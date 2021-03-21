Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm an income investor who looks to grow the income my portfolio pays me in dividends and distributions each year, and as such, I want to buy shares that provide a reliable income stream. I started a series of articles evaluating CEFs by looking at two from Cornerstone that I concluded were not supporting the distribution in the articles "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." I have detailed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income and in each article looking at a specific CEF, I apply that method.

Both CLM and CRF fell short in covering their distributions. And that's why you see regular declines in both NAV and distributions. Some investors in those funds pointed out that they had made a lot of money by investing in those funds over the years. But that is a retrospective look at the fund, not a prospective look. I want stable income and the declining distributions from CRF and CLM while still generous are not stable.

Also in the series, I looked at two other funds that are meeting my criteria. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG). I wrote about them here and here. Both funds have growing NAVs and a well-covered distribution. In fact, I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund.

I will now turn to another fund that was mentioned in comments on prior articles, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF). I have previously applied my analysis to CEFs that invest in equities, so GOF will be the first that invests primarily in debt instruments.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

According to its fact sheet, the fund's objective is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. I want a generous income and rising NAV, so that seems compatible.

From what CEFConnect shows the distribution contains some ROC. While investing in debt instruments doesn't give GOF as many ways to generate cash that exceeds taxable income as equity investments do, I think the view that ROC isn't destructive as long as NAV isn't declining is still applicable.





I still think the COVID crash from a year ago is a bad place to start, so I will instead check the full year 2020 instead of the TTM (Trailing 12 Months). So here we see that for 2020 GOF had a total return on NAV (the change in NAV plus distribution) increase of 12.96%. Based on the distribution information here, the fund paid out $2.1852 in distributions in 2020.





The average NAV for GOF during 2020 was $16.05 while the maximum was $17.03. I like that the trend has been a fairly rapid rise since the COVID crash, but am somewhat concerned that the high for the year was prior to the crash. The distribution was never cut, and the amount of ROC was the same each month, so I am not sure how significant it is that the fund NAV hasn't fully recovered from COVID.

Using the average NAV over the year, the yield on NAV is 13.61%, which is above the total return on NAV. However, using the high value for NAV the yield on NAV Is 12.73%. This mixed signal is a lot less clear than I'd like. It is good that NAV is going up (and it continues to go up in 2021), but clearly at least during part of the year, GOF was potentially over-paying its distribution.

Long-Term Trends

As I have pointed out in past articles, a single year isn't always a good measure of how a fund performs. Like a football team, good teams can lose a game and bad teams can win, it's the whole record that truly shows performance. Putting together several years in a row of good performance is harder to do and less likely to be the product of luck.





The monthly distribution has remained constant and totals $6.5556. The average NAV was $17.40. That gives a yield on NAV of 37.68%. That is significantly more than the total return on NAV. This points to GOF over-paying the distribution.





Looking at NAV performance over the last 10 years, I see a trend I don't like. We are seeing lower lows and lower highs and a general downward trend in NAV. A declining NAV will eventually result in a cut to the distributions. And in most cases that will also result in lower share prices as well.





Looking at the distributions over the last 10 years, the numbers actually look a lot better than I expected. Rather than a cut, I see 2 increases right around the end of 2012 and beginning of 2013. However, these increases happened just before the fund hit its peak NAV, and since the last increase the NAV has trended down. This tells me that the fund is over-paying the distribution, but not by a huge amount.

My concern here is that the fund seems to be paying out destructive ROC. That can't continue as eventually, the remaining assets won't be enough to sustain the distributions. And things that can't continue, won't. It becomes a matter of when they stop and how they stop.

Future Distribution Coverage

While the past performance of the fund does tell us a lot, we need to look at how the fund will possibly perform in the future. And future performance is the most important consideration in buying shares and even in continuing to hold them.

Source: GOF Website

Bank loans make up just under half of the portfolio, with high yield corporate bonds being just under 40%. These asset types were also hit during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic last spring, but have also been returning to pre-COVID levels since then. I am not seeing anything that would have lagged over the last 5 years but will do great over the next 5.

The past record is mixed. On the one hand, the monthly distribution was raised to $0.1821 in June of 2013 (following an increase in December of 2012). And it has been paid monthly ever since then, in good times and bad. That is a very good sign. However, starting with the August 2017 payment has included some ROC. Since June 2019, the amount of ROC has been $0.112 which is over half of the distribution. This is nice if you have the shares in a taxable account, but NAV has been declining over this period as well. So while I don't think the current situation can go on forever, but it isn't clear to me that it has to end anytime soon.





Looking at the ratio of share price to NAV, the current share price is at a 5 year high relative to NAV. Given the trend in NAV growth over the last 12 months, a premium is warranted but I think a price that yields a premium more in line with 10-15% of the current NAV is better justified than the current price. So a price of $19.50 would be the top end of fair value.

Conclusion

GOF started in 2007 and over the last 10 years has experienced a decline in NAV. The 10%+ yield looks quite attractive, and I don't see it as being in immediate peril, but eventually, the fund's performance looks like it will force a distribution cut. The current market price near $21 is also too high, fair value is closer to $19.50 (if not lower). While this isn't exactly a bond fund, the purpose here is to have steady income with steady asset values. The fund doesn't have steady assets values, they are declining even if only slowly. And while the income has been steady, I can't say how long that will continue. I have to think there are better funds to serve this role.