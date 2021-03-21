Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a massive deal two years ago which was essentially a merger of equals between Entegris and Versum Materials to create a large specialty chemical business, one with great exposure and diversification to secular long term growth trends.

When the deal was announced in January 2019, I concluded that the prospects looked good given the excellent strategic fit, secular growth and synergy potential as shares were only trading in their thirties at the time. Ever since, we have seen quite some developments over the past two years, enough of a reason to update the investment stance.

Quick Trip Down Memory Lane

The $9 billion deal between Entegris and Versum should combine the strength of Entegris in filtration, purification and clean packaging, with Versum's strength in the semiconductor sector, notably advances deposition and specialty gases. Besides greater line-up of services which could drive revenue synergies, it were the costs synergies seen at $75 million which looked compelling.

Entegris was a $1.55 billion business in 2018 with $436 million in EBITDA and while Versum was a bit smaller with $1.37 billion in sales, its actual and relative EBITDA contribution was a bit higher at $453 million. The market liked the deal with shares of Entegris (the surviving party) up to $33 at the time. I pegged pro-forma earnings around $2, including some synergies, as this worked down to just a market multiple at $33. Adding in a modest leverage position and good growth prospects for the combination, I was compelled to the investment case, although I only ended up buying relatively few shares at the time.

What Happened?

More players were interested in Versum as Merck (the German version) got involved. This led to a termination of the deal in April 2019 when the merger was terminated, which meant that Entegris received a $140 million cash fee from Versum. These funds were used in the summer of 2019 when the company acquired MPD Chemicals in a $165 million deal, although, truth be told, this is just a bolt-on deal. Early in 2020 this was followed by a bolt-on deal for a slurry maker, coming in at a $75 million price tag.

Shares had risen to $50 early in 2020 despite modest improvements in the 2019 results with sales up just 3% to $1.6 billion, as non-GAAP earnings were up 2% to $1.93 per share. Despite the modest improvements in the actual financial numbers, shares had performed really well during 2019 (up by roughly two-thirds) as the shares held up well during the Covid-19 induced panic. After all, shares only retraced to roughly $40 per share at the time.

The reason for that solid performance is easy, alongside the first quarter results (with revenues up 5%) as the company guided for steady sales growth in the second quarter despite the pandemic being in full swing. In fact, the company announced another bolt-on deal (at a price of $36 million) during the second quarter as the second quarter results were actually very good. Despite the pandemic, second quarter sales rose 18% as the company guided for further improvements in the third quarter.

Third quarter sales rose 22% to $481 million, as GAAP earnings improved to $0.58 per share and adjusted earnings came in at $0.67 per share. These improvements were more than factored into the share price which had risen to the $80s at the time, that is October 2020. Early in February 2021 the company conformed strong momentum with fourth quarter sales up 21% to $518 million, with adjusted earnings coming in at $0.71 per share. On an annualised basis the company was already generating over $2 billion in sales and earning just a few penny shy (albeit adjusted) of the $3 per share mark!

Net debt has come down to $505 million, in fact just below the $542 million EBITDA reported for the year, and nearly $600 million run rate reported in EBITDA. Investors were wildly enthusiastic on this as it is evident that Entegris does not need Versum to grow rapidly, having built up quite some semiconductor exposure itself while earnings and leverage has only fallen despite 3 bolt-on deals. Enthusiasm on the performance has pushed shares up to a high of $115, and $103 currently, as it is needless to say that expectations have risen a lot.

What Now?

Fast forwarding between early 2019 and early 2021, it is evident that Entegris has done well, even without a Versum deal. Sales and earnings have risen rather spectacularly, notably in 2020. Investors have seen far greater returns with shares having tripled, as most of this advancement does not come from growing sales and earnings, but simply valuation multiple inflation. In essence, the price-earnings ratio essentially has doubled over this period of time.

While I find comfort in the fact that the improved performance is broadly led by all three segments, and the that the company's rise comes from secular long term trends instead of transient factors, the re-rating simply makes me cautious here. This was exactly the reason why I sold my small position last year already (unfortunately in the seventies). Despite great operating performance, the risk-reward simply has not become any better as of recent, although it is encouraging to see such great performance absence of the anticipated merger with Versum.