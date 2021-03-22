3 Cheap S&P 500 Dividend Stocks

Photo by assistantua/iStock via Getty Images

Hello investors, happy early springtime to you. Today I will take a look at three of the cheapest valuations in the S&P 500. I hope to determine if these valuations offer a great buying opportunity by reviewing the following for each company:

SWOT Analysis

Growth Story

Shareholder Returns

Valuation

Aiming to find the healthiest dividends in the S&P 500, I am looking forward to seeing whether these three companies are good exemplars of dividend growth outperformance.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Strength

Huntington Ingalls (HII) has a backlog of $46 billion, compared to its enterprise value of $9.2 billion. Management expects approximately $3 billion in cumulative free cash flow for FY 2020-2025, helped by this backlog. Over the last five years, HII has lowered its share count by 3% annually while growing its dividend at a 19% CAGR. Currently, the company's dividend yields 2.3%, giving it an annual shareholder return above 5%.

Weakness

The shipbuilding company does not exactly set your hair on fire with its sales growth projections. Management currently expects Shipbuilding and Technical Solutions revenues to grow by 3% and 4-5%, respectively. Over the last five years, the company's sales have a 5% CAGR, while EPS has a 15% CAGR. This slowing growth may force HII to be reliant upon further M&A activity to fuel long-term growth.

Opportunity

The company's best prospect for growth lies within its smallest segment, Technical Solutions. Here, HII turned its focus to the autonomous naval market, acquiring Hydroid and Spatial Integrated Systems in 2020. While just a fraction of the company's revenues, these autonomous systems are set to become the new standard. As President and CEO Michael Petters explained, "As we demonstrate more capability, and capability in this space ... it's going to become a bigger part of the Navy's plan."

Threat

HII's funding for its pension has required $800 million in cash over the last three years. While it is not an existential threat to the company, it equaled 1/3rd of 2020's free cash flow.

Growth Story

For FY 2020, HII reported revenue and EPS growth of 5% and 29%, respectively. Led by its steady shipbuilding operations, the company recorded a free cash flow of $757 million on sales of $9.4 billion. With this cash, the company plans to continue developing its autonomous maritime operations. Whether it is through further M&A activity or increased R&D, this area has become the company's main focus for growth.

While this new focus is a departure from HII's high-value, low-volume shipbuilding operations, it has an undeniably bright future. Furthermore, management expects to see operating margin expansion in its Technical Solutions segment over the next few years. Essentially, the company will use its backlog to act as a massive growth optionality engine, which could create new lines of business.

One Chart To Watch

As the graph above shows, HII's cash flow valuations are still cheap compared to their 5-year averages. Despite being priced for virtually no growth, the company has immense potential from its autonomous maritime operations. As they continue to demonstrate their capability in these new operations, I believe the market may give them a higher premium in time.

Unum Group

Strength

Unum (UNM) offers tremendous shareholder returns, lowering its share count by 4% annually over the last five years while paying a 4% dividend. Despite this large yield, its dividend only registers a 29% payout ratio. Furthermore, the distribution had a CAGR of 10% over the last five years, before it stalled out in 2020. Operationally, the business has weathered the pandemic very well, slightly increasing sales YoY.

Weakness

As mentioned, management has yet to restart the business's yearly dividend increases. Though UNM's dividend increase streak is still intact at 12 years, it would be huge for dividend growth investors to see a bump up. Furthermore, Unum's profitability leaves a lot to be desired when compared to the broader insurance industry. In fact, Seeking Alpha currently has UNM's profitability rated as an F. Posting a profit margin of 6%, versus the sector median of 23%, this is understandable.

Opportunity

Unum's best opportunity for success is a simple one: a return to normalcy. By this, I mean it in terms of company operations and valuation alike. As vaccinations continue, Unum should see an immediate drop-off in Covid-related payouts. It will see an additional boost from employers as the overall economy begins to stabilize again. As for its valuation, the company is still trading at historically low levels, with a Price to Book of only 0.52. And this is after a 140% spike in share price over the last year.

Threat

Unum is taking steps to digitize its operations to match a technologically complex world, but it is not a leader on this front. Like many other companies, the pandemic may actually help UNM long-term, forcing it to make advances in its digital transformation. However, younger generations are looking for much more hands-on technology-based options, and UNM has a lot to do to catch the new upstarts.

Growth Story

For the 4th quarter, Unum grew its book value by 9% versus the prior-year quarter, despite a 20% drop in adjusted EPS. Guiding for long-term growth prospects, UNM expects core operations to grow sales by 6-8% annually. However, adjusted operating earnings are only estimated to grow by a 2-4% CAGR, which is somewhat troubling.

Regarding growth levers, I can find two that are somewhat promising for Unum, other than recovering from the pandemic:

Shifting to a higher mix of capital-efficient premiums

New Dental/Vision and Voluntary offerings

Since 2010, UNM has grown its capital-efficient premiums from 74% to 88% of the total share. As the business needs to continue increasing its profitability metrics, this shift is vital to the bottom line. In regards to Dental/Vision, President and CEO Rich McKenney explained, "We are well-positioned strategically and competitively in these product lines, and I'm very optimistic about their long-term growth potential." Should Unum hope to deliver any meaningful growth for investors, these two items paired with a proper recovery from the pandemic are essential.

