In late December, we covered Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), discussing its growth prospects and potential for robust investor returns ahead despite its seemingly high valuation.

As a reminder, MNST has been one of the most successful stories in the global equity markets over the past couple of decades. More specifically, over the past 20 years, Monster has achieved CAGR (compound annual growth rate) returns of 42.4%, delivering higher shareholder value creation than today's most successful and celebrated tech companies during this period. In dollar terms, a $10,000 investment in Monster 20 years ago would be worth $11.8M today, which is almost unreal. Now, you may be thinking that past returns do not guarantee a similar performance in the future, and you are absolutely right. The point, however, is that Monster's continuous growth has remained resilient for years, with no signs of a slowdown. Today, the company's growth story remains unchanged, with the most recent quarter displaying, once again, incredible numbers. Let's dig into it.

Q4 - Another incredible quarter

Starting with the top line of Monster's Q4 income statement, the company surprised analysts and investors alike by posting revenue growth of 17.6%. This is quite remarkable considering that the global hospitality industry remains depressed, with restaurants and entertainment locations remaining closed, which normally make for a great endpoint for Monster to sell its beverages.

The highest selling Q4 in the company's history would, in fact, have been even more successful if it hadn't been for some unfortunate product returns, negatively impacting revenues by around $15.2M.

Due to Monster's "minimalistic" operations, including $0 of long-term debt on its balance sheet, almost all of its operating income (gross profit - operating expenses) makes it to the bottom line. Due to reduced operating expenses during the quarter (24.1% of sales against 28.9% YoY,) Monster's net income margins, which have been in a prolonged expansion, hit an all-time high level of 39.4%, translating in net income of $471.7M, the highest in the company's history.

The reason for the lower operating expenses was reduced expenditures for sponsorships and endorsements and travel and entertainment as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, net income was impacted by a non-recurring tax benefit of approximately $165.1 million, making for a one-off gain. However, even if we exclude this, the operating income margin was 33.6%, higher than the 31.2% from Q4-2019, confirming that its profitability expansion remains intact.

These margins are phenomenal because they provide a huge margin of safety in the company's bottom line. Even if Monster temporarily faced challenges in its, say, distribution or production, taking on additional expenses, profitability would not be threatened at all. Further, if the company ever decided to take on debt to expand further/faster, the fact the balance sheet has no long-term obligations, along with Monster's fat margins, would guarantee dirt-cheap financing. Creditors would easily lend cash to Monster at rates as low as 2%-2.5% (if not lower) in the current market environment, making for a great future advantage to have in mind.

Pushing the right buttons

Monster's growth over the years, and more specifically during Q4, which continued being impacted by the hospitality industry's ongoing challenges, can be attributed to the company's spot-on marketing strategy. Product "innovation" (i.e., different flavors to keep consumers interested) is a great determinant, too, partially assisting growth. However, the marketing team has certainly done a great job.

Brands generally (for better or worse) limit themselves by marketing themselves towards a particular target group (e.g., a premium-category product) through which they try to grow. Monster, however, has become a "cool" brand to several target groups that share completely different lifestyles/cultures.

The company sponsors Mercedes' F1 team, which won a record-breaking seventh consecutive constructor's championship, beating their (beverage and F1) competitor, RedBull. The company has also been a major UFC sponsor, which should be proven a great investment moving forward, as its popularity is taking over the sports industry. Source: Investor presentation

Additionally, the company is now sponsoring artists and e-sports teams, expanding its global cultural relevance. Even today that e-sports have made great progress, there is a cultural gap between "real" sports and e-sports. Monster capturing both audiences make for a great strategy, instead of limiting itself. Finally, whether it's UFC or e-sports, Monster is investing in rapidly growing competitions, essentially positioning itself on the "autopilot," riding these sports' underlying growth.

Source: Investor presentation

Monster's marketing strategy should help retain robust growth moving forward, which is already the case with the company's performance post-Q4. In the earnings call, management mentioned that for the 13 weeks through February 13, 2021, for all outlets combined (convenience, grocery, drug, mass merchandisers), net sales in dollars in the energy drink category, including energy shots, had increased by 11.2%. Further, Monster's market share continued expanding, increasing by 1.3% during the quarter to 32.5%. The company is therefore not only taking advantage of the growing industry it operates in but also capturing its competitors' sales.

Valuation, risks, and rating

When Monster's stock was trading at forwarding P/E beyond 40, many had argued that it was overvalued. However, the premium multiple was proven to be well-deserved, with the company smoothly growing into its valuation. Shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of around 32.8, which in our view, is quite reasonable considering Monster's market dominance, non-stop growth, fat margins, and ample financial flexibility. As mentioned before, Monster has $0 of long-term debt and $2B in cash. Combined with its qualities and spot-on marketing, a premium valuation is only reasonable. Finally, the company has been buying back substantial amounts of stock (~15% of the company since 2016) at higher multiples, confirming that management also finds the stock's (previously even higher) valuation inexpensive.

In terms of risks, from a financial perspective, it's truly hard to list any. The company maintains a clean balance sheet, spacious liquidity, and deep margins. Still, we see two potential future risks.

The first is energy drinks gradually losing their cultural relevance in the various sports industries the company sponsors. This is quite unlikely considering the underlying growth, though still worth mentioning. The second is competition. Sure, Monster is clearly dominating the industry along with RedBull, with both companies gaining market share, as mentioned earlier. However, a disruptive product (marketing-wise) can easily start eating away some of that market share.

For example, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently launched his own energy drink, "ZOA". The Rock had recently another launch, that of his own tequila brand, Teremana, which instantly became one of the fastest-growing spirit brands. Considering that such a cultural icon can achieve similar success levels with ZOA, Monster's growth could potentially slow down.

All points considered, Monster's growth story remains intact, featuring great financial qualities and an exciting marketing strategy. With its valuation becoming slightly more attractive as of recently, we believe that at its current price levels, the stock remains an attractive buy, which should yield attractive returns going forward both from a profitability growth and from capital returns (buybacks) perspective. Hence we remain long.