This is my first article about Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). I mean, I am not yet very familiar with this company in nuances. However, having applied standard valuation techniques to this company, I formed a rather unambiguously positive opinion.

#1 Price vs. Growth

Adobe's capitalization, much like the capitalization of most growing companies, follows its long-term exponential trend, which tends to be well-identified on the graph with log y-axis. Here is this trend:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

And in this context, I want to note how qualitatively the exponential trend describes the actual dynamics of Adobe's capitalization. This can be judged by the nature of the distribution of deviations from this trend. As you can see, the deviation is close to normal. In general, this is a very positive technical characteristic of the company. This is a sign of inertia and growth stability.

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Further, over the last 10 years, Adobe's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

There is also a certain direct relationship between the revenue growth rate and the value of the P/S multiple:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

By combining these two relationships, and also adding the impact of changes in the money supply in the United States, we will get the third model, which in the past allowed us to very qualitatively determine the company's capitalization by these three parameters:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

Based on analysts' average expectations for the company's revenue growth in the coming year, and assuming that the US money supply will grow at an average, long-term rate, this model points to a 9% growth in the company's balanced capitalization in four quarters. And this figure roughly corresponds to the exponential trend that I was talking about at the very beginning.

And at the end of this block I would like to note one more stable dependence.

In the long term, companies often demonstrate a direct relationship between return on invested capital (ROIC) and the EV/IC multiple. We can find an example of such a relationship in the case of Adobe:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

In this case, all other things being equal, Adobe's stock price should increase by 30% so that the balanced state can be achieved. Although in this case, you need to be careful since the growth in ROIC in the last quarter was due to the tax factor.

#2 Comparative Valuation

Comparative analysis through multiples always draws criticism regarding the list of companies that are included in the comparison. At the same time, it is often difficult to find close competitors for comparison, at least because companies are always at different stages of their development. One of the solutions to this problem is the use of multiples, which are adjusted for the growth rate of the basic indicator. The fact that we adjust the multiples for the growth rates makes it possible for us to smooth over the differences among companies caused by the specific character of their sectors of the economy and being at different stages of their lifecycles. We will use this method in this case.

Judging by the forward P/S (next FY) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Adobe's share stock price is now 14% below the balanced level:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

The comparable valuation based on the EV/OpFCF to growth multiple has shown that Adobe is definitely not expensive:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

And such a fundamental multiple like P/BV also indicates that ADBE is undervalued:

Source: VisualizedAnalytics.com

So, judging by the multiples, Adobe is undervalued compared to the market.

Bottom line

I run the risk of being misunderstood, but analyzing this company, I noted, how to put it, the beauty of numbers. The company demonstrates all the standard dependencies that are commonly found. Its capitalization is growing steadily against the background of no less stable revenue growth. The rate of revenue growth is reflected in the value of the P/S multiple. There is also a consistent relationship between ROIC and the EV/IC multiple. In short, this company can serve as a benchmark. And I love it. This is a sign of stability.

I have not built FCF model yet, but at this stage, I have no doubts that there is a prospect for the company's capitalization growth.