Considering the recent high volatility of the Tech Sector, I feel the need to say "at pixel time" shares of the O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) is only up ~14% since my bullish Seeking Alpha article on the fund was published last October. I say "only" because at one point in February OGIG was up a very strong 35%+ since that article was published. But that was before the 10-year US Treasury yield jumped from ~1% to ~1.75% over the past couple of months. That move in yields precipitated a re-valuation of growth stocks and OGIG took a punch in the nose:

Data by YCharts

But is this really the end of "growth" investing and is OGIG destined to keep falling as interest rates work their way higher - as I believe they will? I don't think that will be the case, and the reason is because going forward many of the stocks in OGIG's portfolio offer considerable "value" because over the past-year they have delivered not only strong top-line growth, but also growth in bottom line profitability and free-cash-flow generation.

ETF Basics

From the OGIG ETF webpage and FactSheet:

AUM: $737 million

Expense Ratio: 0.48%

71 Stocks (Globally: US 60%+, China 20%+)

Style: Large Cap Growth

Rebalance: Quarterly

Reconstitute: Semi-Annually

Top-10 Holdings

The graphic below shows OGIG's top-10 holdings as of 3/18/2021:

Source: OGIG Webpage

Amazon (AMZN) is the #1 holding in OGIG with a rather concentrated 6.5% weighting. However, that's fine by me even if rates keep rising. I say that because Amazon not only delivers the top-line growth investors want to see, but also has strong "value" metrics as well. From AMZN's Q4 and full-year 2020 EPS report:

FY20 Net Sales of $386.1 billion was up 38% yoy.

FY20 Net Income of $23.1 billion ($41.83/share) was up 82% on a per-share basis.

FY20 Operating cash-flow of $66.1 billion was up 72% yoy.

FY20 Free-cash-flow of $31 billion equates to ~$60/share based on 518 million shares outstanding.

I don't know about you, but I see lots of "value" in a company of Amazon's size being able to deliver that kind of top- and bottom-line growth. Not to mention that the cloud-computing and most profitable segment, AWS, grew operating income by 47.1% yoy to $13.53 billion. So in Amazon, not only do you get an e-commerce retail juggernaut, but also arguably the best forward-looking (and very profitable...) operations in the cloud-computing sector.

#2 holding Google (GOOG), technically Alphabet but I am old-school and it will always be Google to me, has a 5% weight. Google is my favorite "FAANNG" stock at the moment because it offers tremendous value given it trades at a forward P/E = 29.4x as compared to the current S&P 500 P/E of nearly 40x.

But of course GOOG is delivered on the growth thesis last year:

FY20 Total Revenue of $56.9 billion grew 23.5% yoy despite a tough advertising environment due to the global pandemic's impact on the leisure/travel sector.

FY20 Operating Income of $19.1 billion grew a whopping 69% yoy.

FY20 Google Cloud Platform revenue grew to $3.8 billion - up 47% yoy.

Source: Q4 & FY2020 EPS Report

And as the economy opens up this year on the back of roll-out of the vaccines - specifically the leisure and travel sectors - I expected Google's advertising revenue to show strong yoy comparisons after a very slow 1H last year. So the demonstrated growth thesis is still intact with GOOG in my opinion. Meanwhile, GOOG also has a "value" story too:

FY20 Net Income of $15.2 billion ($22.30/share) was up 45% yoy on a per share basis.

Year-End Cash was $136.7 billion, or an estimated ~$200/share based on ~687 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Investors can go through a similar analysis of #5 and #6 holdings Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT), respectively, and come to the same conclusions: excellent top and bottom-line growth, and very strong balance sheets.

The point here is that the top-two holdings in OGIG, equating to ~11.5% of the entire portfolio, are two leading US companies that offer both growth and value. Oh, I forgot to mention that - just like Google - Amazon also has a strong balance sheet with $84.3 million in cash and marketable securities that equal its $84.3 billion, in aggregate, of long-term lease and long-term debt obligations.

As mentioned previously, OGIG also has excellent exposure to the growth potential in China and AsiaPac: four of the top-10 holdings equate to a combined ~15.7% position within the entire portfolio. These four companies - Alibaba (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY), and Pinduoduo (PDD) - all operate strong e-commerce brands in the China and/or the broader AsiaPac region. Most of these companies are displaying the same duality of growth/value metrics that Amazon and Google have. Take China-based internet advertising, FinTech, and value-added-services company Tencent for instance:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, Tencent is a very large company but is still delivering strong top- and bottom-line growth.

Meituan operates a buyer/seller e-commerce platform that has been growing revenue at a strong rate. The stock is up nearly 350% over the past year to a market cap of $255 billion, yet the company has cash of $7.9 billion and total debt of only $1.5 billion. Again, growth and value.

Performance

The graphic below shows the stock price performance of a handful of the top-10 holdings over the past year - led by Snap (SNAP) and PDD:

Data by YCharts

The chart below compares the 1-year price performance of OGIG against the broad market indexes - the Invesco NASDAQ-100 Trust (QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and the SPDR DJIA ETF (DIA) - along with a direct competitor, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, and despite the recent rotation out of growth (i.e. Tech) and into "value", the ARKW and OGIG ETFs have significantly out-performed the broad NASDAQ-100, S&P 500, and DJIA averages over the past year.

The ARKW ETF has out-performed the OGIG ETF over the past year largely due to its very different mix of stocks in the top-10 holdings, specifically Tesla (TSLA) and Bitcoin via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), both of which are up over 750% over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Summary & Conclusion:

The OGIG ETF has sold-off as rising interest rates have caused a market rotation out of growth and into value. However, as I have shown in this article, many of the top-10 holdings in OGIG not only have excellent growth metrics, but have also become adept at delivering excellent profitability growth and have strong balance sheets too. That is, they offer a mix of both growth and value, in my opinion - which is likely a primary reason the fund has so significantly out-performed the broad market indexes like the NASDAQ triple Q's, the S&P 500, and the DJIA over the past few years.

And I think OGIG's out-performance, which may indeed decelerate over the short-term as the market comes to grip with rising interest rates, will very likely continue over the mid- to long-term. That is because the companies in OGIG's portfolio are powering "America 2.0" by helping to reshape a more efficient and competitive technology-based economy by enabling e-commerce, cloud-computing, digitization services, and digital gaming and entertainment services. These services are in high-demand by companies and consumers across multiple sectors and the growth of these companies, I believe, is ensured for many years to come. The same can be said about the AsiaPac region. This is no time to rotate out of these stocks, even if the 10-year Treasury rises to 2%, which I think it inevitable by year-end, and perhaps even higher. But note, even at 2.5% on the 10-year, that is still very low on an historical basis.

As for ARKW, investors have a pretty clear choice to make between the two funds as their portfolio compositions are considerably different. If you want exposure to Tesla and Bitcoin (a combined 16% weighting in ARKW), you will likely prefer ARKW over OGIG. At the same time, note that ARKW is much less exposed to China-based companies as compared to OGIG. On the other hand, I consider ARKW a higher-level of risk in a rising rate environment because its holdings tend to be relatively newer and less profitable companies as compared to OGIG.

If an investor has trouble choosing between OGIG and ARKW, they may want to consider splitting their allocation 50/50 and buying them both. As for OGIG itself, I say "Own It!" for the long-term. However, give the current environment I advise investors to scale into OGIG with a starter-position and perhaps taking weeks or even months to achieve a full allocation. That is because interest rates may very well continue rising, and the high volatility is likely to give you multiple opportunities to buy on market dips - lowering your overall cost-basis.

I'll end with a three-year chart of OGIG versus ARKW and some of the broad market averages: