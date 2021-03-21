The Fed's Money Printing Bonanza Makes Me Like The Mortgage Insurers Even More

The four private mortgage insurance stocks – MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT), and National Mortgage (NMIH) certainly have low valuations. Their P/E ratios on this year’s EPS estimates (Yahoo Finance) average a paltry 8.5, or a dismal 38% of the S&P 500 average.

Stocks don’t hold these P/E ratios unless investors expect something bad to happen. It can’t just be the absence of something good. The operating cash flow of the four mortgage insurers – MIs – averages 16% of their current stock prices. Let’s say the cash flows never grow again. Would you accept a 16% return on investment? Back up the truck! So Mr. and Ms. Market must assume that something very bad will happen to MIs that will cause a plunge in cash flows.

By far the major bad thing that can happen to an MI is a substantial jump in defaulting mortgages, which requires them to pay out a lot more claims to their insureds (nearly always Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac). We learned from the housing bust of 2007-12 that mortgage defaults are largely a function of two variables – the housing supply/demand balance and mortgage loan quality. I’m now adding a third variable – the money supply.

All three of these variables at present are quite positive for the mortgage default outlook. I, therefore, reiterate my Strong Buy ratings that I’ve held for several years. Buy a bit of all four, buy the one with the catchiest name, whatever. But a year or two from now, you should be happy you did.

Default variable #1: The housing supply/demand balance

This chart estimates the amount of excess housing units (houses and apartments) compared to a “normal” 3.5% vacancy rate:

Source: Census Bureau

The ‘04-’07 housing bubble is easy to spot. So is today’s material housing shortage. So when COVID changed many family’s housing preferences, it is easy to see why the system got overwhelmed and home prices have been surging – The Case-Shiller home price index rose 10% last year.

MIs benefit from the positive housing supply/demand balance in three ways:

Fewer empty homes at risk of default. Rising home prices reduce the number of struggling mortgage borrowers who must default. If a default does occur, the loss will be less.

Default variable #2: Mortgage loan quality

Obviously the riskier the borrower (a low credit score, lots of consumer debt) and/or the riskier the loan terms (less data verification, higher loan-to-value ratio) the greater the chance of a default. Here is the history of an index of the quality of home mortgage loans generated in the U.S.:

Source: The Urban Institute

Mortgage underwriting standards have been conservative for over a decade, and tightened even further over the past three years. Nearly all the loan insured by the MIs at present were originated during this Era of Tranquility.

New default variable #3: The money supply

To support Pandemic relief and recovery, the Federal Reserve has been creating prodigious amounts of money, as this chart of “M2” (the most common definition of money) shows:

Source: The Federal Reserve (FRED)

Where is the money going? It can be spent by consumers or businesses or it can be invested. I’ll divide the investments into stock and housing, so the money has three possible destinations. Money turns into spending, or GDP, when the banks that hold the money make private sector loans. Looking at a ratio of U.S. private sector debt to M2 can therefore give us an idea of how much new money is being turned into GDP:

Sources: The Federal Reserve (FRED) and The Federal Reserve

After decades of aggressively turning new money into loans and GDP, the U.S. banking system turned far more cautious after the Great Recession. And the chart clearly shows that even less than normal of the pile o’ money created since the Pandemic has found its way into spending. A lot, therefore, ended up being invested.

Clearly, the stock market got a lot of the Fed’s newly created cash. It deserves some credit for GameStop and its many, many (I mean many!) exuberantly priced peers. It should also be clear that a lot of it went into the equity to buy homes. Home sales surged during the latter half of last year.

The Fed seems committed to active money creation for at least a few more years:

“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and the mounting inflation worries in financial markets.” (Bloomberg, March 17)

If so, a lot more money should go into housing and home prices. Even better, we Americans look like we can safely afford fairly higher home prices. For example, our mortgage debt as a percent of home values is currently low, so banks have plenty of room to safely lend:

Sources: Federal Reserve (page 138), Federal Reserve (page 7)

And new mortgage debt costs as a percent of personal income is also very low, so households can afford to borrow more:

Sources: Federal Reserve (page 138), Freddie Mac, Bureau of Economic Analysis

Even a mortgage rate of 5% would only increase the ratio of mortgage rates to household income to only 4%, a low figure historically.

Wrapping up

The Federal Reserve’s commitment to keep interest rates very low for at least the next three years gives increasing confidence that the Fed will also keep printing money. And some portion of that new money will find its way into home price inflation. Added to the housing shortage and excellent lending standards, it is increasingly unlikely that mortgage defaults will climb significantly. In turn, MI cash flows are increasingly likely to grow rather than take a hit.

Yet the MI stocks are trading as if disaster lurks around the next corner. MGIC and Radian are trading close to 20% below their cash value per share. Add in the value of their mortgage insurance already on the books and the whole group is selling below liquidation value: MGIC and Radian by close to 40%, Essent by 25% and National Mortgage by 10%. And there is still their ability to generate new business.

Do you need catalysts? A very big one should arise by next year. All the MIs are sitting on substantial excess capital. Right now their regulators are asking them to hang on to it in case a lot of COVID-related delinquent loans currently in forbearance turn into defaults. As that possibility fades, the MIs will be able to reward shareholders with abundant dividends, stock buybacks and maybe free lollipops. You’re going to be an owner when that day comes.