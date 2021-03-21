Photo by Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) over the years has slowly become one of my larger positions in my own portfolio. We also own the fund in our Income Generator portfolio at the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Currently, the fund is rated as a 'Buy' due to its discount. It is one of the few buys at the moment in our portfolio due to discount tightening across the board. Despite this, BDJ remains the laggard as far as the discount is concerned - though the fund has started on a good foot in 2021 performance-wise.

BDJ has a primary objective to "provide current income and current gains." The fund intends to do this by "investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation." They will also utilize an option strategy on single stocks within the portfolio to "enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders." They last reported being overwritten by 51.59%.

They concentrate on dividend-paying stocks with "80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equities." The portfolio is overweight in the financial sector at the moment and has been for some time as I've been watching this fund.

From their Annual Report for the year-end 2020, highlighting the overweight exposures:

The Trust’s largest allocations on an absolute basis were in the financials, health care and IT sectors. Relative to the benchmark, the Trust’s largest overweight positions were in the financials, energy and communication services sectors. Conversely, the Trust’s largest relative underweights were in the industrials, real estate and consumer staples sectors

The fund is sizeable with over $1.8 billion in total managed assets. They utilize no leverage, so that can reduce some volatility we see in market panics. However, due to the discount/premium mechanism in CEFs overall, that still increases volatility. The expense ratio for BDJ comes to 0.87%. This is relatively low for a CEF.

Performance - Steady Returns

In terms of the performance of the fund, I wouldn't say this fund is too glamorous historically. With the overweight concentration of financials, they have been hit by the low rate environment. Now that rates measured by the 10-year seem to be rising, this makes it an interesting time to pick up exposure to financials.

Additionally, rates going up does seem like the logical next step for the Fed to start targeting higher rates. This would be because they are set to target 0-0.25%. Of course, they could try the negative rates. Trying to gauge if negative rates are working in other parts of the world is hard. It seems as though a case can be made for both positive and negative impacts. Negative rates are detrimental to savers though. So I don't believe that is something we really want to see either.

Despite these headwinds, I also believe the historical returns of this covered call fund have been quite respectable too.

(Source - Fund Website)

The fund is also still sporting a discount of 8.50%. The 1-year average discount comes to 10.61%. Which means there has been some tightening there. However, the fact that last year's market selloff is now one year ago - this is also skewing the data here a bit. If we look at the 5-year average, then we see a discount of 8.60%. Before the market crash of last year, this fund started making headway against its persistent discount.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Distribution - Healthy 6.48% Yield

The fund currently pays an attractive yield of 6.48%, on a NAV basis this works out to 5.93%. For income investors, this is paid on an attractive monthly schedule - though the rate might be lower than what other CEFs can offer at this time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As an equity fund, they will rely more heavily on capital appreciation to fund their distribution. However, since they also concentrate on dividend-paying securities - they also have some material amount of net investment income [NII].

(Source - Annual Report)

NII coverage comes out to almost 31%. Though NII dropped a bit year-over-year. However, the amount paid out to investors also dropped considerably. This is because at the end of 2019 they had a large year-end special distribution that is being reflected in 2019.

An additional factor looks to be that they repurchased some shares back. Due to the fund being at a discount, this is accretive to earnings and NAV. At this small amount relative to the size of the fund - it isn't a meaningful amount. The average price they were buying shares back at was $7.38 per share. Had they been more aggressive, the results would have ultimately been beneficial for shareholders.

At the end of December 2020, the fund was sitting on a sizeable amount of unrealized appreciation. As the fund's NAV has increased since then, this has also only increased.

Holdings - Overweight Financials, But Still Diversified

One of the reasons I like this fund is the overweight exposure to financials, and that area of the market is a value at the moment. However, the fund is much more than just the financial sector. They also carry meaningful exposure to healthcare and tech - as well as exposure through most other sectors as well.

This can help provide overall diversification of the fund. It is the reason why the fund finished 2020 with some slight total return gains. At a time where financials, as measured by Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF), was showing some slight losses.

Since the last time we covered the fund; the financial exposure has ticked up a bit higher. Allocation to the communication sector has decreased some, as well as consumer staples exposure.

(Source - Fund Website)

They reported a portfolio turnover of 48% for 2020. So they certainly aren't sitting around and doing nothing - but also aren't the most aggressive in changing their holdings either. The market cap exposure is overwhelmingly in large-cap at 98.91% of the portfolio. This typically provides some more stability of the fund. That is relative to those with heavier exposure to mid-cap or small-cap positions, which might not be as financially stable.

What we do see from their top 10 holdings is evidence of their financial exposure, and large-cap exposure is evident. All the top holdings are going to be mostly recognized by most investors.

(Source - Fund Website)

There were some changes in the top ten from the last time we covered the fund. The largest holding is now Citigroup (C), which was a change from Verizon (VZ). Though VZ is still a top holding with a material amount of exposure.

New holdings appearing on this top list include American International Group (AIG), Cisco Systems (CSCO) General Motors (GM) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC). These positions replaced Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH), Unilever (UL), Medtronic (MDT) and Altria Group (MO).

Data by YCharts

However, from what we can see above, is that share price returns were a contributor to driving these changes. At the end of December, MO, MDT, UL and CTSH were all still holdings. For MO, they had sold off a portion of their position between June 30th, 2020 to the end of 2020. The CTSH position was also reduced from around 609,619 shares on June 30th to 390,399 shares at the end of 2020. This is consistent with UL and MDT, which also saw a reduced position over the same period.

CSCO's position was increased quite significantly over that period of time we are looking at. From around 340K shares to almost 890k shares. MPC, which had the best price return since we last covered BDJ, had shares increase from around 625K to 800K. This seems to have been a smart move as the top-performing stock in this group. AIG and GM were also increased, though not as aggressively.

CSCO is an interesting holding. It isn't one of the tech companies that we see heavily held in CEF portfolios. (Which is a bit ironic, as I just said the same with our previous coverage of BIF the other day!) CSCO "designs, manufactures and sells internet protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industries" around the world. Essentially, they provide hardware that is required to keep these communication systems functioning.

For MPC, we all know the great value that the energy sector is showing after being the worst-performing sector for the last three years - they are showing some life in 2021. MPC isn't an oil major, but I would consider it a rather prominent brand due to its consumer-facing business lines.

When they last announced their earnings; it was a beat on both EPS and revenue. Though that isn't saying too much as both were down significantly for fairly obvious reasons. Besides that, they announced that they are selling their Speedway brand for $21 billion. They are using this cash to help their balance sheet and are even looking to reward shareholders. Though they don't specify what that might include.

And, as we enter 2021 and progress toward the close of the $21 billion sale of our Speedway business, our top priorities remain reducing debt to strengthen our balance sheet and efficiently returning capital to shareholders.

They had a previous history of raising their dividend every 4 quarters. However, the last announcement was the 5th quarter at the same dividend.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

BDJ remains one of my largest, and go-to funds for a more diversified exposure. At the same time, it is overweight financials - and this is partially why I'm favoring the fund. Discounts have tightened across the board for CEFs overall. However, BDJ can still be had at a solid discount. Though a CEF investor might be rather disappointed with the lower yield, I believe it is still quite attractive compared to the alternatives out there.

I think the fund is rather dull in a positive way overall, which makes it a great addition if you just want a "boring" steady dividend payer.