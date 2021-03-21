My International Dividend Portfolio And Investment Journey

Disclosure

Within this article, the company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will be mentioned. For the reader, I'd like to disclose that I'm an employee of the company. The nature of my position is an office job, that does not concern sales or carries management responsibility.

Background

Dear fellow investors.

I recently started contributing to this great community, but my journey as an investor took its baby steps many years ago. I’m an early 30’s DIY investor from Denmark with a dividend growth focus. I bought my first stocks more than ten years ago, but as you will see later, I don’t hold any of those any longer. Truth be told, I had no clue what I was doing back then, and I simply bought domestic (Danish) stocks in companies I knew about without considering their fundamentals or otherwise. I even remember executing the trades, without giving it a second thought.

I became a member of Seeking Alpha in 2014 and being an avid consumer of Coke Zero, I turned my attention towards the company and purchased my first set of stocks in a company based outside Europe. Truth be told, the Seeking Alpha community has been a baseline of inspiration for many of my purchases ever since. I find great inspiration in studying other people’s approaches and angles towards companies and their marketplace.

I’ve since then become a much more mature investor, doing my due diligence and looking towards the long term. It took a considerable amount of time to find my direction and focus, but I always knew I was a conservative investor by heart which ultimately resulted in a stringent focus on adding onto my income.

Since my early 20s, I’ve also completed a few educations including a bachelor’s in financial management, a graduate diploma in accounts, and an MSc in Economics & Business Administration - Supply Chain Management. Those, supported by lots of books on investment and interesting talks with other investors, have helped shape my focus and understanding of capital markets.

However, all those aside, I still find it difficult to navigate the markets and avoid the pitfalls of human psychology, so I hope those of you who read this will join in discussions on how to put together a portfolio that will provide value many years into the future.

Some of my many lessons

Starting out as an investor is a painful journey if you ask me, or it could just be my temper and fear of losing my hard-earned money on what can come by as a play at the roulette table when you aren’t experienced. I remember doing my first trades and surveying the positions vigilantly to the point that it disturbed my focus on the job. An unhealthy habit that tends to make one second guess the decisions made in the past for no purpose at all.

I discovered that I tended to experience the fear of missing out as I felt like an opportunity could pass by in an instant if I didn’t buy the dip. Back then I didn’t realise, that time in the market is what matters and not whether you buy at $5 or $6 dollars á share. I felt it both ways and I also tended to sell too early, much too focused on harvesting an immediate profit once available or significant enough to move the needle in my private economy.

It takes time to build knowledge, and I reckon I’ll never be done collecting, but I’m glad to say I’ve put some of my worst habits away while lesser evils have come to the surface. It is a continuous journey.

My Investment Strategy

Before I unveil the whole portfolio, I’d like to briefly present my strategy, or should we call it focus points. If you dive into my portfolio, you will see that some of my earlier buys didn’t meet these criteria, but that is because my strategy has evolved over time.

As a reader, you should also know that this portfolio consists of private savings. As such, it isn't my retirement portfolio.

I typically conduct industry comparisons to identify winners based on both past financial performance and market outlook

I strive towards purchasing companies at points in time when P/B is at a historically attractable level

I strive towards purchasing companies at a 3%+ dividend yield if possible – but it is a rule I deviate from at my own discretion

Almost the entirety of my portfolio will have to be dividend payers, as I value the income greatly. My goal is to create an additional income that will grow over time. Should I be lucky enough, it might allow me to retire early. My current retirement age is 70 and let’s see if my government hasn’t changed that when I get there in roughly 40 years. I’d like to be able to make that choice myself

Diversification both in sectors and markets – large-cap companies is my main focus

I don’t have a problem with being in sectors some would consider immoral such as tobacco or defence

The whole portfolio as of 03/20/2021

Authors Own Creation

Here it is – I’ve tried to include all metrics of interest. It currently stands at a total of $130.013 from an invested capital of $93.926 holding an unrealised upside of $36.087. The annual dividend currently stands at $3551. I’m pleased to see the yield on cost (YOC) growing for most of my core holdings. It doesn’t provide relevance for you as a reader, but it provides motivation for me as the owner. It reminds me of the power of compounding and patience.

My largest individual holdings by current value include Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Visa Inc (V) and Nike Inc (NKE). They are not deliberately overweight, they have just performed better than other positions. The exception being NVO, which is the widest held with Danish households, and therefore also my first position which I’ve added to over the years. As disclaimed at the beginning of the article, I do work for the company, but my position was established before being employed so those two facts are not tied together.

A more visual illustration of my portfolio can be seen below.

