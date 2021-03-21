Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retailers had very different fates in pandemic-stricken 2020. Consumer discretionary struggled for a time as stores shut down and consumers saved instead of spending their money. However, essential retailers – like grocery stores and general line retailers – thrived during a period when life as we knew it was upended.

OG discount store behemoth Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was perhaps the best example of a company that adapted quickly to the pandemic, and is better for it. However, with the recent pullback in the share price, it looks like the market has forgotten about it.

I’ve been critical of Walmart many times here on Seeking Alpha, and for different reasons at different times. But the fact is that Walmart was a huge beneficiary of the pandemic’s shifts in consumer behavior. With the stock back at just above pre-pandemic levels, I think it looks rather good.

There are some issues with the chart, as you can see above. The uptrend that took the stock to new all-time highs fell apart fairly quickly once the vaccine announcement was made last November. Weekly momentum, as measured by the PPO in the middle panel, has been decimated. But the good news is that the stock is now testing centerline support on the weekly PPO, which provided excellent support last time it occurred in early 2020. That doesn’t mean it will again, but it is certainly worth watching.

The accumulation/distribution line is of concern as well, as investors have been selling the rips but not buying the dips. Again, that doesn’t guarantee anything but I like the A/D line as an indicator, and for Walmart, it isn’t very good.

Still, despite a murky chart, I like Walmart’s fundamentals and competitive position, and with shares more than a Jackson off of their recent highs, I see value as well for long-term holders. Finally, let us not forget that Walmart has a nearly 50-year streak of dividend increases to boot. In short, I just like the stock.

Why Walmart won in 2020

When 2020 began, Walmart was well underway in terms of building out its digital fulfillment channels. It had been investing in online shopping for years, and had fairly recently began in earnest building out its ability to use its stores to fulfill digital orders, such as pickup and delivery. When the pandemic hit, Walmart already had supply chain scale that no one can rival, and the infrastructure and tools to adapt quickly to a rapidly-changing retail landscape. Throw in the fact that it is the largest seller of groceries in the US (read: essential and consumable), and Walmart was in the right place at the right time.

Source: TIKR.com

Revenue had been growing steadily into the crisis, but 2020 saw an acceleration of growth, and as it turned out, ended up representing two or three years of revenue growth. The share price soared, and then the vaccine came out. While I agree Walmart had some demand from FY2022 pulled into FY2021, the idea that people will simply stop using conveniences like pickup, where Walmart dominated in calendar 2020, is pretty outlandish to me. Indeed, I see the revenue gains Walmart made in FY2021 as sticky, and therefore, the decline in the share price looks like a bargain to me.

Keep in mind that Walmart produced this growth while struggling with suppliers of certain items to fulfill orders. I can attest to this as my family’s Walmart orders last year were riddled with out-of-stock positions. This happened at scale and it means that growth would have been even better had Walmart been able to fill all of its orders.

The company worked through this for the entirety of the year, and still is to an extent. The most recent quarter saw better in-stock positions across most categories, as well as pricing power. Its store pickup and delivery options also saw record high sales volumes again, as customers have made it clear they are shifting toward digital shopping options. In other words, I don’t see any cause for concern and indeed, Walmart’s competitive positioning appears to have strengthened during the crisis.

Looking ahead

Guidance for FY2022, which ends next January given Walmart’s slightly odd fiscal calendar, is somewhat modest, which is likely at least part of the reason why shares have fared poorly in recent weeks.

Source: Investor presentation

We can see sales are expected to decline on a constant currency basis, but up slightly excluding divestitures. Operating expenses are expected to remain elevated, as they have been since the crisis began, which will drive a smaller increase to operating income than the revenue boost. All in all, excluding divestitures, Walmart sees roughly flat EPS for this year. That’s an uninspiring outlook, but we have to keep in mind that Walmart came off of a year with a perfect storm for its business; expecting it to just carry on into the next year is imprudent.

The good news is that EPS is expected to get back on track next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This makes logical sense to me as we should see much more normalized conditions next year, and if all goes well, we may even be back to some sort of pre-pandemic lifestyle; fingers crossed. However, Walmart will continue to win in that environment because it has unrivaled scale and pricing power, and it has made billions of dollars of investments in customer conveniences, which are popular irrespective of economic conditions. Given this, I fully expect Walmart to have a slight pause in earnings growth this year, and get right back on it in FY2023 and beyond.

Shares trade today at about 24x forward earnings, as we can see below.

Source: TIKR.com

That’s well off the high of ~28x EPS the stock traded for right before the vaccine became a reality, and more in line with pre-pandemic pricing of the stock. However, I’d argue that Walmart is in a much better position than it was pre-pandemic for the reasons I cited above; a head start in scale and convenience, pricing power, and improving in-stock positions. The simple fact is no company on earth can rival Walmart’s convenience for groceries and other consumables, and the company’s position relative to the competition has only been improved in the past year.

The bottom line is that Walmart has done everything necessary to win this year and beyond, and critically, it is proving to be working. Walmart isn’t going to make you rich overnight but if you’re a long-term investor, this is a great company at a good price, with improving fundamentals. You can also count on the dividend rising every year indefinitely; what more could you want?