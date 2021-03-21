Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 21

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) 4/1 4/16 0.12 0.13 8.33% 2.67% 11 Independent Bank Corp MA (INDB) 3/26 4/9 0.46 0.48 4.35% 2.12% 11 Realty Income Corp. (O) 3/31 4/15 0.2345 0.235 0.21% 4.57% 28 UDR Inc. (UDR) 4/8 4/30 0.36 0.3625 0.69% 3.35% 11 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/15 4/30 0.67 0.72 7.46% 0.97% 12 Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 4/22 5/28 0.53 0.59 11.32% 1.35% 16

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 22 (Ex-Div 3/23)

None

Tuesday Mar 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Altria Group Inc. (MO) 4/30 0.86 50.55 6.81% 51 Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 4/15 0.4075 47.6 3.42% 15 Sempra Energy (SRE) 4/15 1.1 128.62 3.42% 18

Wednesday Mar 24 (Ex-Div 3/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 4/9 0.3625 63.34 2.29% 17 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 4/6 0.77 137.31 2.24% 18 Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/16 0.58 116.62 1.99% 43 Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) 4/9 0.29 57.14 2.03% 10

Thursday Mar 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Independent Bank Corp MA (INDB) 4/9 0.48 90.57 2.12% 11 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 4/15 0.205 38.15 6.45% 10

Friday Mar 26 (Ex-Div 3/29)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 3/24 0.22 2.0% Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 3/25 1.13 1.3% Auburn National Bancorp (AUBN) 3/25 0.26 2.5% BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 3/23 4.13 2.3% Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 3/24 0.2625 1.3% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 3/26 0.755 4.7% CME Group Inc. (CME) 3/25 0.9 1.8% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 3/26 0.13 1.3% Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 3/25 0.26 0.8% Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 3/26 0.20625 2.9% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 3/25 1.65 2.3% Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 3/25 0.46 1.2% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 3/26 0.31 0.3% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 3/26 1.02 2.1% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 3/25 0.11 0.9% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 3/26 2.6 2.9% Monro Inc. (MNRO) 3/24 0.22 1.3% Insperity Inc. (NSP) 3/25 0.4 1.8% Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 3/26 0.56 3.7% Pool Corp. (POOL) 3/25 0.58 0.7% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 3/25 0.68 2.1% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 3/26 0.6875 1.8% Steris plc (STE) 3/25 0.4 0.9% Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 3/23 0.7 1.4% Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 3/26 0.7 2.1% Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) 3/26 0.09 1.1% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 3/23 1.25 1.4% Waste Management (WM) 3/26 0.575 1.9% Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 3/29 0.25 1.4% W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) 3/24 0.12 0.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.