Authors Own Creation

Recent additions to the ever-growing family

A few thoughts on my most recent additions. As you can see, I’ve grown my portfolio quite a bit over the last year. Most recently, I’ve added the mining company BHP Group (BHP). Doing so, was a result of an article I’ve written here on Seeking Alpha. BHP Group, in my mind, is an industry winner with an excellent financial record and an attractive portfolio of assets heavy within especially copper mining. A metal we will need much more of, as we move towards an electrified future. Relying on wind turbines and solar panels, we will need 5-6 times as much copper per MW of energy produced compared to traditional fossil- and nuclear energy sources. The multiplier is on par if you compare combustion engine cars and buses to electrical versions, where the multiplier is 3-4 as much copper. I believe it is a safe play, at a time when the industry is coming alive.

I’ve also added Lockheed Martin (LMT) both because my portfolio was a little light on industrials but also because the company traded at a dividend yield of just above 3%. LMT has aggressively raised its dividend throughout the last decade and I see no reason why they shouldn’t do that in the coming decade while continuously adding value to its shareholders. From my perspective, they have got what resembles a monopoly within many of its product offerings, or at least close to.

Is there such a thing as underweight or overweight – or is it an illusion?

Being in my early 30’s I have to admit I often think whether my portfolio is too safe, more resembling someone twice my age. I often joke to my friends, that I’m an old man in young man’s body – not meant in a negative way, it’s just who I am. That shines through on my handling of investments as well. Having said that, I’ve skydived more than once, can’t have anyone say I wouldn’t dare!

If we look at my portfolio composition, we can see that I’m heavily invested in certain industries while completely lacking in others. I don’t necessarily believe anyone would have to fit into that industry split, but I utilise it as a guideline for where I should look next, which is also why I’ve added basic materials and utilities within the last year.

Authors Own Creation

Taking a step back and thinking about whether my portfolio represents a sufficient sector split and acknowledging my own pitfalls of being maybe a bit too conservative, I’ve thought about what my next investments might be.

If a reasonable price presented itself, I would like to add Caterpillar Inc (CAT) to increase my presence within industrials and because I think it is a viable long-term play. In the short term, we’ve seen massive fiscal stimuli across OPEC economies (might I say Global?) which I suspect will create an upwards moving demand for its products. Further, that as an industry winner, I see no reason why CAT shouldn’t be around many years from now. I’ll be transparent and mention that I during March 2020 had an open order for $90 á share, but it never got lower than $90.5. Oh boy, have I been kicking myself ever since and especially looking at it today at $225 á share. Oh well, can’t catch them all.

In that regard, I’m also looking at a few Scandinavian companies that I would be interested in picking up. I used to be exposed to the Swedish market, but I’ve since then closed my positions as I acquired stocks in companies with poor management. Having said that, quite a few companies from Sweden would offer similar exposure as CAT, which naturally makes me aware. I did an article on the Scandinavian market, where you might find inspiration if you are also looking that way.

A long-term secular trend is a green transformation. I expect the existing oil majors to eventually shift their cash flow towards green energy. I’ve recently written an article about offshore wind and British Petroleum Plc (BP), which has made me think about going long BP. An alternative would be to add the iShares S&P Clean Energy Index (ICLN) to obtain a basket. A regular position of $3000 would correspond to roughly 2% of my portfolio. My only fear is, that if one studies the underlying securities within the index, that they are priced to perfection and then some. No one wants to be the bag holder, and rising interest rates will most likely also push down the index as discounted income many years into the future sees diminishing value.

Considering the runway I have in front of me before ever considering retirement I also acknowledge that I might benefit from picking up the dividend compounders of tomorrow. When I added Visa (V) I didn’t think of it as a dividend play, but as a future dividend play. This is the exact reason why I used the recent noise surrounding Alibaba (BABA) to pick up some shares, as it plays around the growing middle class of China in so many ways. You probably wouldn’t be surprised if I tell you I wouldn’t mind adding Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) to my portfolio for the exact same reasons.

Now, I’d like to ask you, my fellow investor, what you would do if you were in my shoes. I’m a strong believer in finding inspiration in what others think while being in a similar position as myself. I can only learn, so I invite you to share reflections and input.

What's Next?

I intend on sharing an update on my portfolio roughly twice a year or around timings where I make major movements in my portfolio. I have a plan to add roughly $6000 to it annually, and more if I can.

I’d like to thank you for reading and I appreciate any feedback or input you would like to share. If there is anything else you would like to see or have me discuss, please say so in the comments and I’ll consider including it in future posts.