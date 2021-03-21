Photo by Kevin Brine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) has been posting some solid gains lately. As of this writing, it was up 29% for the year, rising in tandem with the strengthening price of oil. The bullishness in energy stocks - which Suncor has been a beneficiary of - was widely anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted oil prices by reducing travel. Most energy analysts thought that oil prices would recover eventually. This year, they did, and it's sending stocks like Suncor higher. In this article I'll develop a bullish thesis on Suncor, arguing that it has continued upside as long as oil prices stay high. I'll start by looking at Suncor's position in the market.

Suncor Energy's Position in the Market

Suncor Energy is a fully integrated energy company. That means that it is involved in all segments of the energy industry, including exploration, production, refining and sales. Specifically, Suncor Energy breaks down its business units as follows:

Exploration & Production.

Supply & Trading.

Products & Services (this includes the Petro Canada gas station business).

The company also has some small business units like wind power but they aren't significant as a percentage of revenue. Dun & Bradstreet lists Suncor's largest competitors as:

Imperial Oil (IMO).

(IMO). Shell Canada Limited.

Husky Energy - a subsidiary of Cenovus Energy (CVE).

In general, Suncor's relationship with its competitors is highly cooperative. For example, Suncor cooperates with Imperial Oil and others on the joint venture Syncrude - which Suncor is the main operator of. The company also cooperates with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) - the parent of Shell Canada Limited - selling Shell branded fuel to its own customers at retail sites across Colorado. This high level of cooperation speaks to a highly consolidated industry where the big players benefit from each other's presence rather than being harmed by it.

None of this to say that competition in the oil & gas sector isn't a real factor. Neighboring gas stations compete with each other directly for share of local consumers' money. According to research by economist Paul F. Byrne, gas stations consider the behavior of their 15 nearest competitors when setting prices. This would describe the competitive relationship between Suncor's Petro Canada stations and Husky's gas stations, when the two are found close by. Similarly, oil and gas companies compete with each other for the rights to land leases on oil-rich land. In 2011, the government of Alberta generated $3.4 billion from land sales to oil companies. Activity in 2020 was weaker because of the oil downturn that year, but overall, the amount of money spent on land leases shows the competitive nature of oil & gas exploration.

Price of Oil Needed to Break Even

The recent bullishness in Suncor Energy's stock can be, to a very large extent, explained by the rising price of oil. Suncor, as an integrated oil & gas company, makes money directly off of oil sales. It makes money at the pumps when Canadian customers fill up at Petro Canada stations; it also sells petroleum products wholesale and supplies 35% of Colorado's gasoline and diesel fuel. These operations are more profitable when the price of oil is high, so Suncor stands to profit immensely from strength in the price of that commodity.

What price exactly does Suncor need to break even?

In a 2017 speech, Suncor's CEO said "less than $40." In May of this year, the company said in a press release that it was cutting its dividend to reduce the breakeven price to $35 a barrel. This would suggest that the company is more than able to turn a profit at the current WTI price of $62. At a $35 breakeven price, Suncor generates $27 in profit on a $62 barrel of oil. In light of this, Suncor should report positive GAAP profits for the first quarter of 2021. In fact, the current price of oil might support the company increasing its dividend soon. If the company slashed its dividend to lower its breakeven price, then it should be able to raise the dividend at $62 oil - although it's likely to wait until the pandemic is officially over before making a move on that. Ultimately, a severe enough outbreak of COVID-19 could destroy demand for gasoline again.

No Major Dilution

One major concern about companies that got hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic is dilution. If a company's earnings decline to $0 for a year but it is still covering costs, and it bounces back the next year, then its theoretical value is the same as before, minus one year's earnings. However, if a company actively loses money and has to issue shares to stay afloat, then the proportional ownership stake of each share declines.

This was a big problem for airlines in 2020. Thanks to their enormous fixed costs and tanking revenue, they had to issue shares and debt to keep operating. For example, Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) issued a $1.6 billion package of debt and equity just to stay afloat - not to spur massive growth.

