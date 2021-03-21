Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) has taken off after this unique low-cost carrier has gone public in an offering which was well-received by the market as the market appears to be quite forward-looking. Perhaps the market is a bit too much forward-looking to my taste given the fundamentals here, making me reserved to get onboard.

Airline - Low Fare, Non-Stop, Leisure

The header of the paragraph above summarizes what Sun Country is all about as an airline. The company describes itself as a hybrid low-cost air carrier, with the hybrid comment referring to a synergistic passenger schedule service, charter and cargo operations.

In terms of the core passenger operations the company focuses on leisure and visiting friends and relatives. Based in Minnesota, the agile network focuses on leisure destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The basic premise is that the company has low costs yet higher pricing and quality as ultra low-cost carriers. Lower unit costs are to be achieved through synergistic other services like charter and cargo services.

While these leisure operations were hit hard by Covid-19, the good news is that charter operations have fared better than the core business. Furthermore, the company has established cargo operations with Amazon.com as well, providing a real sense of diversification.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters sold 9.1 million shares at $24 per share, thereby raising $218 million in gross proceeds. Despite the horrendous operating conditions for airlines, pricing took place above the preliminary offering range which was set at $21-$23 per share. Note that Apollo sold 4.4 million shares in the offering as well and with a diluted share count of 55.8 million shares, the company has been awarded an equity valuation of $1.34 billion at the offer price. Comforting is that despite the pandemic net debt is pegged at just around $130 million following the offering.

The company generated $582 million in sales in 2018, that is for the entire calendar year (so before and after the acquisition by Apollo). An operating profit of $33 million was reported for that year.

Revenues rose in a solid fashion to $701 million in 2019 as streamlined operations growth and lower fuel prices resulted in an operating profit of $78 million. If we assume this is a normal number, I peg interest expenses on a pro-forma basis at just around $6 million. A 25% tax rate leaves net earnings of $54 million, for earnings just short of a dollar per share.

This analysis is of course before Covid-19 as revenues collapsed to $401 million in 2020 and that is even after accounting for a $37 million revenue contribution from the cargo business. Yet, believe it or not, the company reported operating profits of $14 million, the result of a $64 million net contribution from ''special'' items. This pretty much is entirely attributable to funds received under the CARES act, as otherwise a loss of around $50 million would have been reported.

Despite all the challenges shares have risen to $34 at this point in time, pushing up the equity valuation to $1.90 billion and the enterprise valuation just above $2.0 billion. This is equivalent to roughly 3 times sales in 2019 and 5 times revenues reported in 2020.

What Now?

Truth be told is that the company seems to have been quite a savvy operator in recent years, yet based on 2019's normal earnings around a dollar per share, valuations are quite demanding with shares having risen to $35 now. I, furthermore, note that 2019 has of course not been replicated in 2020 as 2021 could be a challenging year as well.

To see how shares compare we could look at Allegiant (ALGT) and Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) to get some comparisons, that is if we look at the 2019 numbers. Allegiant actually sees shares trading around an all-time high now just above the $250 mark. Allegiant reported sales of $1.8 billion in 2019 on which it reported operating margins around 20%. This larger peer now supports a $5.0 billion enterprise valuation here, around 5 times sales reported in 2020 and 2.8 times the $1.8 billion in sales reported in 2019. This makes the sales multiples look rather comparable. Ironic is that Allegiant is hitting new highs even if few green shoots are seen in terms of the actual operations at this point in time. On the other hand, bookings and travel intentions are very high in anticipation of the reopening of the economy.

For me, Sun Country is an interesting business. The company's hybrid business model delivers reasonable results and amidst a moderate net debt load, I recognize that valuations are at par with Allegiant in this case, recognizing that its shares trade at an all-time high. The comparison is furthermore interesting of course because Sun Country's CEO Jude Bricker has a history at its larger peer.

The risks here largely relate to the Covid-19 pandemic, of course, which basically includes all the risks related to airlines in terms of demand, pricing, high fixed cost swings in fuel prices, but, moreover, we have learned over the past year of that of a complete halt in (international) travel.

Truth be told is that I am not really convinced yet. The company seems to be doing well, yet valuations look quite stretched and while scale usually seems beneficial in the airline sector, small operators can do well as well, yet they certainly lack diversification. The business model of Sun Country, with the cargo and charter divisions, looks compelling yet the timing of this deal is quite opportunistic, perhaps a bit too much for me if I look at the valuation compared to the 2019 achievements.