Shopify And Facebook: Democratizing Access

Introduction

My thesis is that Shopify (SHOP) and Facebook (FB) will continue to democratize access for small businesses.

Billion Dollar Brand Club by Lawrence Ingrassia talks about the fact that 25 years ago it was hard to bring a product like new toothpaste to market:

If you could get someone to make your toothpaste, no retailer would carry it; you couldn’t drive consumer demand because demand was driven by national media advertising. You were out of luck. [Location: 448]

These days merchants can sell products on their Shopify powered websites without relying on large retailers to carry them. Demand can now be driven by finding target audiences and lookalike audiences through the Facebook and Instagram channels.

Adding “more merchants” is a key part of Shopify’s flywheel and they have been doing this nicely over the years by democratizing access:

Image Source: Author’s spreadsheet based on Shopify filings

Facebook has democratized access for advertisers by making the same types of tools available to campaigns of all different sizes. Over the years management has talked about the number of active advertisers and they have disclosed being above benchmarks in various quarterly earnings calls. Going from about 1 million active advertisers in 2013 to over 10 million today, the progress has been remarkable:

Image Source: Author’s spreadsheet based on Facebook earnings calls

Shopify Is Always Adding Merchants

Shopify aggregates their scale and passes on the cost benefits to merchants which then encourages more merchants to join the platform. The 4Q20 results show that adding more merchants is an integral part of the flywheel:

Image Source: Shopify 4Q20 results

Using a merchant-first approach, Shopify is always adding “more channels, partners & capabilities”:

Image Source: Shopify 4Q20 results

Image Source: Shopify 4Q20 results

The “more GMV” part of the flywheel is exciting to watch. Shopify had as much GMV in the last quarter of 2020 as the entire year of 2018:

Image Source: Shopify 4Q20 results

Shopify CMO Jeffrey Weiser talks about democratizing commerce and bringing scale to smaller merchants at the June 2019 Investor Day. He focuses specifically on helping merchants with fulfillment:

But the role of Shopify has always been to democratize access to a set of tools that for a smaller merchant is hard to come by. And I think that that's what that fulfillment network will do, and it will do it at a rate that none of them would be able to secure as their own.

At the June 2019 Investor Day, former Chief Product Officer Craig Stuart Miller goes into more detail about democratizing commerce by giving small merchants the types of fulfillment benefits that are normally limited to large companies:

We plan on spending over a billion dollars to build and operate the Shopify fulfillment network over the next few years. This is yet another example of how Shopify is democratizing commerce, by taking the warehouse systems, machine learning and other technology that used to only be reserved for the largest companies in the world, making them accessible, and affordable to all merchants.

Facebook Ads For Small Businesses

Growing the number of marketers was stated as a top priority for Facebook from the 1Q14 call when they had under 2 million active advertisers to the 4Q16 call when they had around 5 million. The effort continues and today they have over 10 million active advertisers. One of the reasons for the prodigious growth is the availability of tools like targeting campaigns based on lookalike audiences.

Billion Dollar Brand Club talks about the way Dollar Shave Club used targeting techniques on Facebook. This provided a blueprint for small businesses:

Ampush’s success sent a clear signal to direct-to-consumer start-ups. While not everybody could develop a viral video, as Michael Dubin had for Dollar Shave Club, anybody could copy Dollar Shave Club’s Facebook strategy of using social media to target its most likely customers and constantly testing and iterating its ads using data that revealed what was working and what wasn’t. [Location: 1,312]

At the February 2016 Goldman Sachs Technology Conference Facebook COO Sandberg talks about the fact that Facebook videos are much more widely used than TV ads:

What I'm excited about, and I know we do share this passion, is that this democratizes access to people and to information and to marketing. 1.5 million small businesses will upload a video to Facebook this month. There is no way 1.5 million -- and that's free end paid -- there's no way 1.5 million small businesses will shoot and distribute a TV ad or a video ad.

Facebook COO Sandberg discusses advertising options at the February 2019 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. She explains that technology in the Facebook ecosystem gives small businesses access to sensible ad strategies:

If you're a small business, you can't buy a TV ad even in a city and you can't put up a billboard and you can't buy a big newspaper banner. And so it's really the democratization of access that technology and that targeting allows...

Challenges From Apple

Apple (AAPL) is implementing privacy changes in iOS 14 that can make it harder for advertisers to find the right audiences. Seeing as a large number of Shopify merchants often rely heavily on targeted ads from the Facebook/Instagram channel, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have concerns and they discussed them at the March 2021 PressClub show with Josh Constine.

Tobi starts by talking about friction in the past saying that a decade ago a technical background and some programming skills were required in order to become an internet retailer. Shopify has built a new reality where we don’t have these types of unnecessary restrictions. Mark says that one of the most important trends on the internet is to give individuals the power to do things that only larger enterprises could have done in the past. He talks about Tobi not being able to start his shop unless he was an engineer. Next he talks about marketing by referencing some of the things Spotify (SPOT) CEO Daniel Ek mentioned. Mark also talks about a restaurant that transitioned to a dumpling subscription service due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

And, we see this in things like marketing where it used to be that if you wanted to reach your audience in the way that Daniel's saying, you would've had to have been a big company doing pretty sophisticated analytics and marketing. And, if you were the woman doing the dumpling delivery service that I was talking about before, that just wouldn't have been accessible. There's no way that she has an analytics team, that she can figure out who are the people who are likely to want to subscribe to her dumpling service. That just wasn't gonna happen. But now you basically have these platforms that leveled the playing field a bit and make it so that you can grow a more vibrant sector of creators and small businesses.

Tobi talks about the potential for ad spend to be less effective and he expresses concern that some of the big Shopify merchants started out with niche products:

When you do the Venn diagram thing, you have to find the intersection in five different vendor programs, it's like, people who like movies in the 80s, 80s culture, and Pokemon, and jewelry and all of these other things. And that's the start but then they branch out from there later. And I think that specifically, it's going to be quite a little bit harder to do in the future is a second order effect of what I think Apple is trying to do. And it may not even be something negative. It may be something they haven't fully appreciated initially. But it's certainly something that's on the mind of the small and medium businesses.

I think Shopify and Facebook will be able to help merchants work through these privacy changes from Apple. Mark alluded to the situation in the chat above by implying that much of the challenge is the way in which privacy questions are framed. If Apple simply uses language that asks people if an app can track them around, then people will likely say no. On the other hand, if people are asked about whether some of their data can be used to help make the advertising experience more personalized, then some people should say yes the way they did with the GDPR changes in Europe.

Closing Thoughts

Both Shopify and Facebook have tremendous long-term prospects as they continue to democratize access. I’ve recently written about how Facebook seems reasonably valued while Shopify’s stock may be a bit ahead of itself.