithium producers. This low cost is made possible by the streamlined process of brine conversion to carbonate, as opposed to hydroxide.

The company boasts on their website the quality of their resource, and rightfully so. According to the company, the 3Q project is the fifth largest known lithium brine deposit in the world. This obviously provides a considerable advantage, in the sense that the sheer size represents large extraction potential, but there’s more to a mine than just size.

Lithium purity is incredibly important to battery manufacturers, as higher-grade lithium can create better, more efficient, batteries. As such, the brine’s position as the third-highest lithium brine grade in the world makes the resource even more valuable. Finally, with the lowest levels of impurities of any other source in the world, the company is able to operate more efficiently and reduce extraction costs. While all of these figures make the mine sound pretty nice, there is still far more work that needs to be done. The presence of lithium doesn’t always equate to the ability to extract lithium.

As I’ve stressed in previous articles, the management has the ability to make or break a junior lithium company. At such an important time in their young lives, the companies are more susceptible to the influence of management than larger, more autonomous, corporations. Neo Lithium’s management is headed by CEO and founder, Dr. Waldo Perez. Dr. Perez discovered the 3Q project back in 2016, causing him to create the company in order to develop it. Before this, Dr. Perez discovered Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Cauchari-Olaroz project and operated as the project’s CEO and President until 2013 when a definitive feasibility study (“DFS”) was completed.

In a recent interview (11:26), Dr. Perez discusses what he learned at the leadership position with the very similar project. Namely, Dr. Perez targets efficiency as a key area of improvement. He explains that Lithium Americas was forced to complete three different DFS reports as they changed their development partner. As such, Perez has assured that the company will only require a single DFS, no matter what happens later, by bringing in an independent consultant, that has worked on DFS reports for other companies in the region, to assist them.

Learning from his past experience, Perez is now a strong leader of his new company. While the rest of the management team is strong, Perez’s multiple titles make his position the most important and investors should feel confident with him at the helm. While sometimes a bit overambitious, investors shouldn’t underestimate Perez’s ability to ultimately deliver on his promises.

Future Outlook

Currently, a large part of the company’s future lies with Contemporary Amperex Technology (“CATL”). Neo Lithium recently received a CAD $2.6 million from the Chinese battery giant in order for the latter to retain its 8% stake in the company. This is a strong relationship for the company. CATL is the global leader in battery production and, clearly, has some experience handling lithium. As such, their assistance in developing Neo Lithium’s carbonate manufacturing process is incredibly valuable.

As Dr. Perez explains (11:10), lithium carbonate is a manufactured product, just as much a bike is. Extracting the lithium is just the first step, turning it into battery-grade lithium carbonate is a completely separate process. With CATL working with the company to streamline this process, Neo Lithium has experienced hands at their side.

Currently, the company plans to begin the construction on their evaporation ponds in November, or December, of this year (9:42). This is an incredibly important step for the company as evaporation ponds tend to be the bottleneck when getting a brine project to production. Because it usually takes around a year from the filling of a pond to the extraction of lithium, due to the need to wait for evaporation to do its work, there is nothing that can be done to expedite this process. By getting these done as early as possible, the company is on track to begin production as early as possible as well.

This means that plant construction will not begin for some time, but this doesn’t really matter as it would really just be sitting empty until the company can begin harvesting from their ponds. With pond construction beginning before the end of this year, the company’s goal to begin production by the end of 2023 (5:36) seems feasible. However, I would expect this to be late in that year and would not be shocked if this is pushed into early 2024. But before all of this, the company will release its DFS.

The company will release their DFS, completed in conjunction with CATL, in August or September of this year (9:33). The DFS will come after the company announced a deal with CATL (20:56), which makes sense as the latter will know the results of the DFS before they are made public. This deal will be a strong indication that the DFS is positive, though the lack of a deal will also indicate the opposite. It will likely include offtake rights for the CATL as well as some financial support to assist in construction.

Later on in their operations, Neo Lithium will add lithium metal and hydroxide to their product list in order to keep up with their market (17:10). This flexibility will allow for the company to better position itself in a market that is anything but stable. Following the PFS, however, the company plans to operate with an annual EBITDA of $167 million.

Risk

To start this section, I’ll begin what I believe is the company's largest potential risk, but also their least-probable one. If the DFS comes back with highly unfavorable results, the project could prove worthless. This is the risk of every lithium project without a DFS in place. As the name suggests, this is a definitive report on how viable a given project is. CATL’s involvement in the process offers a fair vote of confidence as the company has been around its fair share of lithium projects. The major battery producer has dedicated time and resources to homologating Neo Lithium’s future product into its battery chemistry which, obviously, isn’t something they would do if they didn’t have a fair bit of confidence in the project.

