The first quarter of 2021 has seen many shocks to global financial markets. The stock market began the year with a sharp surge that rang of speculative fervor. More recently, we've seen a spiking inflationary outlook which has driven industrial commodities to long-term highs and has fueled a crash in the bond market. As equities become increasingly expensive and interest rates rise, the scene is set for an increase in volatility. There has been a small correction in technology stocks which I believe may be extended due to record retail trading and margin borrowing.

No doubt, today is a good time for investors to take a closer look at the situation today and avoid assuming the most popular narratives will remain accurate. These narratives include the view that inflation and rates will stay low regardless of Fed policy, that the economy will see a full "V-shaped" return to normal, and that the federal government will continue to supply seemingly limitless stimulus to the economy and financial markets.

Indeed, the government's immense difficulties passing the recent $1.9T package and the sharp rise in federal borrowing costs seem to indicate that liquidity will become limited going forward. The Federal Reserve's decision to not extend SLR relief may be yet another bearish catalyst. Additionally, while many are betting on a "return to normal" recent events raise the question: What is 'normal' in an ever-changing world? In the face of such uncertainty, it is reasonable for investors to reduce exposure to assets without physical ownership such as bonds and most equities.

In my view, assets with physical backing are much safer in this environment since they have real value that cannot be permanently impaired by a change in liquidity and inflation. Obviously, this includes gold and silver though recent events have indicated paper gold and silver products carry physical supply risks. As recently discussed in "As Billionaires Buy Farmland, Individual Investors Buy Farmland Partners" farmland is a particular opportunity which I believe is enhanced now that Farmland Partners (FPI) is trading at a more reasonable valuation.

On a similar note, many investors may be flocking to REITs or large REIT ETFs such as Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). Unlike other equities, most REITs are still trading at a discount to their pre-COVID levels. The ongoing increase in tenant delinquency and forbearance, ever-extended eviction moratoriums, and a general decline in out-of-the-home activity has created significant issues for some REITs. That said, REITs do own real assets which limits their long-term exposure to rising inflation. In my view, their valuations are generally more reasonable since buildings are easier to value than the pre-earnings, pre-sales, or deeply indebted corporations which permeate today's equity market.

Still, there are risks facing REITs which investors should consider. The popular REIT ETF VNQ is exposed to many of these considering it holds over large 170 firms in a wide range of sectors. While VNQ offers easy low-cost diversification into the REIT space, I believe investors may reduce risk exposure further by looking at alternatives. Let's take a closer look at these risks and how to mitigate them.

1. Rising Mortgage Rates

As you likely know, mortgage rates have been at notoriously extreme lows over the past year with the average 30-year rate falling well below 3%. This has occurred despite the fact that roughly 10%+ of residential mortgages remain in either delinquency or forbearance. In the commercial space, delinquency is low for most but in double-digits for lodging and retail.

Overall, it seems the spread between mortgage rates and treasury rates should have increased over the past year due to heightened risk factors. However, the spread actually shrunk and is only recently showing signs of bottoming. This appears to be due to a surge in purchasing activity from the Federal Reserve. See below:

Data by YCharts

The orange line above represents the average 30-year mortgage rate in the U.S and the blue line is the rate paid on a 30-year Treasury bond. Assuming there is a zero-chance of Treasury delinquency, the difference between the two represents the excess risk premia in the mortgage market. This spread should correlate to economic risks facing the real estate industry. As such, it rose at a rapid pace early last year as it becomes clear COVID-19 would have negative economic consequences. However, the spread collapsed beginning around April as the Federal Reserve aggressively acquired mortgage-backed securities through its QE program.

The Federal Reserve now owns around one-third of all U.S mortgages and this figure is skyrocketing as the Fed ramped up its purchase program over the past few weeks. I suspect this portion of its balance sheet is growing at such a rapid pace due to the Fed's worry about the recent rise in mortgage rates. However, despite the rapid increase in purchases, mortgage rates are now firmly on the rise. I believe they could spike much higher as it becomes clear the Federal Reserve is losing its grip on the market and has created an artificially low-rate environment. If it were not for QE, the 30-year mortgage would likely be at least 4.5%-5.5% today as implied by the pre-QE spread.

