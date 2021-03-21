Photo by HandmadePictures/iStock via Getty Images

Energy drink company Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been on a wild ride over the past year or so. From humble lows of just under $4 per share, the stock has exploded to as high as $70 per share in the past year. Now sitting at roughly $47 per share, I believe the stock is a solid long-term growth story despite a valuation that appears steep at face value. With a long growth runway and solid operational numbers, there is enough fundamental strength.

Long-Term Revenue Growth Remains Intact

The first aspect of an investment thesis - particularly in a young company, is sustained topline growth. Celsius has grown steadily with revenue growth hovering in the 50% CAGR range.

I expect revenue growth to remain robust for the foreseeable future due to a number of growth levers that Celsius is pulling (and will still be able to pull for some time).

These include the maturation of distribution channels in the domestic market where points of sale are approaching 80,000 locations across many types of retail.

Secondly, the overall energy drink market is growing as consumers are both conscious of their health (Celsius is a fitness leaning product), as well as more mobile than ever, seeking an "on-the-go" lifestyle. According to the company's market research, the energy drink category is growing at roughly 8%, outpacing the beverage category as a whole.

Third, the company is only just beginning its international expansion. The company's international presence is very small at just $10 million, and currently consists primarily of a distribution agreement in China, as well as product launches in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. If the company's domestic footprint is still in the early innings of maturity, then the international footprint is in infancy. Just consider mature beverage companies such as Coca-Cola (KO) where the majority of sales come from international markets.

Fourth, Celsius is in the middle of transitioning to "DSD" or Direct Store Delivery. This shift in logistics means that Celsius is delivering product directly to points of sale (stores) versus shipping to retailer distribution centers. Direct store delivery results in higher product velocity, more effective control of distribution, and cost savings.

Lastly, as a fitness-focused brand, Celsius will see tailwinds as society re-opens post-Covid. With gyms and social gatherings coming back, Celsius should benefit as a "reopening play".

While it's difficult to predict how long a 40%-50% magnitude of revenue growth rate will continue, I am expecting significant revenue growth from Celsius for the foreseeable future. This strong topline growth will help burn off a steep valuation for patient long-term investors.

Finding Traction In The Profitability Department

The next promising crux of an investment thesis is the company's bottom line improvement. Often times companies with high revenue growth are afforded a "benefit of the doubt" when they are operating at a loss. The idea is that the expansion phase means revenue growth at all costs.

Still, it's critical for growing companies to show an eventual path towards profitability, and it's even more promising when a company actually shows profit during its expansion phase.

Here we see how 2020 has been a year of significant financial progress for the company. Operating margin has trended higher throughout 2020, and Celsius has generated positive EBITDA. There will still be significant spending for expansion efforts but as the business scales larger, I expect margins to continue expanding and EBITDA to steadily increase over time. Celsius will not be "one of those companies", where investors wait years for profitability that never comes.

Long-Term Upside Remains As The Company Matures

A business with rapidly growing revenues and profitability in this market will not be cheap, and that is certainly the case with Celsius. Celsius has undergone significant multiple expansion over the past year, which is obvious when you consider the stock's wide 52-week range.

So is the stock attractively valued today? The recent rise in 10-year yields has pressured growth stocks, and we have seen Celsius retrace approximately 33% from its 52-week highs.

If we look at the stock's forward EV to Sales versus Monster (MNST) (a more mature peer), we see that Celsius currently commands a valuation just over twice that of Monster. Monster is still growing (11% revenue CAGR over past five years), but is well ahead of the maturation curve with strong and established EPS growth.

Given the company's long growth runway, the current valuation at less than 20x EV to Sales is reasonable for a long-term investor. I wouldn't chase the stock above 20x, resulting in a maximum entry point of approximately $56 per share. Still less than a tenth of Monster's size, we see what Celsius could one day "grow up" to be.

Wrapping Up

It's hard to imagine another energy drink story as successful as Monster has been, but Celsius Holdings still presents enough excitement for a patient long-term investor. The company has executed well, and the growth runway ahead should last years. The recent pullback has offered a chance for accumulation, but I would be careful about chasing the stock given its premium multiple.