Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is a $1.5 billion market capitalization energy storage technology company. The company focuses on developing battery technology primarily for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in North America.

In recent months, the company has announced several partnerships, but no meaningful fundamental progress has been made. Forward returns for the company are likely to disappoint shareholders, and investors should wait until some real progress is demonstrated before investing.

Company Fundamentals

RMO was acquired by SPAC RMG Acquisition (RMGU) in recent months, valuing RMO at $900 million pre-money from an equity perspective at a $1.33 billion post-money valuation. The stock price boomed as the EV/SPAC bubbles played out over recent trading weeks, but has since settled to more reasonable levels:

Headquartered in California, RMO has two operating segments: Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support.

Romeo Power North America plans to sell into the commercial trucking markets with its battery technology, presumably to customers such as Nikola (NKLA) and Workhorse (WKHS). Both companies have made some public comments regarding Romeo's technology as a potential solution for their own product lines. CEO Lionel Selwood has discussed the company's plans to create the "foundational technology" to enable the forward momentum of the vehicle electrification industry:

So, the key to go, this is very critical. Because we're providing what's called the foundational technology to enable the electrification industry to move forward. So, it's really critical. Because as you look, especially in the commercial vehicle space, where we're primarily focused on, the most important component of satisfying our fleet managers ROI, profit per mile, and overall uptime-- uptime goals, is the battery. So, it's critical. Without a great battery, you will be left on the side of the road, and you will not be hitting your performance metrics. So, it's important for us to focus there. Not only that, but we get the exposure to the entire vertical. So, we're focusing on this space, on electrification of our technology portfolio, because we're not beholden to any one part of the vertical. So, we're not beholden to any one fleet manager, any one OEM, or any part of the value chain. But that's why it's extremely critical, because it's the most important portion to enable the electrification decade.

On the joint venture side, there have been several announcements in recent months of partnerships with other companies. RMO is well partnered with companies like BorgWarner (BWA), The Heritage Group, and Republic Services (RSG). Republic, a waste solutions company, is exploring retrofitting of its electric garbage trucks with RMO's battery technology. Another partnership with a company called Ecelix is focused on the technology cell development itself.

At its current market capitalization of nearly $1.7 billion, RMO looks like it may be pricing in a significant degree of future growth, which has not yet taken place.

The company's latest investor presentation is from November 2020, when the SPAC merger deal with RMGU was announced. The company projects over $400 million in revenue in 2022, which is not far away - I believe this is far too ambitious based on where the company is today. The counterargument to this point is that the company has already announced $544 million in revenue secured through signed contracts - but I would note that many of these contracts are with similarly early-stage companies that have more of a vision of the future and less actual traction so far.

Moreover, over time, the >20% EBITDA margin is too aggressive, as there will be increased competition in the battery technology space from much larger auto manufacturers and companies like Tesla (TSLA) with a significant head start.

Potential investors would be well served to review the company's deck, specifically slides 44-48. Simply because other comparable companies may be valued at higher multiples of EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA (on a forward basis, I would note) does not mean that RMO will be a good long-term investment. Speculators may make money if they properly time an entry and exit, but I find the metrics presented by RMO on these slides as particularly irresponsible:

Certainly, compared to companies like NKLA and TSLA, RMO is undervalued; however, there has yet to exist fundamental progress at NKLA or RMO that may justify their current equity valuations, in my view - the market capitalizations of these companies are likely driven more by retail investor sentiment and hype around the potential future growth prospects of these young companies in a massive future market.

I would also note that one company presented here, Lordstown Motors (RIDE), has been the subject of recent short seller scrutiny. Investors in this space would be well served to take a closer look at what is happening in that story before accepting RMO's valuation benchmarking at face value.

At the end of the day, whether this valuation benchmarking is meaningful will depend on RMO's ability to execute against its aggressive revenue and EBITDA growth targets. I am skeptical these pro forma results will materialize, and as such am avoiding investing in RMO until I see otherwise.

Risks

From a bullish perspective, this more muted view on RMO may be incorrect if the company is able to make significant progress on its business partnership plans over the coming quarters. The stock price could rise significantly if some of the anticipated traction materializes in reality. However, I think the outcome with RMO will be somewhat binary; in the event the company is able to make real progress, investors will have quite some time to get exposure to the equity returns. In the more likely scenario no progress materializes, it may be prudent to take the more cautious approach.

Of course, another risk that could result in significant RMO share price appreciation would be the prospect of M&A. There are many larger manufacturers of commercial vehicles which may be interested in battery / electrification R&D progress that RMO makes over the coming years. If this results in a potential buyout bid or merger, shareholders who did not invest in RMO stock would miss out on potential upside.

Conclusion

Investors should wait for additional signs of traction with RMO before allocating capital to the shares. The stock price is currently benefiting from the SPAC/EV bubble, but forward returns may not be as attractive. Good luck to all.