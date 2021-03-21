Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Price is what you pay and value is what you get. While that may seem obvious to anyone investing, there is a sudden detachment that we have observed over the last year. Price has detached from fundamentals and we see this is multiple asset classes. Some of this detachment is perhaps subjective. But some falls under the rather objective category where one can be certain that there cannot be any good outcomes of buying today. We bring you one such asset today.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund ( NYSE: FCO

FCO is a modest sized fund with just $80 million in assets. Its principal investment objective is to provide high current income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities denominated in the Commonwealth Currencies (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom). It does venture outside those countries to some extent. About a third of the fund was in emerging markets on last check.

Source: CEF Connect

At first glance, this may thus seem like a run of the mill global income fund and in many ways it is. But investors are taking big risks by buying it or holding it today.

Distributions & Performance

One thing that investors love from a fund is regular distributions. In that regard, FCO has certainly held up its end of the bargain and distributions have stayed steady through a difficult period.

Source: CEF Connect

While the fund's 84 cents annual distribution appears impressive, do note that a substantial portion of this is return of capital. In the case of funds that invest in REITs and MLPs, the return of capital by itself does not indicate a NAV destructive overpayment. However, in the case of funds which focus on bonds, it is pretty much guaranteed to be NAV depletive over time. So keep in mind here that the fund is producing about 31 cents in real income for you ($0.0259*X 12) at present.

The next point we want to make is that this fund has struggled over the years to keep NAV flat.

Data by YCharts

The cause for this can be easily deciphered by seeing that the 10, 5 and 1 year returns, all trail the yield of this fund, which is currently around 10%.

Source: Aberdeen

When you have 3% total return but distribute 10%, your NAV falls by 7%.

Below we show some more figures for that going up to February 28, 2021.

Source: CEF Connect

You can see the total return data for various timeframes, and none of it looks impressive. NAV based total return has been extremely weak and we might add the bulk of it was during a rather strong bull market for bonds.

Why This Represents A Severe Pricing Mismatch

Investors tend to chase funds for all sorts of reasons. In this case, FCO has rebounded from last year's severe selloff and kept its distributions intact. This has caused a frenzied chase with progressively more investors buying it "because it is going up." Unfortunately, now they have set themselves up for a remarkably traumatic set of forward returns for three reasons.

The first is that the fund has returned less than 3% annually on NAV in total returns, and that is after this historic rally. The second reason is that thanks to depletive distributions, the asset base has fallen and expense ratio is extremely high.

Source: Aberdeen

We think delivering 3% on NAV will be very challenging when fees are now almost 3%.

The third reason is that the bull market in bonds is likely over and the tailwind of falling yields is likely behind them. This makes the historic returns again less likely. But let us assume they overcome all of this and actually deliver returns in the order of 4-5% a year. That would require gross returns of 7-8% to get to 4-5% net (after expenses). Highly improbable in our view, but let us assume they can do that. Even if they do that, investors face a rather herculean mountain to climb. The fund now trades at a 23.61% premium to NAV.

Data by YCharts

That is total insanity for a plain vanilla bond fund in the midst of a global meltdown in bonds. If we assume that this premium gradually whittles down over 10 years, and the fund manages to deliver decent returns on NAV despite rising expenses on a smaller base, investors will still have rather poor annual returns.

Source: Author's estimates (rounded)

You can see that the NAV premium erosion robs investors of the bulk of what the fund would make. If we assume the fund trades at a 10% discount to NAV in 5 years, then investors will have negative annual returns even in the best case.

Source: Author's estimates (rounded)

Do keep in mind that fund has historically traded at a discount and often traded as wide as 20% below NAV.

Conclusion

FCO is setup for negative returns, at least on price. Investors buying this fund today are dealing with a lot of negative forces and one of the main ones here is that the fund could actually cut distributions to preserve NAV. If they keep paying at this rate, they are likely to force management expenses to move higher over time. Of course, if they do cut, then the fund may visit that 10% target discount to NAV very quickly. We don't like the setup here one bit and have a bearish outlook on this fund.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.