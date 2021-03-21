XLB - Materials Dashboard For March
Summary
- A dashboard with metrics in materials industries.
- Value and quality scores, and their evolution since last month.
- A list of cheap stocks.
This article series shows every month a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in materials. Companies used to calculate these metrics are holdings of the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB), so this is also a review of XLB.
Shortcut
If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs and go to the charts. Reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.
Base Metrics
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
Value and Quality Scores
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.
The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.
Current data
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Chemicals
|
-15.64
|
-20.67
|
0.0299
|
0.3302
|
0.0282
|
10.13
|
43.52
|
0.0456
|
0.4968
|
0.0233
|
18.04
|
42.46
|
7.10%
|
96.06%
|
Constr. Materials
|
12.82
|
36.70
|
0.0360
|
0.5505
|
0.0409
|
12.95
|
30.98
|
0.0202
|
0.9619
|
0.0397
|
7.97
|
27.89
|
10.27%
|
139.72%
|
Packaging
|
-8.01
|
-11.15
|
0.0348
|
0.8624
|
0.0538
|
14.48
|
24.80
|
0.0506
|
1.1257
|
0.0412
|
18.09
|
25.40
|
5.69%
|
64.62%
|
Mining & Metals
|
-11.43
|
-15.05
|
0.0125
|
0.9069
|
0.0399
|
4.99
|
19.74
|
0.0351
|
1.1657
|
0.0262
|
6.93
|
20.18
|
15.51%
|
116.97%
Value and Quality chart
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries (higher is better).
Evolution since last month
Since February, the value score has deteriorated in all industries, the most in mining and metals.
Momentum
The next chart plots momentum data.
Dashboard List
The list below was published for Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time. These stocks were in the good half among their peers for 3 valuation ratios and ranked on higher return on equity. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.
|
Chemours Co
|
Ingredion Inc
|
RPM International Inc
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc
|
Koppers Holdings Inc
|
Commercial Metals Co
|
O-I Glass Inc
|
Silgan Holdings Inc
Interpretation
Construction materials is the only industry of the sector with both value and quality scores in positive territory. It is also the industry with the best 12-month momentum score in the sector, making it the most attractive from a fundamental and technical point of view. Other materials industries are slightly overvalued (by 8% to 16%). Their quality scores are also negative, but still at acceptable levels.
We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a chemical company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0299 (or price/earnings below 33.44) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.
