On February 19th, 2021, we laid out our argument explaining why precious metals instruments were likely to encounter sustained difficulties during the first half of this year. Many of our negative expectations were centered around the fact that improved growth estimates (both in the United States and around the world) were creating upside pressures for interest rates and that precious metals could see an increase in selling activity given their position in the market (as non-yielding assets).

As we can see in the chart below, our expectations for weakness in precious metals have come to fruition and these events have had a negative impact on the value of the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD), which has lost more than 16% since the beginning of August 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Unfortunately, many of these trends have probably caught traders by surprise, given the fact that precious metals assets tend to have strong performances during the early parts of the year. However, most of us can probably agree with the assertion that this last year has been anything but “ordinary.”

Thus, it stands to reason that many of the traditional expectations that define market behavior might require at least some degree of readjustment in the months ahead. As a result, traders with positions in GLD might need to assess performance correlations in other areas of the market in order to get a better sense of whether or not an upcoming reversal from the lows will be likely.

Source: Bloomberg

First, GLD traders will need to have a sense of the true uphill battle that faces the bullish side of the equation. Specifically, net flows in the SPDR Gold Trust have reached excessive rates of decline with the ETF experiencing net outflows of -4.74 billion in just the last month:

Source: ETFdb

What is most striking about these trends is the fact that we have seen very little buying activity at the lows. In spite of the fact that 2020 was a truly banner year for the SPDR Gold Trust (with the fund posting gains of nearly 25% for the full-year period), it seems clear at this stage that the market is not showing an interest in buying at the lows and this suggests that the fund probably hasn’t seen the last of its declines.

Source: ETFdb

While the surge in outflow activity has been most prevalent over the last one-month period, we can see that similar trends have developed over longer-term time horizons. During the last three-month period, the SPDR Gold Trust has encountered negative net flows of -6.74 billion and evidence of buying activity has been almost non-existent since the middle of January.

Source: ETFdb

Here, it seems as though some portions of the market were looking to capitalize on gold’s tendency to record bullish performances during the early months of the year. Specifically, a monthly record of performance activity in all three of the main precious metals assets shows that market buying tends to prevail (quite strongly) during the month of January.

Going back over the last two decades, gold, silver, and platinum have recorded their strongest monthly performances during this period of time and so it’s not entirely surprising that many bullish traders might have been taken by surprise when GLD failed to produce significant returns in recent weeks. Here is a chart showing the monthly changes in each of the three main precious metals assets from 2000-2020:

Source: Bullion Vault

Of course, these surprise concerns must have been exacerbated by the fact that prior trends (during almost the entire annual period in 2020) were so bullish in nature. As a result, this appears to be a classic example of how betting with the crowd can have disastrous consequences because there was simply nobody left to buy. Or, at least, not enough bulls to inspire a rally that would trigger a reversal in GLD following its recent lows.

Source: Author via Tradingview

For anyone focusing on the price charts themselves, we have additional reasons to be concerned. Specifically, the Death Cross has formed on the daily charts. Now, even if you are not a person that lends much credence to the trend lines and chart patterns that define technical analysis techniques, it should be noted that there are material influences here given the fact that so many people in the market do focus on these types of developments.

Specifically, the ominous Death Cross occurs when an asset’s 50-day exponential moving average crosses below its 200-day moving average, and the traditional assumption is that this is a harbinger of further weakness in the asset. Here, in the case of the SPDR Gold Trust, we have a few additional factors to consider which bring additional weight to the bearish outlook.

First, we can see that market prices themselves have also crossed below these two exponential moving averages (indicating that the 50-day and 200-day EMAs will continue heading lower), and rising volume in the trading activity of the SPDR Gold Trust suggests that a growing bearish consensus has developed while these downward moves have unfolded.

Of course, that’s to say nothing of the fact that we are still holding below the August 2020 - March 2021 downtrend line and recent declines below $160 solidified a lower low within that trend line. Needless to say, these are all bearish elements, and I see nothing in these charts which suggests an imminent reversal to the upside.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Going forward, we think that yields on the 10-year Treasury note might actually turn out to be the best indicator of whether or not these bearish projections for the SPDR Gold trust are correct. As we can see during the crucial August 2020 - March 2021 trading period, yield trends in the 10-year Treasury note have signaled declines in the SPDR Gold Trust for an extended period of time.

Source: Author via Tradingview

For many traders, these developments were probably not expected because the economic disruptions created by the coronavirus pandemic seemed to create a deep underlying need for safe haven protection.

However, these developments give us an excellent example showing why “sentiment” doesn’t really matter (and probably doesn’t even exist in any measurable way). Instead, markets operate in response to objective elements that force changes in supply and demand via correlated assets. This is the type of information that we use when determining the best trading strategies in any given market environment.

This is why we say that any trader suggesting that “fundamentals don’t matter” probably just doesn’t understand those fundamentals (or doesn’t understand which specific market elements are most relevant in a given situation). Fortunately, these are the types of clues that traders can use to make projections about future price trends in the market and this is the type of approach that can prove to be particularly useful when identifying protective strategies that guard against unanticipated losses in commodities instruments.

For all of these reasons, we maintain our bearish outlook for GLD and we would need to see a break above the $170 resistance level (which is just above the market high from February 22nd) in order to reconsider the bullish outlook.

