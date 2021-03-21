Photo by Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Following Geely (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY) and Volvo Cars' (OTCPK:VOLVY) new strategic agreement, I am incrementally positive on Geely's future electrified vehicle development path. Adding to the upside potential is the company's leadership in autonomous, with its robotaxi offering planned to be operational in the near future. Shares currently trade at c. 19x P/E, which is a premium to traditional auto manufacturing peers, but I think fairly prices in Geely's growing market leadership amid industry consolidation. Considering the current valuation of EV players, I think Geely's SEA platform could drive a re-rating ahead, while a potential A-share IPO could also provide an additional near-term catalyst.

Geely-Volvo Merger Replaced with Business Tie-Up

In a shift from its previous plan to merge with Volvo Car and subsequently obtain a dual listing in both Hong Kong and Stockholm, Geely is now opting to proceed with select business combinations and collaborations instead. Notably, Geely and Volvo will merge their powertrain operations in fiscal 2021 and will also supply to external auto clients. In conjunction, both companies will also jointly develop EV and autonomous capabilities, with Volvo's fully-owned Zenseact AB leading the autonomous driving solution development efforts.

While a full merger would have been the more optimal outcome, I still see some key advantages to this approach – firstly, it allows Geely to maintain its focus on developing advanced technology to capitalize on industry trends while simultaneously keeping the asset-heavy manufacturing assets intact at the respective entities. Secondly, the merger of powertrain units and the collaboration of vehicle electrification still allow for synergies – not only does standardization allow for lower development costs on component sharing and platform scale, but it also allows Geely to tap into Volvo's know-how on key technologies like vehicle safety.

Volvo Channels to Enable Lynk & Co Globalization

With a range of models already in the fleet and EV models also in the pipeline for fiscal 2021, Geely's Lynk & Co portfolio appears to be geared for a ramp-up ahead. Having just begun to export its vehicles to Europe following a strong reception in the domestic market, Volvo's global sales network should accelerate Lynk's penetration into new overseas markets as well. Considering this brand is positioned at the premium end of the market and carries higher margins, this should have positive implications for the profitability outlook. The timing also makes sense - the Volvo JV puts the company in a great position to benefit as the global passenger vehicle market recovers.

Expanded Cooperation with Key Industry Players on SEA

The Volvo announcement comes on the heels of Geely's recent partnerships with Baidu (BIDU) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) on its SEA ("Sustainable Experience Architecture") platform for auto manufacturing. While the platform sits at the parent company, the Geely listed company should still see income statement benefits from reduced component procurement costs, for instance. Perhaps more importantly, the news helps validate the technological leadership and scale potential of Geely's dedicated battery EV platform. Looking ahead, I see more catalysts on the horizon heading into FQ2 '21, with the formal launch of the Lynk Zero Concept EV model, along with subsequent SEA models and potentially more partners on the SEA platform.

OEM Service Agreement with Faraday Future an Additional Positive

Geely's partnership with Foxconn also involves the establishment of a JV that aims to provide contract manufacturing for auto manufacturers. Notably, the Geely-Foxconn JV will provide production services to Faraday Future (established in 2014 by the former CEO of LeTV, Jia Yueting), with Geely also taking a minority stake in its listing via the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp SPAC (PSAC). I view the partnership with Foxconn positively – not only should the JV's cooperation with Faraday Future contribute positively to profits, but as the biggest Apple (AAPL) supplier globally, the JV also puts Geely in a great position to provide manufacturing for the Apple Car going forward.

Looking ahead, I see a positive sales outlook for FF in China, especially since its target market is the luxury EV market, which is fast-growing and has relatively less competition than in mass-market EVs. Equipped with a 130kWh lithium-ion battery (the highest energy density following NIO ET7's 150kWh), its first electric SUV model, FF 91, offers consumers extensive range at a fair price point. With Geely also aiming to ramp up the FF 81 and FF 71 in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively, with additional plans to launch a Smart Last-Mile Delivery commercial vehicle model in fiscal 2023, I see a promising outlook for the JV ahead.

Final Take

Overall, I expect further upside potential for Geely's shares even following its recent rally. There are several key growth drivers, most notably the pure electric vehicle platform (SEA), which expands its technological capabilities and should drive scale benefits. Additionally, the strategic Volvo partnership should also have positive implications for the EV strategy and the export of Lynk & Co into the EU market. Considering the high EV/Sales multiples for EV players like Nio (NIO)/XPeng (XPEV)/Li Auto (LI), I think progress on Geely's EV business could drive a re-rating ahead from the current c. 19x fiscal 2021 PE.