With the favorable discussions discussed earlier, the other major concern about the reserve would be the depth of the recourse. Deeper reserves mean companies must pump the brine upwards over a greater distance, which decreases efficiency and increases power usage, along with just the general complexity. Fortunately, current testing indicates relatively shallow depths, though the PFS admits that further testing needs to be done to validate this. These ‘further tests’ will be present in the DFS. While everything seems to be working in Neo Lithium’s favor for now, as the company’s only asset, the failure of this project would prove fatal for them.

With no sales before the mine gets to production, securing the funds to bring the mine to production is another challenge the company must first overcome. With the company’s current cash at $60 million (5:11) following recent financing rounds, the aforementioned pond construction by the end of this year is already fully financed. The remaining funds, $260 million, still need to be secured. The company plans to bring in a financial partner in order to give them more power when they “finance the whole project with CATL.” (20:20). This financing agreement is likely to include large offtake rights for the Chinese battery manufacturer, though may also include further dilution. Regardless, the company’s proposed payback period under two years should assist them in finding a willing financial partner. This low payback period is helped dramatically by the company’s low operating costs.

In order to begin production, the company must first acquire all mandatory permits. While, for the most part, these tend not to be areas of great contention, Neo Lithium operates in particularly forgiving bounds. Located in the heart of the ‘lithium triangle,’ the 3Q project is surrounded by similarly operated mines. Furthermore, the company is fully permitted up to construction and their final environmental permits are currently in the review process. With no inhabitants or aboriginal communities in the area either, it seems the company will face very little, perhaps no, pushback for their permitting endeavors.

Finally, the risk that is inherent with all lithium companies no matter the size, they must be able to sell the product that they are producing. In the case of Neo Lithium, this will be lithium carbonate at first. As I’ve discussed in many of my past articles, the market will soon shift towards favoring hydroxide as new battery chemistries emerge. This shift implies a shift away from carbonate. However, with demand for lithium as a whole expected to triple by 2025, demand for carbonate will still grow. Additionally, producers are already beginning to see a supply deficit for carbonate as there has been a strong lack of new supply channels for the material. With the market shifting towards hydroxide, it is unlikely that new supply channels will increase at an acceptable rate as new projects and expansions continue to target hydroxide. Regardless, with plans to ultimately support lithium hydroxide and lithium metal production in the future, Neo Lithium will likely be able to take full advantage of the rapidly growing lithium market. Additionally, with the company likely to reach an offtake agreement with CATL in their potential partnership, a large portion of demand will be accounted for regardless of outside market conditions.

Valuation Discussion

Lithium Juniors tend to trade on catalysts and there is no reason that Neo Lithium will be any different. The first of the catalysts that Neo Lithium will hit is an announcement of a deal with CATL and an update on their major environmental permits. Following this, the company’s DFS release will close the year’s major catalysts, though the start of construction at the end of the year will offer another slight boost. While some of these may not come exactly when expected, it is fair to assume that they will come before the end of the year, though the start of construction has the potential to fall into early next year. With this, I would expect Neo Lithium to reach a share price of $3.75 by the end of the year.

This is rather extreme growth, but these are also some fairly large catalysts which, keep in mind, are not guaranteed. The combination of a lower risk profile and positive developments will combine to create such growth. In the sector of lithium juniors, securing things such as an offtake agreement, especially with a major producer, and releasing a positive DFS have the potential to provide dramatic returns for a company.

The year of 2022 and most of 2023 will be relatively stagnant as the company really only has construction to update investors on, meaning no large catalysts. However, the start of production, likely at the end of 2023 or early 2024, will blow this year’s growth away. Once production is up and running, the project is almost fully de-risked and the complete value of the mine, which is $1.144 billion, can be realized. As the company’s only asset, this NPV is a fair valuation for the firm which is currently valued at under a third, nearly a fourth, of that. As such, 4x growth is possible for long holders, past the 2024 mark at a minimum.

Investor Takeaway

There isn’t much happening with Neo Lithium in the short term. Within the next six or so months, Neo Lithium will be at the mercy of the market and for lithium juniors, that could mean investors are in for a wild ride. The companies are prone to fairly wild periods of volatility that can come and go, seemingly, without reason. As such, I’m not sure initiating a position at this time is particularly wise. While the volatility has the potential to work out in your favor, I feel it is too much of a gamble. However, when the company nears its catalysts, it will see positive volatility based on fundamentals.

As such, I would recommend keeping this company on your radar, perhaps allocating your funds elsewhere, and wait for the company to reach approaching milestones. I would wait until late July to early August to initiate a position in the company, but averaging in could also be a strong strategy to mitigate volatility risk if you don’t mind the possibility of little value change over these coming months.

I plan to follow the first strategy discussed above as I feel that Neo Lithium is, ultimately, a strong investment. The company has what I like to call “pseudo risk” as much of its future operations are seemingly secured at the moment, contingent on the closing of formalities. While there is the potential for failure with a poor DFS, this is the case with all juniors and also seems to be the only case where Neo Lithium fails. I believe the upside potential justifies this risk, with 4x growth potential within the next five years.