In 2020, there were concerns that dilution would be a major problem for energy stocks just like it was for airlines. Most exploration and production companies ran losses in 2020, so the fear was justified. But at least in Suncor's case, no major dilution has occurred. In its most recent quarter, Suncor had 1,525,150,794 shares outstanding. In the same quarter a year before, it had 1,529,583,074. Thanks to buybacks, the number of shares actually shrunk! When the supply of shares is smaller, that means that the stock has further to grow when demand picks up. Since Suncor hasn't diluted its equity, it should be able to rally back to its pre-COVID-19 prices quickly once its business recovers fully. That would take the stock to a price range between $30 and $35.

Some Attractive Value Metrics

As we've seen, Suncor is quite able to turn a profit at today's oil prices. With a $35 WTI break even point, it will turn a $27 profit on $62 oil. That's a pretty healthy profit margin. But ultimately, there's more to an investing decision than just profitability. A $1,000 stock generating $20 per share in profit, unless its earnings are growing, is a poor value. Most investors expect their investment to be recouped in fewer than 50 years.

Fortunately, Suncor's stock is not in this boat. There are two reasons for this.

One, the rising price of oil points to the potential for strong earnings growth if it continues. As mentioned, Suncor's earnings are directly tied to the price of oil - when oil rises so do SU's earnings.

Second, Suncor is actually cheap by some value metrics. The P/E ratio is not one of those metrics, as Suncor's earnings are negative for the trailing 12 month period. However, it scores well by some alternative measures, such as:

Price/book: 1.18.

Price/sales: 1.71.

Price/operating cash flow (forward): 4.29.

These are all fairly low value metrics. The price-to-book ratio is particularly encouraging, as it implies you're paying only an 18% premium to the value of the company's assets, net of debt. Also, if the price of oil remains high in 2021, Suncor's earnings will eventually climb up. In such a situation, SU may prove to have been cheap relative to future earnings at today's prices.

Risks and Challenges

So far, I've shown that SU stock has a lot of things going for it. Between a rising price of oil and a potential North America economic re-opening, it has some tailwinds right now. However, the risks and challenges to this thesis are legion. The most important to note are the following:

A collapse in the price of oil. Suncor needs at least $35 oil to turn a profit. It would need oil above $40 in order to raise its dividend back to where it was before last year's cut. Given the current bullishness in oil, Suncor will likely be profitable for the current quarter. But that could easily change if oil prices decline.

Suncor needs at least $35 oil to turn a profit. It would need oil above $40 in order to raise its dividend back to where it was before last year's cut. Given the current bullishness in oil, Suncor will likely be profitable for the current quarter. But that could easily change if oil prices decline. Market access. Suncor chiefly produces bitumen, a "heavy" form of petroleum that carries a lower price than light crude. The lower price is because it's less desirable and requires more refining. In addition to having a lower price than light crude oil, bitumen and heavy crude also have fewer buyers, making Suncor's product less desirable than alternatives on the global market.

Suncor chiefly produces bitumen, a "heavy" form of petroleum that carries a lower price than light crude. The lower price is because it's less desirable and requires more refining. In addition to having a lower price than light crude oil, bitumen and heavy crude also have fewer buyers, making Suncor's product less desirable than alternatives on the global market. Pipeline takeaway capacity. Suncor heavily relies on pipelines to move its product. If pipeline developments are heavily stalled or at full capacity, then product will either be shipped by more expensive means, or accumulate in reserves. This is a pretty serious risk factor at present. Joe Biden recently cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline and the State of Michigan is seeking to shut down Enbridge's (ENB) Line 5. So, pipeline capacity could become an issue for Suncor very quickly.

The Bottom Line

Despite the many risk factors it faces, Suncor Energy benefits from trends in today's energy industry. With oil and gasoline prices on the rise, the company is likely to produce positive income for the current quarter. If they stay high, then Suncor will likely have a strong full year in 2021. Of course, another major wave of COVID-19 resulting in mass lockdowns would ruin all that. As would a major supply increase. But as long as the economy is open and energy politics remain reasonably calm, then Suncor is a good value at today's prices.