Such a spike would undoubtedly harm many REITs who, unlike homeowners, usually use shorter-term financing and thus could see a rapid decline in cash flow as they refinance at higher rates. This could be deadly for those with high leverage as their creditworthiness declines.

2. Deurbanization As The New Normal

While opinions regarding the "new normal" differ widely from person to person, there are a few clear likely permanent changes. Recent surveys show that around two-thirds of Manhattan white-collar workers will not return to the office full-time. New York's shift may be more extreme than other cities, but this shows demand for office space will undoubtedly decline.

This change also allows more people to move to suburban and rural areas as has been witnessed over the past year. Most residential REITs are situated in multi-family urban areas and are therefore likely to experience the same decline in demand as are offices. Of course, a decline in urban activity also negatively impacts virtually all REITs since most are city-centric as opposed to rural/suburban. Most cities are seeing negative trends in the office rental market and I believe this will persist for years as it only takes a small increase in vacancies for rents to decline significantly due to competition.

3. Rise in Capitalization Rates

Commercial property has never been expensive as it is today. This is due to a variety of factors including abundant liquidity/record low rates, low-risk perception, and immense foreign investment. Today, these three supportive factors all appear to be becoming negative. Commercial properties are valued using capitalization rates which are annual property net-operating-income (operating income plus depreciation) over the market value of the assets.

According to CBRE's data, these rates average around 8.5% in 2000, ~5.5% in 2007 (~6.5% post-crash), and around 4.5% today. These rates edged higher prior to COVID and CBRE believes they will rise 50 bps to 1%+ this year due to outmigration. In my opinion, the rise may be even higher due to the potential for a sharp increase in interest rates and developing liquidity pressures.

If cap-rates rise from 4.5% to 5.5%, then the total asset value of a REIT is expected to decline by roughly 20%. Most REIT balance sheets are roughly 60% liabilities and 40% equity. Thus, such a decline would cause the equity's market value to drop by around 45% (since the debt balance does not change). It would take a 3% increase in capitalization rates to bring such a REIT's equity value to zero. While this is generally unlikely, it shows a 1-2% increase could bring many REITs to their knees - particularly those with high debt and/or declining NOI.

The Bottom Line: Look to Industrial REITs

Importantly, there is one segment that CBRE specifically left out of this bearish cap rate prediction - industrial REITs. Indeed, industrial REITs are unlikely to be negatively impacted by white-collar deurbanization. COVID also proved that the U.S must increase its manufacturing base in order to reduce supply-chain risks overseas. Thus, I suspect industrial REITs will continue to have much fewer credit and income issues than other segments.

VNQ has unfortunately low exposure to industrial REITs at only 10%. Most of the fund is invested in specialized REITs (largely tech-oriented and arguably the most overvalued), though it has some exposure to all segments. In my view, all of the primary segments besides industrials are exposed to these key risks. Additionally, because VNQ invests in the largest REITs on the market, it has a very high valuation with a weighted-average P/E of 41X and a jarring price-to-book of 2.6X. VNQ has a yield of 3.7% which is lower than normal and may decline considering NOI and financing pressures facing most REITs.

As an alternative, investors can gain exposure to industrial REITs through the Pacer Industrial REIT ETF (INDS). This fund owns manufacturing and warehouse REITs which I believe are safer long-term bets. It has a lower forward dividend yield of 3.3% but its weighted-average price-to-FFO of 22X indicates solid coverage. As you can see below, INDS has also outperformed VNQ by a steady degree over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Other niche REIT segments that I believe are superior to VNQ are farmland such as Farmland Partners (FPI) and Gladstone Land (LAND) as well as land-owning companies such as Tejon Ranch (TRC).

Overall, land-owning and manufacturing companies carry greater exposure to the "blue-collar economy" which I believe has tremendous growth potential, provides better inflationary defense, and less exposure to the ongoing shifts in the "white-collar economy" (i.e., work-from-home, popping technology bubble). VNQ is an easy and highly liquid choice which I believe has less risk than the broader equity market. That said, I would personally avoid VNQ and consider these alternatives instead.