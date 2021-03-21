Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 21

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 3/30 4/15 0.25 0.265 6.00% 4.45% 8 Dollar General Corp. (DG) 4/5 4/20 0.36 0.42 16.67% 0.89% 7 Farmers Bankshares Inc. (OTCPK:FBVA) 3/31 4/15 0.12 0.13 8.33% 3.47% 10 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 3/31 4/15 0.13 0.14 7.69% 3.16% 7 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 3/30 4/15 1.24 1.32 6.45% 2.96% 5 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 3/26 4/30 0.065 0.07 7.69% 1.30% 8 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 3/29 5/6 1.13 1.42 25.66% 2.38% 6 MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) 3/30 4/15 0.4875 0.495 1.54% 5.99% 6 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 4/1 4/19 0.09 0.14 55.56% 0.98% 10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Mar 22 (Ex-Div 3/23)

None

Tuesday Mar 23 (Ex-Div 3/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 4/8 0.39 28.69 5.44% 9 Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) 4/15 0.09 13.95 2.58% 6

Wednesday Mar 24 (Ex-Div 3/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 4/9 0.51 66.43 3.07% 8 Danaher Corp. (DHR) 4/30 0.21 221.06 0.38% 8 First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 4/13 0.14 23.42 2.39% 8 The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 4/8 0.1 17.44 2.29% 8 Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 4/9 0.1 62.76 0.64% 9

Thursday Mar 25 (Ex-Div 3/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) 4/13 0.34 58.55 2.32% 7 Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 4/12 0.14 34 1.65% 9 Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) 4/30 0.07 21.46 1.30% 8

Friday Mar 26 (Ex-Div 3/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5/6 1.42 238.34 2.38% 6 TowneBank (TOWN) 4/9 0.18 31.85 2.26% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 3/26 0.29 1.8% Avnet Inc. (AVT) 3/24 0.21 2.1% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 3/26 0.18 1.9% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 3/26 0.21 1.3% CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) 3/24 0.12 1.9% CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 3/26 0.26 1.5% Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 3/26 0.3625 1.8% Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 3/26 0.2 0.8% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 3/26 0.11 3.0% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 3/23 0.115 0.6% W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 3/23 0.33 2.2% LCI Industries (LCII) 3/26 0.75 2.2% Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 3/26 0.49 1.3% Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 3/26 0.2008 1.6% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 3/26 0.25 2.0% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 3/23 0.28 5.4% Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 3/26 0.08 1.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.