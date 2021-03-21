The Stock Market: More New Historical Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Stock index both hit two new historical highs during the week, but they, and the NASDAQ index all closed down for the week, but by less than one percent.

The DJIA and S&P 500 hit new historical highs on both Monday and Wednesday this past week with the Dow topping 33,000 on March 17, closing at 33,015 and the S&P ended Wednesday not too far below 4,000.

The NASDAQ did not come close to its historical high of almost 14,100 as investors moved away from high tech companies and some other high-growth stocks.

But, by the end of the week, the market had experienced two days of declines leaving the markets at levels that were lower than the close on Friday the week before.

In general, investors are still looking for a growing economy this year and a rising level of inflation.

Evidence of this increase in inflationary expectations can be observed in the bond market as the break-even yield in the U.S. Treasury market rose during the week.

During the week the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note increased to close at 1.721 percent, which was higher than the close the Friday before. On March 12, the 10-year closed to yield 1.629 percent.

The inflationary expectations built into the 10-year yield at the close on this Friday were 2.32 percent, the highest level attained since late April 2018.

Concern About The Fed

A further uncertainty about the future growth of stock prices had to do with what the Federal Reserve would do in the future.

The concern analysts expressed about investor wariness is that with the economy picking up steam and with the expectations for inflation rises, some investors, it seems, are afraid that the Federal Reserve will pull back its market support and "tighten up" on monetary policy.

Wow! Can you imagine that…the Federal Reserve “tightening up” on monetary policy?

But, that seems to be some of the talk going around market circles these days. And, it is causing some investors to be a little tentative about the possibility of the stock market going higher.

Yet, Chairman Jerome Powell seems to be doing all he can, personally, in speaking out, trying to identify future desired outcomes, and being optimistic about the economic recovery.

In fact, Mr. Powell has spent a good portion of his time as Chairman "talking up" what the Federal Reserve strategy is all about.

What Is The Fed Doing?

Furthermore, up to the present time, the actions of the Fed seem to be consistent with what Mr. Powell has pictured. Tightening up seems to be one of the last things the Fed wants to do.

In terms of what the Federal Reserve is actually doing, the Fed is pumping money into the banking system at a very rapid rate. In the last banking week, the Fed acquired, outright, another $110 billion in securities. The “excess reserves” in the commercial banking system reached a historical high last week at approximately $3.9 trillion! Yes, that is trillion, not billion or million.

My take on this,

One can only conclude that the Federal Reserve is making sure that the economy has lots of money.”

Furthermore,

it is helping the U.S. Treasury Department allocate many, many dollars to the private sector in order to get monies to people that need them.”

Meanwhile, last week Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, as reported in the Wall Street Journal,

reiterated the central bank’s commitment to supporting the economy until it fully recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Bottom line, the Fed doesn’t want to make an error that would throw the economy back into a deeper recession, particularly with all the work that has been done to relieve the country of the Corvid-19 pandemic.

Janet Yellen, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, and former Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, vocally, is backing up Mr. Powell.

My Concern

My concern is that the economy, the financial markets are in a position of substantial disequilibrium and that this is, or, will, put tremendous pressure on the fiscal and monetary policy makers going forward.

The economy is going through a massive restructuring due to the pandemic and also due to the major transformation taking place within the economy in terms of the digital future of the country. Inflationary expectations are increasing. Longer-term interest rates are rising.

Different countries find their economies in different places, and this is leading to conflicting economic policies. The Europeans are still concerned about the pandemic and the fact that EU economies are not recovering as are the U.S. and other countries in the world. The European Central Bank wants more stimulation and continued lower interest rates.

And, the United States the income/wealth distribution continues to reach new highs as household net worth is at historical highs while a large portion of the population is unemployed, underemployed, bankrupt, or in serious financial difficulty. And, because of past Fed actions, “Credit Markets Are Surfing On Waves of Money,” while the debt of the federal government is reaching all time historical highs.

Policy makers, from the President, the leaders at the Federal Reserve, cabinet secretary's in the federal government, have their plates full in attempting to operate in this environment. Right now, many of these policy makers are just responding by saying that they must err on the side of too much stimulation.

Going Forward

I believe that the economy will continue to grow this year into next year and I believe that there will be a pickup in inflation. Most important, I believe that the Fed will continue to underwrite the stock market and the economic expansion. Federal Reserve officials do not want to “back off.”

But, we all don’t know what shocks might hit, we don’t know what international disturbances might take place, and we don’t know how the rest of the world will recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In my view, the stock market will continue to rise as long as the Fed continues its support. That is why I will be focusing in the future, very closely, on what the Fed is doing along with what the Fed is saying. This will be crucial to the performance of the stock market in the next nine to twenty-one months.