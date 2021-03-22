Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Texas-based Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was well-placed heading into the pandemic. The fast food firm already saw a large share of its sales come via the digital channel prior to 2020, while only a small portion of its business was on-premise too. That obviously stood the company in good stead given the extreme challenges posed to more traditional restaurant operators.

Data by YCharts

Its stock price followed suit. WING closed last week at just over the $130 per share mark. It is up over 120% in the past 12 months alone. With that quote now representing around 100x 2021 earnings estimates, investors should not feel the need to rush into this despite the allure of high growth.

The Business

On the face of it, there is a lot to like about WING. For one, its store-level profit numbers look very good – with the firm sporting restaurant-level operating margins in the mid-20s range for its domestic company-operated outlets. That is comparable to Chipotle before its foodborne illness issues and ahead of industry peers like Domino's (DPZ). The company can also point to relatively low start-up costs as another plus point.

(Source: Wingstop 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

That combination, plus historically growing same store sales ("SSS") and the inherent operating leverage in the business, has led to attractive returns for franchisees. Somewhere in the region of 98% of its restaurant count is franchised; the remainder is operated directly by the company. A typical franchise agreement sees the company take a 6% cut of sales, with franchisees also contributing 4% of gross sales to the firm's advertising fund. Franchisees also pay in the $20-30K range per restaurant by way of initial fees.

One of the major perks of this is that it creates an inherently capital-light model. Indeed, the company even sports a negative book value as long-term debt outweighs the asset base thanks to a series of chunky special dividend payments to stockholders. Though franchising is not a silver bullet in what is a tough industry, it does allow Wingstop to grow without needing to retain heaps of profit.

(Data Source: Wingstop 10-Ks)

On the subject of growth, it has been exceptionally strong here in recent years. The company's estate, which currently stands at 1,538 outlets in total, has increased by over 140% in the past 7 years. Domestic SSS, which strip out the impact of new restaurants under a year old, increased at a 9% average annual clip over the same period.

COVID

It might have been odd a year ago to imagine a restaurant stock enjoying a good 2020. Still, WING was arguably as well placed as any given the digital channel accounted for around 40% of pre-COVID sales. Only around 20% of its business was on-premise too, meaning the problems facing dining rooms were not much of an issue either. Folks could easily enough order their wings and fries either for collection or for delivery via DoorDash.

As you might expect, the events of the past 12 months have therefore benefited the firm at the expense of others. Annual system sales increased by almost 30% to $1.95B last year – with that coming on the back of 11% store count growth and 21.4% domestic SSS growth. Adjusted net income increased almost 50% to $32.5M, or $1.09 per share.

Outlook

Pre-COVID, WING saw annual SSS growth coming in at a mid single-digit clip alongside 10%-plus annual unit growth over a 3-5 year spell. After that, it saw SSS growth slowing to the low-single-digit range alongside continued 10%-plus annual unit growth. Management sees the long-term potential for 6,000 stores in total, with that split equally between the US and abroad. That ultimately paints a picture of years of double-digit annual profit growth ahead.

(Source: Wingstop 2020 Investor Day Presentation)

The main issues with extrapolating this too far into the future are twofold. Firstly, barriers to entry in this industry are low and customer switching costs are zero. Its domestic plans alone essentially imply another $2B in annual sales being added to the chicken wing market. Its fortressing strategy, whereby it packs out individual markets, means a chunk of that can come at the expense of other players, and it helps that most of its development pipeline is being taken on by existing franchisees as this will help consolidate the aggregate franchisee base. But it is still ambitious.

Valuation

The second issue is that even a strong growth outlook appears to be totally undone by the current valuation. At $130 per share, WING currently trades at over 100x 2021 EPS estimates of $1.28. The market is essentially treating its long-term growth targets as a slam dunk.

Data by YCharts

Whether successful or not, the valuation multiple here will eventually contract as the business matures. Even if you attached a multiple of 30 and were minded to give the stock a decade, the headwind is still in the double-digits per annum in terms of shareholder returns. Or put another way, the business has to offset that with twice as much by way of annual EPS growth and dividends if shareholders are to scratch out good returns here.

That is going to take billions in additional system sales and many years to justify, with anything else relying on a continuation of the bloated valuation multiple. In an industry where barriers to entry are virtually non-existent and competition is fierce, that is not a particularly attractive position to be in. Investors at the current price run the real risk of falling into a growth trap here.