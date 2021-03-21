Photo by Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

Following the Fed's two-day meeting last week, Chairman Powell stated during his press conference that the Fed would hold short-term interest rates near zero through 2023 and continue purchasing $120 billion in bonds per month, while also increasing estimates for economic growth in 2021 from 4.2% to 6.5% and inflation from 1.8% to 2.2%.

The Fed maintains that it can continue its crisis-era stimulus in concert with the unprecedented fiscal stimulus and achieve robust economic growth, while only realizing an inflation rate of just 2.2%. I don't think the Powell Fed can have its cake and eat it too. The more likely scenario is a much higher rate of inflation that forces the Fed to tighten monetary policy much sooner than it is currently forecasting. Of course, Chairman Powell does not want to even discuss the possibility of tightening policy in the future, because he is afraid of an adverse market reaction.

Industrial Production

Industrial production fell 2.2% in February, ending a streak of four consecutive monthly gains, and capacity utilization decreased from 75.5% to 73.8%. Manufacturing output declined 3.1%, while mining fell 5.4%, and utility output soared 7.4% on a surge in demand for heat to offset the extremely cold winter weather. That severe weather is what hampered manufacturing and mining activity, both of which should bounce back in March.

Housing Starts

Both housing starts (-10.3%) and building permits (-10.8%) plunged in February and the declines were broad based, but the worst regions were the Midwest and South where the weather was the harshest. Still, higher mortgage rates are clearly starting to take a toll on the industry.

Initial unemployment claims

Claims unexpectedly rose 45,000 through last week to 770,000 for state claims, which is a one-month high, but I would not read too much into that. There were also another 282,000 who filed through pandemic-relief programs, resulting in total claims of just over one million, which is a level we have not been able to fall below since the pandemic started. I expect us to do so in the next couple of weeks. It would have happened last week if the winter storm in Texas had not shut down the state economy in February, delaying the filing of claims, which surged by 50,000 last week alone.

Continuing claims through all state and federal programs fell nearly 1.9 million to 18.2 million, which is a big step in the right direction. We should see the number fall significantly in the coming months as the economy more fully reopens.

Retail Sales

Retail sales fell 3% in February, but the number is not as weak as it looks. January's increase was revised up from 5.3% to 7.6%, leading to a difficult comparison. Sales were also negatively impacted by the storms in Texas that cut off power for millions of consumers. The stimulus checks that fueled January's increase are twice as big today and they are being sent to more consumers. Therefore, we should see some huge increases in retail sales for March and April.

Conclusion

If the Fed refuses to tighten monetary conditions before the market deems it suitable, then the market is likely to tighten financial conditions for the Fed. That is already happening to a certain degree with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 1.75% last week. It appears that 2% is the level where the S&P 500 may buckle under the pressure of higher rates, resulting in a correction of 10%. When the 10-year yield surpassed 3% in October 2018, it resulted in a 19% correction in the S&P 500 during the fourth quarter of that year.

The bottom line is that we have unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus today with neither the Fed nor Congress accounting for the fact that the economic reopening is a stimulus of its own. It is also important to remember that today's fiscal stimulus is putting money directly into the hands of consumers who will spend it. That is unlike anything we have seen over the past decade, which is one reason we were never able to surpass a 2% inflation rate on a sustained basis.