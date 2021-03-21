Photo by Luis M/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will likely increase this year relative to 2020. The provision expense will likely ease on the back of a substantial reduction in credit risk. Moreover, loans will likely continue to grow in 2021 on the back of economic reopening and the planned team expansion. On the other hand, the portfolio yield will likely face pressure from the low interest rate environment. Overall, I'm expecting Southside Bancshares to report earnings of around $2.60 per share, up 5% from last year. The current market price is quite close to the December 2021 target price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Southside Bancshares.

Subsiding of Credit Risk to Reduce Provisioning Requirement

Southside Bancshares’ provision expense will likely plunge this year because the credit risk has substantially subsided in recent months. As mentioned in March’s investor presentation, only $2.5 million worth of loans required payment deferrals as of February 23, 2021, representing just 0.07% of total loans. This was down from the end of December 2020 when around $47.2 million worth of loans required payment deferrals. Further, around $326 million worth of loans required payment deferrals at the end of June 2020, representing 8.5% of total loans.

However, the credit risk is not yet back to normal because of Southside Bancshares’ exposure to risky segments and the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the investor presentation, hotels made up 1.90% of total loans, and oil and gas made up 2.86% of total loans. The following table from the presentation shows details of risky segment exposures.

The allowance for loan loss reserves appears to be sufficiently high from a historical perspective. Allowances made up 1.3% of total loans at the end of December 2020 as opposed to an average of 0.7% from 2015 to 2019. Further, the allowance ratio is much higher than the loans requiring payment deferrals, as mentioned above. Moreover, the allowance level is far above the net charge-offs, which made up only 0.03% of average loans in 2020, and 0.21% of average loans in 2019, as mentioned in the fourth quarter's 10-K filing. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline to $8 million in 2021, down from $20 million in 2020.

Team Expansion, Economic Factors to Drive Organic Loan Growth

Southside Bancshares’ loan portfolio will likely continue to grow this year due to the addition of revenue producers. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's conference call, the management plans to hire some new team members in the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, the vaccine rollout and economic reopening will likely boost demand for commercial loans. However, Southside Bancshares’ home state of Texas is lagging other states in terms of the COVID-19 vaccination. According to data maintained by John Hopkins, only 10.57% of Texas's population is currently fully vaccinated, while most other states’ vaccination rates are in the teens. Moreover, Texas has lifted a mask mandate this month, according to news reports, which may lead to another wave of COVID-19 cases.

The upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans (“PPP”) will likely constrain loan growth this year. As mentioned in the 10-K filing, Southside Bancshares had $214.8 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 5.9% of total loans. The current PPP round will have only a small impact on the portfolio. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is expecting to originate only $50 million of PPP loans in the current round.

The management mentioned in the latest presentation that it will focus on acquisition opportunities in 2021. As the company has not yet announced any merger and acquisition agreements, I have excluded this factor from my estimates. Overall, I'm expecting loans to grow by 1% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The low interest rate environment will likely partly offset the impact of loan growth on net interest income. The maturity of existing loans and the origination of new loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the overall average portfolio yield this year. Moreover, the management mentioned in the conference call that the heavy lifting on the funding side is done, which means that there is limited opportunity to reduce funding costs. As a result, I'm expecting the average net interest margin (“NIM”) for 2021 to be three basis points below the average NIM for 2020.

Considering my outlook on loans and NIM, I'm expecting the net interest income to decline by 1.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

The anticipated dip in provision expense will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. Further, decent loan growth on the back of team expansion and economic reopening will likely support the bottom line. Moreover, the non-interest expense will likely remain stable because the company plans on closing three branches in March, as mentioned in the presentation. The branch closings will save occupancy costs.

On the other hand, pressure on portfolio yields will likely limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting Southside Bancshares to report earnings of $2.60 per share, up 5.1% year over year in 2021. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

Southside Bancshares is offering a dividend yield of 3.3%, assuming the company maintains its regular quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.32 per share and the annual special dividend at $0.05 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51% for 2021, which is somewhat in line with the historical trend.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value Southside Bancshares. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.92x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.2 gives a target price of $40.8 for the end of 2021. This price target implies only a 2.1% upside from the March 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Adding the forward dividend yield to the price upside gives a total expected return of 5.5%. As this total expected return is not attractive enough, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Southside Bancshares. The positive earnings outlook appears to be already priced in.