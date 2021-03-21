Rethinking The Defense Industry

When most of us think about the “defense industry” we zero in on the major contractors to the Pentagon including the likes of Boeing (BA), General Dynamics (GD), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Raytheon Technologies (RTX). However, in our interdependent world, this frame of reference is inadequate.

Those that follow me know that I am a globalist having invested throughout the world including in North and South America, Europe and Eurasia, Africa, the Orient/East Asia, and Australia. That said, I am not naïve to geopolitical tensions and the implications they hold for businesses between competing nations.

Rare Earth Metals

Against a broader definition of the “defense industry”, significant investment opportunities reveal themselves around these issues. I am talking about, for example, the “rare earths”, seventeen elements/metals (REMs) most of us have never heard of but brief descriptions of which point to their critical importance.

Scandium: Atomic weight 21. Used to strengthen aluminum alloys. Yttrium: Atomic weight 39. Used in superconductors and exotic light sources. Lanthanum: Atomic weight 57. Used in specialty glasses and optics, electrodes, and hydrogen storage. Cerium: Atomic weight 58. Makes an excellent oxidizer, used in oil cracking during petroleum refining and is used for yellow coloring in ceramics and glass. Praseodymium: Atomic weight 59. Used in magnets, lasers and as green color in ceramics and glass. Neodymium: Atomic weight 60. Used in magnets, lasers and as purple color in ceramics and glass. Promethium: Atomic weight 61. Used in nuclear batteries. Only man-made isotopes have ever been observed on Earth, with a speculated 500-600 grams naturally occurring on the planet. Samarium: Atomic weight 62. Used in magnets, lasers, and neutron capture. Europium: Atomic weight 63. Makes colored phosphors, lasers, and mercury-vapor lamps. Gadolinium: Atomic weight 64. Used in magnets, specialty optics, and computer memory. Terbium: Atomic weight 65. Used as green in ceramics and paints, and in lasers and fluorescent lamps. Dysprosium: Atomic weight 66. Used in magnets and lasers. Holmium: Atomic weight 67. Used in lasers. Erbium: Atomic weight 68. Used in steel alloyed with vanadium, as well as in lasers. Thulium: Atomic weight 69. Used in portable x-ray equipment. Ytterbium: Atomic weight 70. Used in infrared lasers. Also, works as a great chemical reducer. Lutetium: Atomic weight 71. Used in specialty glass and radiology equipment.

Dependency on China

The reality of REM criticality hit home last year with China’s ’talk’ of cutting back their exports including to the United States. Why is this such a big deal? Because the production of the rare earths falls off quickly once outside China that produces 60-80% of the world’s supply. Indeed, “the Quad” – Australia, India, Japan, and the United States – agreed about the threat and have joined hands, “…to build a rare earth procurement chain to counter the dominance China plays in supplying these essential elements…”.

MP Materials & Lynas

There are two primary opportunities to invest into this situation: a) Here in the US, MP Materials (MP) that recently went public by way of a SPAC, and b) In Australia, Lynas Rare Earths (OTCPK:LYSCF) (OTCPK:LYSDY) that also operates in Malaysia. These companies are believed to be the largest miners/processors of rare earths outside China. So important are they to the defense of our supply-chain that the Department of Defense has entered into agreements with them concerning the mining of the ore, and separation of the metal.

MP Materials “de-SPACed” with its IPO on November 18, 2020. Only on Thursday did it issue its full year and fourth quarter financials. Its PowerPoint is somewhat more informative than its earnings release and shows a public company that is off to a great start with excellent Q4 year-over-year growth of:

Revenue, +100% to $42.2 million

Net Income, +2,240% to $24.1 million

EBITDA, +297% to $18.0 million

As importantly, MP raised $545 million through the SPAC/IPO process and is now running with $520 million cash on its balance sheet meaning it is exceedingly liquid and well capitalized. Management’s confidence in MP’s future comes through in their earnings call transcript.

As for Lynas, I will follow my preferred convention of looking down their P&L for second derivatives, that is the change of change. Companies that exhibit a pattern of acceleration interest me and we generally see it here added to the company’s conservative gearing (as in negligible financial leverage) and strong liquidity. Incidentally, if you want to read the most refreshing earnings call transcripts I have ever seen, check this one out by Amanda Lacaze, CEO, of Lynas Rare Earths.

Lynas / 2020 Q2/Q1 Q3/Q2 Q4/Q3 Total Revenue Change +12% +68% +8% Gross Profit Change +14% +176% +8% Operating Income Change -13% [div. over negative] +8% Net Income Change -11% [div. over negative] +8%

In other words, on top of the overriding strategic ‘defense’ argument, MP and Lynas are growing and positioned to go further. So far, we have done very well on MP; now up 180% again since we bought in just over 4 months ago. Looking ahead, of the four professional investment analysts who cover the stock, 1 has it as a “hold” and 3 as a “buy” with a median price target of $48, 4% above its current price of $46. The stock is fully valued.

As to LYSCF, or the ADR’s as you prefer, four analysts cover it as well with 1 as a “sell" and 3 as a “buy” with a median price target of $6.40, 33% over where the shares currently trade. The comparative graphs below date to 11/18/2020 the date we first bought MP; we did not start buying into LYSDF until February 16th.

For the reasons cited, most prognosticators believe that the demand for REM’s will soar and with it, prices. Here is MarketWatch’s take on the subject as well as that of Barron’s. As if to underscore the point, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) warned last week about a deepening shortage of semiconductors, a problem echoed by Toyota (TM) and Honda (HMC) who have scaled back their US operations. To be fair, we do not know if these issues, at this time, trace back through the supply-chain to rare earths but they could and, if not now, eventually, if we don’t address the challenge.

As to risks, the major one, IMO, is that mining is a dirty business subject to heavy regulation and no end of challenges from environmentalists. However, the competitive defense imperative is so compelling that I believe governments will ‘do what is necessary’ to secure adequate domestic supplies of the ores. Although not related to REM’s but, rather, to massive copper deposits in Eastern Arizona, toward such a goal, the government is facilitating the trading of land/rights between parties, in this case between the Apaches and Resolution Copper, a joint venture between Rio Tinto (RIO) and BHP (BHP).

Others Must Also Defend

Just as the United States must defend its supply-lines and industries, so must other countries friendly or not. For example, on March 5th SA published a blurb stating that the U.S. is granting export licenses for wafer fabrication equipment needed beyond our borders. This will bode well for American suppliers of this technology including Lam Research (LRCX), KLA (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Axcelis (ACLS). However, it also stands to benefit China’s wafer foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCQX:SMICY). Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill is moving through the Senate that would, “incentivize US manufacturers to build or retool existing plants to make advanced energy parts like semiconductors and batteries and create good-paying jobs across the country”.

These ideas need not be confined to technology. On a completely different vein, it is conceivable that Corteva (CTVA) could benefit from a serious uplift in the sales of advanced, genetically modified seeds needed by countries to defend their food supplies from the mounting threats of climate change.

All said, the traditional definition of “military defense” is timeworn. It no longer aligns with global realities. Our countries, and we investors, need to start thinking more broadly about what it takes to defend our competitive advantage meaning our industries, companies, and jobs.