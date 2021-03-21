Photo by Kameleon007/iStock via Getty Images

This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. Companies used to calculate these metrics are holdings of the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), so this is also a review of XLB.

Shortcut

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Chemicals -15.64 -20.67 0.0299 0.3302 0.0282 10.13 43.52 0.0456 0.4968 0.0233 18.04 42.46 7.10% 96.06% Constr. Materials 12.82 36.70 0.0360 0.5505 0.0409 12.95 30.98 0.0202 0.9619 0.0397 7.97 27.89 10.27% 139.72% Packaging -8.01 -11.15 0.0348 0.8624 0.0538 14.48 24.80 0.0506 1.1257 0.0412 18.09 25.40 5.69% 64.62% Mining & Metals -11.43 -15.05 0.0125 0.9069 0.0399 4.99 19.74 0.0351 1.1657 0.0262 6.93 20.18 15.51% 116.97%

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).

Evolution since last month

Since February, the value score has deteriorated in all industries, the most in mining and metals.

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Dashboard List

The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

CC Chemours Co INGR Ingredion Inc RPM RPM International Inc APOG Apogee Enterprises Inc KOP Koppers Holdings Inc CMC Commercial Metals Co OI O-I Glass Inc SLGN Silgan Holdings Inc

Interpretation

Construction materials is the only industry of the sector with both value and quality scores in positive territory. It is also the industry with the best 12-month momentum score in the sector, making it the most attractive from a fundamental and technical point of view. Other materials industries are slightly overvalued (by 8% to 16%). Their quality scores are also negative, but still at acceptable levels.

