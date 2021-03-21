Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of March 21
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Horizon Bancorp
|
(HBNC)
|
4/1
|
4/16
|
0.12
|
0.13
|
8.33%
|
2.67%
|
11
|
Independent Bank Corp MA
|
(INDB)
|
3/26
|
4/9
|
0.46
|
0.48
|
4.35%
|
2.12%
|
11
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
3/31
|
4/15
|
0.2345
|
0.235
|
0.21%
|
4.57%
|
28
|
UDR Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
4/8
|
4/30
|
0.36
|
0.3625
|
0.69%
|
3.35%
|
11
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
4/15
|
4/30
|
0.67
|
0.72
|
7.46%
|
0.97%
|
12
|
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
4/22
|
5/28
|
0.53
|
0.59
|
11.32%
|
1.35%
|
16
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Mar 22 (Ex-Div 3/23)
None
Tuesday Mar 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
4/30
|
0.86
|
50.55
|
6.81%
|
51
|
Portland General Electric Co.
|
(POR)
|
4/15
|
0.4075
|
47.6
|
3.42%
|
15
|
Sempra Energy
|
(SRE)
|
4/15
|
1.1
|
128.62
|
3.42%
|
18
Wednesday Mar 24 (Ex-Div 3/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties
|
(ELS)
|
4/9
|
0.3625
|
63.34
|
2.29%
|
17
|
International Flavors & Fragrances
|
(IFF)
|
4/6
|
0.77
|
137.31
|
2.24%
|
18
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
4/16
|
0.58
|
116.62
|
1.99%
|
43
|
Terreno Realty Corp.
|
(TRNO)
|
4/9
|
0.29
|
57.14
|
2.03%
|
10
Thursday Mar 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Independent Bank Corp MA
|
(INDB)
|
4/9
|
0.48
|
90.57
|
2.12%
|
11
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
4/15
|
0.205
|
38.15
|
6.45%
|
10
Friday Mar 26 (Ex-Div 3/29)
None
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
3/24
|
0.22
|
2.0%
|
Anthem Inc.
|
(ANTM)
|
3/25
|
1.13
|
1.3%
|
Auburn National Bancorp
|
(AUBN)
|
3/25
|
0.26
|
2.5%
|
BlackRock Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/23
|
4.13
|
2.3%
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
(CBSH)
|
3/24
|
0.2625
|
1.3%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
3/26
|
0.755
|
4.7%
|
CME Group Inc.
|
(CME)
|
3/25
|
0.9
|
1.8%
|
Core-Mark Holding Company
|
(CORE)
|
3/26
|
0.13
|
1.3%
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
3/25
|
0.26
|
0.8%
|
Healthcare Services Group Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
3/26
|
0.20625
|
2.9%
|
Home Depot Inc.
|
(HD)
|
3/25
|
1.65
|
2.3%
|
Jack Henry & Associates
|
(JKHY)
|
3/25
|
0.46
|
1.2%
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
3/26
|
0.31
|
0.3%
|
L3Harris Technologies Inc
|
(LHX)
|
3/26
|
1.02
|
2.1%
|
LeMaitre Vascular Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
3/25
|
0.11
|
0.9%
|
Lockheed Martin
|
(LMT)
|
3/26
|
2.6
|
2.9%
|
Monro Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
3/24
|
0.22
|
1.3%
|
Insperity Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
3/25
|
0.4
|
1.8%
|
Principal Financial Group Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
3/26
|
0.56
|
3.7%
|
Pool Corp.
|
(POOL)
|
3/25
|
0.58
|
0.7%
|
Qualcomm Inc.
|
(QCOM)
|
3/25
|
0.68
|
2.1%
|
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
|
(RS)
|
3/26
|
0.6875
|
1.8%
|
Steris plc
|
(STE)
|
3/25
|
0.4
|
0.9%
|
Stanley Black & Decker
|
(SWK)
|
3/23
|
0.7
|
1.4%
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
3/26
|
0.7
|
2.1%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries
|
(TR)
|
3/26
|
0.09
|
1.1%
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
3/23
|
1.25
|
1.4%
|
Waste Management
|
(WM)
|
3/26
|
0.575
|
1.9%
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
3/29
|
0.25
|
1.4%
|
W.R. Berkley Corp.
|
(WRB)
|
3/24
|
0.12
|
0.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long O, SRE, MDT, HD, LHX, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.