One Chart To Watch

Unum is still trading at a historically low valuation, with a Price to Book of only 0.52. This valuation has only been lower early in 2020 and well over a decade ago, highlighting the opportunity today's price presents. Should the P/B see a return to its 5-year average of 0.78, Unum would be worth around $42.

Kroger Co.

Strength

Kroger's (KR) main strength lies within its stable profitability metrics, despite being in the low margin grocery industry. Receiving an A- profitability grade from Seeking Alpha, KR has an impressive 28% Return on Equity to go with an operating cash flow of $6.8 billion. Comparing this to its Enterprise Value of $45 billion, the company generates a ton of cash for shareholder returns.

Weakness

Kroger pays more in interest expense ($544 million) than it does in dividends ($534) million. With $20.6 billion in total debt, this will continue to siphon off some of the company's net income for the foreseeable future. However, Kroger's debt to adjusted EBITDA dropped to 1.75, which is quite reasonable.

Opportunity

In 2020, Kroger grew digital sales by triple-digits, led by its low-touch and touchless shopping options. Highlighting the company's adaptability, delivery sales for the fourth quarter YoY grew by 249%. Furthermore, Kroger reported retention rates of 98% for users within its ecosystem, proving just how sticky its customer engagement is.

Threat

Considered a threat, Amazon (AMZN) and many new upstarts have entered the grocery industry. While this added competition has been fierce, Kroger has thus far plodded along as it has historically. In fact, the company has weaponized the ongoing digital revolution, adding increased customer loyalty. However, it will remain a continued risk to compete in such a low-margin industry with a behemoth like Amazon.

Growth Story

During its 4Q earnings call, Kroger reported revenue and EPS growth of 6% and 42%, respectively. Led by identical sales ex-fuel growth of 14%, Kroger produced a company-record $6.8 billion in operating cash in 2020. Most importantly, Kroger saw immense success in digital adoption from its incredibly loyal customer base. Furthermore, the company grew its digital transactions by 30%, up to 1.3 billion in total.

In a concise summary of Kroger specific growth story, CEO Rodney McMullen explained:

What hasn't changed is our fundamental commitment to putting our customers first. Our competitive moats, seamless, personalization, fresh and our brands are built upon this commitment and are stronger today than ever before especially as customers eat more food at home. We will continue to invest in these critical competitive advantages as we work to win a larger share of the food at home market.

Across each one of these moats, KR saw tremendous results throughout the pandemic, giving us a glimpse of what the future may hold for the company.

One Chart to Watch

Kroger is trading near all-time lows, with its Price to Operating Cash Flow only registering 4.0. Over the last five years, this metric has averaged closer to 6.5, showing a 50% upside to Kroger's price based on this valuation alone.

Shareholder Returns

HII UNM KR Dividend Yield 2.3% 4% 2% 5-Year Dividend Growth 19% 10% 11% Payout Ratio 38% 24% 26% 5-Year Yield on Cost 3.1% 3.5% 1.9% Years of Dividend Growth 8 12 15 5-Year Share Decrease 16% 18% 20% Annualized Share Decrease 3% 3.8% 4.4% Annual Shareholder Return 5.3% 7.8% 6.4%

On an annualized basis, Unum has the best total shareholder return at 7.8%. However, all three company's provide generous returns to investors, without even including potential share price appreciation. Furthermore, each company has a strong record of increasing their dividend, with Kroger leading the charge at 15 years. However, UNM hasn't raised its dividend for seven quarters, putting its growth streak at risk.

These cash returns set a beautiful pricing floor for starting an investment in each company. Pairing this floor with each company's growth story and we have stacked the odds in our favor to outperform the broader market. On top of all this, these three companies all have an A valuation rating from Seeking Alpha.

Profitability and Valuations

P/E Non-GAAP EV/Sales EV/EBITDA Price/Cash Flow Profit Margin ROE HII 11.5 1 8.3 7.3 7.4% 39.9% HII 5-Year Avg 10.6 0.94 7.3 7.3 7.3% 35.5% UNM 5.7 0.43 7.2 9.5 6.0% 7.6% UNM 5-Year Avg 7.4 0.70 7.9 6.2 7.7% 9.5% KR 10.2 0.34 7.7 3.9 2.0% 28.6% KR 5-Year Avg 13.8 0.35 7.6 6.4 1.9% 31.3%

While HII has the best profitability metrics of the trio, it also holds the most expensive valuation. Expensive only on a relative basis here, all three companies offer an attractive EV/EBITDA at or below 8. Compared to their own 5-year averages, HII is the only one that is not trading at a discount. As mentioned earlier, UNM is trading at a discount on its P/B compared to historical averages. Similarly, Kroger's P/E and P/CF are 30% and 60% below their 5-year averages.

Considering the stability of their operations, these three companies trade at truly attractive valuations.

Action Thoughts

I believe that each of these companies offers a great investment opportunity because of the combination of the following three reasons:

Huge shareholder return floor Steady growth stories Historical valuation catalysts

Of the group, Kroger is just barely my favorite as I believe it has the best growth story of the group. However, Unum has the best shareholder returns, and HII's autonomous maritime are very promising. In conclusion, I think each company makes for a tremendous buy-and-hold investment. As always, I am looking for the healthiest shareholder returns, and these three companies are prime examples of what I hope to find.