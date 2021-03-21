Photo by acilo/E+ via Getty Images

I always liked real estate investments because they offer a good hedge against market downturns, especially in the era of financial derivatives, algos and social sentiment investing. And when it comes to simple and straightforward companies operating in the real estate sector, I cannot help it but be biased for them.

One of these companies is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), which is a single family REIT with exposure nationwide in the U.S. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates single family properties. In the following paragraphs we will outline the best characteristics of the company as we identified them by reading its latest annual report.

As a company that became public in 2013, rental revenue growth reached triple digit figures during the early years, so we will exclude these from our assessment. During the last 5 years, the company has shown 7.8% revenue growth per year as seen in the table below. After the slowdown observed in 2020, the company issued guidance for 3.25% - 4.75% core revenue growth in 2021.

Source: TIKR

Having more than 53 thousand single family properties in its portfolio, the company generated $634 million in net operating income, which represents an increase of 3.5% compared to full year 2019. As we read in the company's supplemental publication to the full year 2020 earnings report, American Homes 4 Rent main goal is to grow even further. Its 3-year FFO CAGR outperformed its peers' median of 1.5%, by reaching 4.26%. According to REITWatch , the company is anticipated to outperform its sole competitor in the single family segment, Invitation Homes (INVH), by showing FFO growth of 8.8% compared to 5.4%. According to the company, FFO in 2021 is expected to be in the $1.22 - $1.28 range per share, representing a 5.2% to 10.3% increase from 2020. Finally, the company also owns approximately 10 thousand lots of vacant land and has expressed the intention to ramp up development going into 2021.

Moving into the company's debt segment, we were happy to find out that at the end of 2020, American Homes 4 Rent didn't have any outstanding debt on floating rate. All of the company's debt had fixed interest, reaching 4.36% on a weighted average basis. Although debt maturities are well distributed in time, there is a significant maturity wall in 2024 when 33.5% of the current debt matures. However, the company's financial position, with $137 million of unrestricted cash on hand and another $800 million of revolving credit facility capacity, can be regarded as strong. Last but not least, the company has a 3.2x interest charge coverage and it has been rated by Moody's and S&P at Baa3 and BBB- with a stable outlook.

American Homes 4 Rent is now trading at 28 times its FFO which is higher than the average projections in the single family industry of 24x. However, at these levels the company is not "expensive" as investors price in the large growth premium. We conducted a net asset value valuation using a cap rate of 4.8%, derived from the company's annual report plus 50 basis points of interest rate increase allowance. We also used an assumption for NOI margin of 62.7% as provided by the company. We ended up with a fair value of $37.11 per share on a NAV basis, which represents approximately 14% upside based on the current share price of $32.42. In addition, the numbers add up if we look at the FFO guidance midpoint of $1.25 per share, which leads us to the very reasonable 29.7x P/FFO multiple, not very far of the present one.

Bonus Treat

Growth companies end up using potential dividends to fund their growth. Despite the fact that this is not the case for REITs, we cannot but tell you how disappointed we were when we saw that 1.24% dividend yield at first glance. We strongly believe that income returns act like a much-needed cushion against times of increased market volatility. However, by paraphrasing the saying "there are no dead ends in a democracy", we would say that there are no dead ends in the stock market if you are more of an income-oriented investor.

We're talking about the Series H Preferred shares (AMH.PH) that the company issues. It is a cumulative share series and perpetual, meaning that they are not callable by the company and the investor may continue to hold them in perpetuity. These perpetual preferred shares however have one disadvantage: They are redeemable, meaning that the company can redeem them for cash. The good news is that this isn't possible until the 19th of September 2023. Until then the investor can enjoy a nice 6.25% yield with a very high degree of certainty given the company's fundamentals plus the overly conservative FFO payout ratio, plus the cumulative nature of the preferred stock. The H preferred stock series is now trading at $26.53, above the par value of $25 per share, which lowers the actual yield at 5.9%, still quite reasonable. To the investor who doesn't own or doesn't want to invest a ton of cash, the lack of voting rights is no problem.

Conclusions

American Homes 4 Rent is a company with very strong fundamentals, focusing on organic growth. We do like the 14% upside potential but for the income investors maybe the H preferred stock series would be more attractive. Either way, we believe that this company could prove to be an exceptional investment for the moderately conservative investor.